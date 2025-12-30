Karnataka 2nd PUC Physics Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 30, 2025, 12:41 IST

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Physics Model Question Paper 2025–2026 provides a structured framework for students to evaluate their exam readiness based on the official DPUE blueprint. It highlights critical chapters like Moving Charges and Magnetism and Semiconductor Electronics, ensuring students focus on topics that carry maximum weightage

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Physics Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is a vital academic tool for students striving to master the principles of classical and modern physics. Given the subject's heavy reliance on derivations, numerical problems, and conceptual clarity, students are advised to focus on a systematic study plan that balances theoretical understanding with practical application. This model paper serves as a comprehensive guide, helping students navigate the transition from simple textbook concepts to the complex, multi-layered questions typical of the board examination.

This model paper is developed in strict alignment with the latest syllabus and blueprint issued by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka. It provides essential clarity on the marks distribution, highlighting high-weightage sections such as Electrostatics, Current Electricity, and Optics. By practicing with this resource, students can understand the new exam format, which includes a mix of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), fill-in-the-blanks, and rigorous 5-mark derivations and numerical problems.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Physics 2026: Key Highlights

Events

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 2025–2026

Subject

Physics

Class

2nd PUC

Conducting Authority

Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka

Academic Session

2025–2026

Theory Marks

70

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Sections

5 (Section: A,B,C,D  & E)

Type of Paper

Model Question Paper

Availability

Online (PDF format)

Official Website

dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Physics Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF

Check the following table to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Physics Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Papers

Download PDF

Paper I

Download PDF

Paper II

Download PDF

Paper III

Download PDF

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Physics Model Question Paper 2025-26

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Physics Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Step 1: Go to the official website at dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Scroll down, click on the 2025 - 26 II PUC SUBJECT-WISE MODEL QUESTION PAPERS.

Step 3: Now, click on the Karnataka II PUC Physics Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF link.

Step 4: Download the PDF and save it for practice for the exam.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Physics Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an indispensable tool for mastering the exam pattern and improving problem-solving precision. By practicing these papers, students can build the confidence and speed required to excel in their final board examinations.

Also Check:

Karnataka II PUC MODEL QUESTION PAPER 2025-2026: All Subjects

 

