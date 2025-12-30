NBEMS Announces Tentative Exam Schedule for FMGE, GPAT and Other Exams, Check PDF at natboard.edu.in

Key Points
- NEET MDS 2026 schedule to be released by officials soon
- Confirmed dates for all exams to be notified along with the information bulletin at natboard.edu.in
NBEMS Tentative Exam Schedule: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced the tentative schedule for various exams conducted by the board. The dates have been issued for the FMGE, NBEMS Diploma Final Examinations, FDST - MDS 2025, FDST - BDS 2025, Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)-2026, and other examinations. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can check the schedule for various examinations here.
As per the official notification released, the tentative schedule for NEET-MDS 2026 will be notified separately. Candidates must also note that the exact dates for all the exams will be indicated in the Information Bulletin, which will be notified on the NBEMS website in due course of time.
NBEMS Tentative Exam Schedule - Click Here
NBEMS Tentative Exam Schedule
Check below the tentative dates for various examinations conducted by the board.
|
Exam name
|
Date
|
Time
|
NBEMS Diploma Final
Examination - December 2025
|
January 6, 7, 8, 2026
|
2 pm to 5 pm
|
FMGE - December 2025
|
January 17, 2026
|
9 am to 11:30 am
|
FDST -MDS 2025
|
February 21, 2026
|
9 am to 11 am
|
FDST-BDS 2025
|
March 1, 2026
|
9 am to 11 am
|
Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude
Test (GPAT)-2026
|
March 7, 2026
|
9 am to 12 noon
|
Fellowship Entrance Test
(FET)-2026
|
March 14, 2026
|
9 am to 10:45 am
|
Post Diploma Centralised
Entrance Test (PDCET)-2026
|
April 12, 2026
|
9 am to 11 am
|
DrNB Final Examination
April 2026
|
April 24, 25, 26, 2026
|
2 pm to 5 pm
|
NBEMS Diploma Final
Examination
June 2026
|
May 14, 15, 16, 2026
|
9 am to 12 noon
|
DNB Final Examination
June 2026
|
June 18, 19, 20, 21, 2026
|
2 pm to 5 pm
|
FMGE
June 2026
|
June 28, 2026
|
9 am to 11:30 am
