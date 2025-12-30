SBI SO Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check Age Limit, Qualification, Relaxation

Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
SBI SO Eligibility Criteria 2026: SBI aims to fill 996 vacancies for the Specialist Cadre Officers (SO) posts. Candidates must be graduates and meet the required age criteria and experience at the time of application. Check SBI SO age limit, qualification, experience, and other details.

SBI SO Eligibility Criteria 2026: State Bank of India has announced 996 vacancies for the Specialist Cadre Officers (SO) posts in the notification. Candidates aspiring to join banking sector as Specialist Officers must check all the eligibility requirements before applying online. This includes age, qualification, nationality, and other details. You should submit the correct details and documents in the applications to avoid cancellation of your candidature. Scroll on to find the SBI SO eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, age relaxation and more here.

SBI SO Eligibility Criteria 2026

State Bank of India has released the SBI SO eligibility criteria in the official notification PDF. These include posts like VP Wealth (SRM), AVP Wealth (RM), and Customer Relationship Executive. You must read the notification carefully to identify whether you are qualified for the post. The advertisement states that aspirants must have the required qualification and relevant experience as of the specified dates. The age limit and qualification vary as per the post.

SBI SO Age Limit 2026

The age limit is a crucial part of the SBI SO eligibility criteria. The age of the aspirants will be calculated as of May 1, 2025, when submitting their SBI SO Application Forms. Check the post-wise SBI SO age limit tabulated below:

Post Name

Minimum Age

Maximum Age

VP Wealth (SRM)

26 years

42 years

AVP Wealth (RM)

23 years

35 years

Customer Relationship Executive

20 years

35 years

SBI SO Educational Qualifications

Educational Qualification plays an important role in the SBI SO eligibility criteria. It varies as per the post. A graduation degree from a recognised university is the minimum required qualification. Take a look at the SBI SO educational qualification for all the posts below:

Post Name

Educational Qualification (As on 01.05.2025)

VP Wealth (SRM)

Mandatory: Graduation from a Government-recognised University or Institution. Preferred Qualification:  MBA (Banking/ Finance/ Marketing) with 60% from a recognised University or Institution. 

Certifications such as NISM V-A, XXI-A, CFP/CFA

AVP Wealth (RM)

Mandatory: Graduates from a Government-recognised University or Institution. 

Preferred: 

Weightage will be provided to the aspirants with post-graduation in finance, marketing, or Banking.

Certifications such as NISM V-A, XXI-A, CFP/CFA

Customer Relationship Executive

Graduation from a Government-recognised University or Institution

SBI SO Eligibility Criteria 2025: Post-Qualification Experience

Candidates should fulfil the experience requirements when applying for the SBI SO post. The experience of candidates will be calculated as of May 1, 2025. Check the SBI SO post-qualification experience in the table below.

Post Name

Post-Qualification Experience (As on 01.05.2025)

VP Wealth (SRM)

Essential Experience: 6 years into sales & marketing with leading Public /Private/Foreign Banks/ Wealth Management Firms/AMCs 

Preferred Experience: Post-qualification experience of at least 6 years as a Relationship Manager or similar role, preferably in Wealth Management with leading Public/Private/Foreign Banks/Wealth Management Firms/AMCs.

AVP Wealth (RM)

Mandatory: 3 years into sales & marketing with leading Public /Private /Foreign Banks/ Wealth Management Firms/ AMCs /SBI Wealth CREs having 4 years of experience.

Preferred: Post qualification experience of at least 3 years as a Relationship Manager or similar role, preferably in Wealth Management with leading Public/Private/Foreign Banks/Wealth Management Firms/AMCs.

Customer Relationship Executive

Preferred experience in the documentation requirements of financial products and good communication skills will be desirable.

SBI SO Eligibility Criteria 2025: Nationality

The candidate should be a citizen of India when applying for the SBI SO recruitment drive.

Documents Required to Prove SBI SO Eligibility

Candidates should upload all the relevant documents regarding age, qualification, experience, identity, and other details when applying for the post. Failing to submit any such documents will lead to the rejection of your application/candidature. The list of required documents is:

  • Recent Photograph

  • Signature

  • Brief Resume (PDF)

  • ID Proof (PDF)

  • PAN CARD

  • PwBD certification (if applicable) (PDF)

  • Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets/ Degree Certificate (PDF)

  • Experience certificates (PDF)

  • Form-16/Offer Letter/Latest Salary slip from current employer (PDF)

  • No Objection Certificate (If applicable) (PDF)

  • Bio-data and CTC Format

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

FAQs

  • What is the last date to submit the SBI SO application form?
    +
    The last date to submit the SBI SO application form is on or before December 23, 2025.
  • What is the SBI SO educational qualification?
    +
    Candidates who have completed graduation from a recognised University/Institution can apply for this role.

