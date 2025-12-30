WBPRB Constable Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

NBEMS Announces Tentative Exam Schedule for FMGE, GPAT and Other Exams, Check PDF at natboard.edu.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 30, 2025, 09:30 IST

NBEMS has released the tentative examination schedule for FMGE, GPAT, DNB Final Examination, Fellowship Entrance Test and other examinations. Download the schedule PDF here

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Tentative Exam Schedule for FMGE, GPAT and Other Exams Released by NBEMS
Tentative Exam Schedule for FMGE, GPAT and Other Exams Released by NBEMS
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • NEET MDS 2026 schedule to be released by officials soon
  • Confirmed dates for all exams to be notified along with the information bulletin at natboard.edu.in

NBEMS Tentative Exam Schedule: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced the tentative schedule for various exams conducted by the board. The dates have been issued for the FMGE, NBEMS Diploma Final Examinations, FDST - MDS 2025, FDST - BDS 2025, Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)-2026, and other examinations. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can check the schedule for various examinations here. 

As per the official notification released, the tentative schedule for NEET-MDS 2026 will be notified separately. Candidates must also note that the exact dates for all the exams will be indicated in the Information Bulletin, which will be notified on the NBEMS website in due course of time. 

NBEMS Tentative Exam Schedule - Click Here

NBEMS Tentative Exam Schedule

Check below the tentative dates for various examinations conducted by the board. 

Exam name

Date

Time

NBEMS Diploma Final

Examination - December 2025

January 6, 7, 8, 2026

2 pm to 5 pm

FMGE - December 2025

January 17, 2026

9 am to 11:30 am
2 pm to 4:30 pm

FDST -MDS 2025

February 21, 2026

9 am to 11 am
2 pm to 5 pm

FDST-BDS 2025

March 1, 2026

9 am to 11 am
2 pm to 5 pm

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude

Test (GPAT)-2026

March 7, 2026

9 am to 12 noon

Fellowship Entrance Test

(FET)-2026

March 14, 2026

9 am to 10:45 am

Post Diploma Centralised

Entrance Test (PDCET)-2026

April 12, 2026

9 am to 11 am

DrNB Final Examination

April 2026

April 24, 25, 26, 2026

2 pm to 5 pm

NBEMS Diploma Final

Examination

June 2026

May 14, 15, 16, 2026

9 am to 12 noon

DNB Final Examination

June 2026

June 18, 19, 20, 21, 2026

2 pm to 5 pm

FMGE

June 2026

June 28, 2026

9 am to 11:30 am
2 pm to 4:30 pm
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News