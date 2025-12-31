Moon Phase Today: Pleiades Full Moon Lights Up New Year’s Eve Night

The Moon, which is the nearest astronomical object to Earth, has an intriguing series of phases to which human beings have long held an interest. The orientation of the Moon relative to both Earth and Sun is responsible for the varying amounts of illumination received on the Moon’s surface viewed from Earth. The principal phases, in order beginning with the New Moon before proceeding through Waxing Crescent, First Quarter, Waxing Gibbous, Full Moon and, then finally, Waning Gibbous, Last Quarter, and Waning Crescent, each possess individual beauty and importance, with the Moon's phases playing an integral role in the determination of tides, calendars, and cultural traditions across the planet. In addition to being a scientific phenomenon, observing the Moon’s phases gives insight into the rhythms of nature, revealing passageways through time, thus making it an important yet poetic aspect of our daily view of the sky.

The full moon phase today is known as the Pleiades Full Moon, which will inspire awe as we say farewell to another year. With an impressive brightness of almost 99%. In the evening of New Year's Eve, we will see this bright moon dominating the sky. During clear conditions, every night sky observer will be lucky enough to see this amazing astronomical event between sunset and sunrise this evening. What are the different moon phases? Below are the basic phases of the moon, simply defined: 1. New Moon The Moon is positioned between Earth and the Sun, with the dark side of the Moon facing us. This phase of the Moon cannot be seen at night. 2. Waxing Crescent A small arc of brightening moonlight starts to emerge from its dark New Moon phase. The term "waxing" refers to the increase of illuminated area of the Moon.

3. First Quarter Moon 50% or half of the Moon is illuminated on the right side (in the Northern Hemisphere) and this shape will be in a perfect half-circle. 4. Waxing Gibbous The Moon is now brightly lit up and will continue to increase in brightness until it gets to full moon position. 5. Full Moon The Moon is now completely illuminated and will rise at sunset and will shine all night long. 6. Waning Gibbous The illuminated portion of the Moon is beginning to decrease in size (waxing) after reaching full moon position. More than 50% of the Moon is illuminated but getting smaller. 7. Last Quarter Moon The Moon is half illuminated again. This time left side is illuminated (in Northern Hemisphere). 8. Waning Crescent There is a very small amount of light emitted from the Moon before going back to the original position of the moon (New).

All of the moon phases will repeat in a 29.5-day cycle, which creates what is called the "lunar cycle," which occurs each month. When is the next Full Moon? On January 14, 2026, there will be a full moon called the Wolf Moon. The full moon will be at its highest illumination overnight, so you can see it during the night just before and immediately after the full moon. According to tradition, January's full moon is also considered the first full moon of the new year. Conclusion Each year has a unique cycle of the Moon's phases, which adds to the beauty of the night sky through its own distinct rhythm. December might contain a supermoon, or it may completely lack one. However, regardless of a particular year's December phase and supermoon cycle, the Moon will continue to travel gracefully through the sky each evening, regardless of what happens within the December cycle.