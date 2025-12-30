Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
School Holidays List in 2026: State-wise School Closures, Public Holidays & Festival Breaks

By Gurmeet Kaur
Dec 30, 2025, 16:12 IST

School Holidays List 2026: Check state-wise school closures, gazetted and restricted holidays, festival breaks, and summer & winter vacations across India. Stay updated with official school holiday announcements for 2026.

School Holidays List in 2026: Check State-wise School Closures, Public Holidays & Festival Breaks

School Holidays 2026: As New Year 2026 is about to kick off, one of the most searched and awaited updates for students, parents, and teachers is the complete school holidays list for 2026. From national holidays and religious festivals to seasonal vacations, the holiday calendar plays a crucial role in academic planning.

Advance information about school closures and holidays helps families plan travel, revision schedules, exams, and personal commitments better. In this article, we bring you a well-researched and updated School Holidays List 2026, including state-wise school closures, gazetted holidays, restricted holidays, and major observances across India.

📌 Please note: Holiday implementation may vary slightly from state to state and between government and private schools. We are carefully observing official notifications and will update this article promptly if there are any changes or corrections.

School Holidays in India 2026: What to Expect

In 2026, schools across India will observe holidays on account of:

  • National festivals

  • Religious and cultural celebrations

  • Seasonal vacations (summer & winter)

  • State-specific observances

Most schools follow a mix of Gazetted Holidays (mandatory closures) and Restricted Holidays (optional or region-based).

National & Gazetted School Holidays in 2026

The following gazetted school holidays in 2026 are applicable across most Indian states; however, final implementation depends on state government and school-level notifications.:

Date

Day

Holiday / Festival

January 26

Monday

Republic Day

March 4

Wednesday

Holi

March 21

Saturday

Ramzan Id (Tentative)

March 26

Thursday

Rama Navami

March 31

Tuesday

Mahavir Jayanti

April 3

Friday

Good Friday

May 1

Friday

Buddha Purnima

May 27

Wednesday

Bakrid (Tentative)

June 26

Friday

Muharram/Ashura (Tentative)

August 15

Saturday

Independence Day

August 26

Wednesday

Milad-un-Nabi (Tentative)

September 4

Friday

Janmashtami

October 2

Friday

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20

Tuesday

Dussehra

November 8

Sunday

Diwali

November 24

Tuesday

Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25

Friday

Christmas

Restricted Holidays & Festival-Based School Closures (2026)

Schools may remain closed in specific states or regions on the following Restricted Holidays, depending on local government orders:

Month

Date

Holiday / Festival

January

January 1

New Year’s Day
 

January 14

Pongal / Makar Sankranti
 

January 23

Vasant Panchami

February

February 15

Maha Shivaratri
 

February 19

Shivaji Jayanti

March

March 3

Holika Dahana
 

March 19

Ugadi / Gudi Padwa

April

April 5

Easter Day
 

April 14

Vaisakhi / Ambedkar Jayanti
 

April 15

Bohag Bihu

July

July 16

Rath Yatra

August

August 26

Onam
 

August 28

Raksha Bandhan

October

October 18

Maha Saptami
 

October 19

Maha Ashtami
 

October 29

Karaka Chaturthi

November

November 9

Govardhan Puja
 

November 11

Bhai Duj
 

November 15

Chhath Puja

December

December 23

Hazarat Ali’s Birthday
 

December 24

Christmas Eve

Summer & Winter Vacations in Schools (2026)

Summer Vacation 2026
The summer vacation in schools across India is expected to fall between May and June 2026, though the exact duration and start dates will vary by region and education board. Schools in North, Central, and Western India usually observe longer summer breaks due to extreme heat, while southern and hill states may have slightly adjusted schedules based on local climate conditions.

Winter Vacation 2026
Winter vacations are generally scheduled in late December and extend into the first or second week of January each year, especially in cold-affected states. During the 2025–26 session, most North Indian states declared winter breaks to protect students from severe cold and dense fog.

Key Highlights:

  • Winter vacations usually begin in the last week of December
  • Delhi, Haryana, Noida/NCR started breaks around December 31
  • Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan announced earlier closures due to cold waves
  • Southern states may have shorter or no winter vacations

Check latest updates here: Winter Vacation 2025–2026 Dates: State-Wise School Closing & Reopening Schedule

👉 Important Note: The exact dates for summer and winter vacations are officially announced by the respective State Education Departments and school boards (CBSE, ICSE, State Boards). Parents and students are advised to regularly check official school circulars and board notifications for confirmed schedules.

Important Note for Students & Parents

  • Holiday dates marked “Tentative” depend on moon sightings

  • Private schools may modify holiday lists

  • Always cross-check with school circulars or state education department websites

We are actively tracking official announcements and will revise this article if any discrepancies or updates emerge. Once all state education boards officially finalise vacation schedules and holiday notifications, we will also provide a downloadable PDF of the complete School Holidays 2026 list for easy access and reference.

