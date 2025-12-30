School Holidays List in 2026: State-wise School Closures, Public Holidays & Festival Breaks

School Holidays 2026: As New Year 2026 is about to kick off, one of the most searched and awaited updates for students, parents, and teachers is the complete school holidays list for 2026. From national holidays and religious festivals to seasonal vacations, the holiday calendar plays a crucial role in academic planning.
Advance information about school closures and holidays helps families plan travel, revision schedules, exams, and personal commitments better. In this article, we bring you a well-researched and updated School Holidays List 2026, including state-wise school closures, gazetted holidays, restricted holidays, and major observances across India.
📌 Please note: Holiday implementation may vary slightly from state to state and between government and private schools. We are carefully observing official notifications and will update this article promptly if there are any changes or corrections.
School Holidays in India 2026: What to Expect
In 2026, schools across India will observe holidays on account of:
-
National festivals
-
Religious and cultural celebrations
-
Seasonal vacations (summer & winter)
-
State-specific observances
Most schools follow a mix of Gazetted Holidays (mandatory closures) and Restricted Holidays (optional or region-based).
National & Gazetted School Holidays in 2026
The following gazetted school holidays in 2026 are applicable across most Indian states; however, final implementation depends on state government and school-level notifications.:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Festival
|
January 26
|
Monday
|
Republic Day
|
March 4
|
Wednesday
|
Holi
|
March 21
|
Saturday
|
Ramzan Id (Tentative)
|
March 26
|
Thursday
|
Rama Navami
|
March 31
|
Tuesday
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
April 3
|
Friday
|
Good Friday
|
May 1
|
Friday
|
Buddha Purnima
|
May 27
|
Wednesday
|
Bakrid (Tentative)
|
June 26
|
Friday
|
Muharram/Ashura (Tentative)
|
August 15
|
Saturday
|
Independence Day
|
August 26
|
Wednesday
|
Milad-un-Nabi (Tentative)
|
September 4
|
Friday
|
Janmashtami
|
October 2
|
Friday
|
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|
October 20
|
Tuesday
|
Dussehra
|
November 8
|
Sunday
|
Diwali
|
November 24
|
Tuesday
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
December 25
|
Friday
|
Christmas
Restricted Holidays & Festival-Based School Closures (2026)
Schools may remain closed in specific states or regions on the following Restricted Holidays, depending on local government orders:
|
Month
|
Date
|
Holiday / Festival
|
January
|
January 1
|
New Year’s Day
|
January 14
|
Pongal / Makar Sankranti
|
January 23
|
Vasant Panchami
|
February
|
February 15
|
Maha Shivaratri
|
February 19
|
Shivaji Jayanti
|
March
|
March 3
|
Holika Dahana
|
March 19
|
Ugadi / Gudi Padwa
|
April
|
April 5
|
Easter Day
|
April 14
|
Vaisakhi / Ambedkar Jayanti
|
April 15
|
Bohag Bihu
|
July
|
July 16
|
Rath Yatra
|
August
|
August 26
|
Onam
|
August 28
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
October
|
October 18
|
Maha Saptami
|
October 19
|
Maha Ashtami
|
October 29
|
Karaka Chaturthi
|
November
|
November 9
|
Govardhan Puja
|
November 11
|
Bhai Duj
|
November 15
|
Chhath Puja
|
December
|
December 23
|
Hazarat Ali’s Birthday
|
December 24
|
Christmas Eve
Summer & Winter Vacations in Schools (2026)
Summer Vacation 2026
The summer vacation in schools across India is expected to fall between May and June 2026, though the exact duration and start dates will vary by region and education board. Schools in North, Central, and Western India usually observe longer summer breaks due to extreme heat, while southern and hill states may have slightly adjusted schedules based on local climate conditions.
Winter Vacation 2026
Winter vacations are generally scheduled in late December and extend into the first or second week of January each year, especially in cold-affected states. During the 2025–26 session, most North Indian states declared winter breaks to protect students from severe cold and dense fog.
Key Highlights:
- Winter vacations usually begin in the last week of December
- Delhi, Haryana, Noida/NCR started breaks around December 31
- Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan announced earlier closures due to cold waves
- Southern states may have shorter or no winter vacations
Check latest updates here: Winter Vacation 2025–2026 Dates: State-Wise School Closing & Reopening Schedule
👉 Important Note: The exact dates for summer and winter vacations are officially announced by the respective State Education Departments and school boards (CBSE, ICSE, State Boards). Parents and students are advised to regularly check official school circulars and board notifications for confirmed schedules.
Important Note for Students & Parents
-
Holiday dates marked “Tentative” depend on moon sightings
-
Private schools may modify holiday lists
-
Always cross-check with school circulars or state education department websites
We are actively tracking official announcements and will revise this article if any discrepancies or updates emerge. Once all state education boards officially finalise vacation schedules and holiday notifications, we will also provide a downloadable PDF of the complete School Holidays 2026 list for easy access and reference.
