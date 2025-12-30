NBEMS Announces Tentative Exam Schedule for FMGE, GPAT and Other Exams, Check PDF at natboard.edu.in

NBEMS Tentative Exam Schedule: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced the tentative schedule for various exams conducted by the board. The dates have been issued for the FMGE, NBEMS Diploma Final Examinations, FDST - MDS 2025, FDST - BDS 2025, Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)-2026, and other examinations. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can check the schedule for various examinations here.

As per the official notification released, the tentative schedule for NEET-MDS 2026 will be notified separately. Candidates must also note that the exact dates for all the exams will be indicated in the Information Bulletin, which will be notified on the NBEMS website in due course of time.

