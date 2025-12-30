UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025-26: 725 Vacancies Out! Apply Online at psc.uk.gov.in

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the official notification pdf for the UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025-26. UKPSC has released 725 vacancies of different subjects such as Hindi, English, Sanskrit, etc.

Candidates interested in applying for the UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025-26 must have completed post-graduation along with the B.Ed degree.

UKPSC has rolled out the notification for the recruitment of the Lecturer Cadre (School) Examination 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between December 31, 2025 and January 20, 2026.

UKPSC Lecturer Notification 2025-26 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must read the official notification pdf, which contains the details of the eligibility criteria, such as education qualification, age limit, selection procedure, detailed vacancy, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the UKPSC Lecturer Notification 2025-26 PDF.