What Was The Old Name Of Bihar?

India is a land of deep history and ancient roots. Long before we had the modern maps we see today, our famous cities and regions were known by very different names. These old names often tell stories of great kings, holy rivers, and powerful empires. In ancient times, many places had names that reflected their culture and heritage. For example, the modern city of Patna was once the glorious Pataliputra, the centre of a vast empire. Varanasi was widely known as Kashi, the city of light. Even the coastal city of Chennai was known worldwide as Madras for a long time. Changing names is a way to honour the past or embrace a new identity. But do you know what the old name of Bihar was? In this article, we will take a look at the fascinating history and the ancient identity of this famous Indian state.

What Was The Ancient Name Of Bihar? The transition from the ancient identity of this land to its modern name is a journey through empires and spiritual movements. The Evolution of Bihar's Identity Bihar did not always have a single name; instead, it was a collection of powerful kingdoms that shaped Indian history. Ancient Kingdoms (1200 BCE – 6th Century BCE): In the earliest times, the region was divided into famous territories. The north was known as Videha (Mithila), while the south was the mighty Magadha. To the east lay Anga (modern-day Bhagalpur).

The Era of Magadha: For centuries, "Magadha" was the region's primary identity. It served as the powerhouse for the Mauryan and Gupta Empires, with its capital at Pataliputra (modern Patna).

The Origin of "Bihar": The modern name is derived from the Sanskrit and Pali word "Vihara", which means a Buddhist monastery or "abode". Because the region was the global centre of Buddhism, it was home to many monasteries.

The Name Change: During the 12th century, mediaeval Persian and Turkic invaders began calling the region "Bihar" because of the sheer number of *Viharas* they encountered, particularly around the city of Odantapuri (now Bihar Sharif).

Official Recognition: On March 22, 1912, the British government officially carved out the province of Bihar from the Bengal Presidency, formalising the name we use today.

10+ Lesser-known Facts About Ancient Bihar The Lichchhavi State in Vaishali (6th Century BCE) is considered the world's first democratic republic with an elected assembly.

Aryabhata, who lived in Bihar, calculated π to 3.1416 and correctly proposed that the Earth rotates on its axis.

The Barabar Caves (3rd Century BCE) feature a glass-like "Mauryan polish" on the granite walls, creating a unique echo effect for meditation.

Nalanda University was a residential campus for 10,000 students and had a nine-storey library so vast it allegedly burnt for months after being attacked.

Pataliputra was once the largest city in the world, protected by massive wooden walls and a deep moat for advanced defence.

The concept of zero and the decimal system were refined here, providing the foundation for all modern digital technology.

Both Buddhism and Jainism, world religions based on peace and non-violence, were born and nurtured in this soil.

Ancient Bihar had advanced observatories; scholars used them to calculate the exact length of the solar year to seven decimal points.

Ancient artisans in this region were experts in smelting, creating rust-resistant iron and grand bronze statues of the Buddha.

The Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya is one of the earliest brick structures in India that has remained standing since the 5th century.

Although modernised later, the original trade routes connecting Bihar to the rest of Asia were laid down by the Mauryan rulers.