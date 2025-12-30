SBI SO Eligibility Criteria 2026: Check Age Limit, Qualification, Relaxation

SBI SO Eligibility Criteria 2026: State Bank of India has announced 996 vacancies for the Specialist Cadre Officers (SO) posts in the notification. Candidates aspiring to join banking sector as Specialist Officers must check all the eligibility requirements before applying online. This includes age, qualification, nationality, and other details. You should submit the correct details and documents in the applications to avoid cancellation of your candidature. Scroll on to find the SBI SO eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, age relaxation and more here. SBI SO Eligibility Criteria 2026 State Bank of India has released the SBI SO eligibility criteria in the official notification PDF. These include posts like VP Wealth (SRM), AVP Wealth (RM), and Customer Relationship Executive. You must read the notification carefully to identify whether you are qualified for the post. The advertisement states that aspirants must have the required qualification and relevant experience as of the specified dates. The age limit and qualification vary as per the post.

SBI SO Age Limit 2026 The age limit is a crucial part of the SBI SO eligibility criteria. The age of the aspirants will be calculated as of May 1, 2025, when submitting their SBI SO Application Forms. Check the post-wise SBI SO age limit tabulated below: Post Name Minimum Age Maximum Age VP Wealth (SRM) 26 years 42 years AVP Wealth (RM) 23 years 35 years Customer Relationship Executive 20 years 35 years SBI SO Educational Qualifications Educational Qualification plays an important role in the SBI SO eligibility criteria. It varies as per the post. A graduation degree from a recognised university is the minimum required qualification. Take a look at the SBI SO educational qualification for all the posts below: Post Name Educational Qualification (As on 01.05.2025) VP Wealth (SRM) Mandatory: Graduation from a Government-recognised University or Institution. Preferred Qualification: MBA (Banking/ Finance/ Marketing) with 60% from a recognised University or Institution. Certifications such as NISM V-A, XXI-A, CFP/CFA AVP Wealth (RM) Mandatory: Graduates from a Government-recognised University or Institution. Preferred: Weightage will be provided to the aspirants with post-graduation in finance, marketing, or Banking. Certifications such as NISM V-A, XXI-A, CFP/CFA Customer Relationship Executive Graduation from a Government-recognised University or Institution

SBI SO Eligibility Criteria 2025: Post-Qualification Experience Candidates should fulfil the experience requirements when applying for the SBI SO post. The experience of candidates will be calculated as of May 1, 2025. Check the SBI SO post-qualification experience in the table below. Post Name Post-Qualification Experience (As on 01.05.2025) VP Wealth (SRM) Essential Experience: 6 years into sales & marketing with leading Public /Private/Foreign Banks/ Wealth Management Firms/AMCs Preferred Experience: Post-qualification experience of at least 6 years as a Relationship Manager or similar role, preferably in Wealth Management with leading Public/Private/Foreign Banks/Wealth Management Firms/AMCs. AVP Wealth (RM) Mandatory: 3 years into sales & marketing with leading Public /Private /Foreign Banks/ Wealth Management Firms/ AMCs /SBI Wealth CREs having 4 years of experience. Preferred: Post qualification experience of at least 3 years as a Relationship Manager or similar role, preferably in Wealth Management with leading Public/Private/Foreign Banks/Wealth Management Firms/AMCs. Customer Relationship Executive Preferred experience in the documentation requirements of financial products and good communication skills will be desirable.