The discovery of oil in 1867 in Digboi, Assam, marked the birth of the petroleum industry in India. Public sector undertakings (PSUs) like ONGC and Indian Oil Corporation have played a crucial role in exploration and refining. But today we are not exploring the history of the petroleum industry. This article will explore the maths behind the petrol prices in India.

Since independence and fast forward to 2025, India has witnessed an upward trend in the petrol prices. In 1947, petrol in India was approximately between Rs. 0.25 and Rs. 0.27 per litre. In 1970, the petrol price in India was around Rs. 0.90 per litre. In 1990, India saw petrol prices rise from around Rs. 4.20 per litre to over Rs. 12 per litre.

Moving further, the price of petrol in India by the end of 2004 was around Rs. 33.71 per litre. The year 2013 saw prices of petrol increase around double and was around Rs. 72.43 per litre. The price of petrol in India has been increasing, and today, in 2025, the price of petrol in India is between Rs. 94 and Rs. 107 per litre.