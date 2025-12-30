School Holidays List in 2026: State-wise School Closures, Public Holidays & Festival Breaks

School Holidays 2026: As New Year 2026 is about to kick off, one of the most searched and awaited updates for students, parents, and teachers is the complete school holidays list for 2026. From national holidays and religious festivals to seasonal vacations, the holiday calendar plays a crucial role in academic planning.

Advance information about school closures and holidays helps families plan travel, revision schedules, exams, and personal commitments better. In this article, we bring you a well-researched and updated School Holidays List 2026, including state-wise school closures, gazetted holidays, restricted holidays, and major observances across India.

📌 Please note: Holiday implementation may vary slightly from state to state and between government and private schools. We are carefully observing official notifications and will update this article promptly if there are any changes or corrections.