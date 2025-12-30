Karnataka 2nd PUC Physics Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Physics Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is a vital academic tool for students striving to master the principles of classical and modern physics. Given the subject's heavy reliance on derivations, numerical problems, and conceptual clarity, students are advised to focus on a systematic study plan that balances theoretical understanding with practical application. This model paper serves as a comprehensive guide, helping students navigate the transition from simple textbook concepts to the complex, multi-layered questions typical of the board examination.
This model paper is developed in strict alignment with the latest syllabus and blueprint issued by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka. It provides essential clarity on the marks distribution, highlighting high-weightage sections such as Electrostatics, Current Electricity, and Optics. By practicing with this resource, students can understand the new exam format, which includes a mix of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), fill-in-the-blanks, and rigorous 5-mark derivations and numerical problems.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Physics 2026: Key Highlights
|
Events
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 2025–2026
|
Subject
|
Physics
|
Class
|
2nd PUC
|
Conducting Authority
|
Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka
|
Academic Session
|
2025–2026
|
Theory Marks
|
70
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Total Sections
|
5 (Section: A,B,C,D & E)
|
Type of Paper
|
Model Question Paper
|
Availability
|
Online (PDF format)
|
Official Website
|
dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC Physics Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF
Check the following table to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Physics Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:
|
Papers
|
Download PDF
|
Paper I
|
Paper II
|
Paper III
How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Physics Model Question Paper 2025-26
Students can follow the given below steps to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Physics Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:
Step 1: Go to the official website at dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2: Scroll down, click on the 2025 - 26 II PUC SUBJECT-WISE MODEL QUESTION PAPERS.
Step 3: Now, click on the Karnataka II PUC Physics Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF link.
Step 4: Download the PDF and save it for practice for the exam.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Physics Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an indispensable tool for mastering the exam pattern and improving problem-solving precision. By practicing these papers, students can build the confidence and speed required to excel in their final board examinations.
