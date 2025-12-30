UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025-26: 725 Vacancies Out! Apply Online at psc.uk.gov.in

Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025-26: UKPSC has released 725 vacancies for the Lecturer Cadre (School) Examination 2025-26. Eligible postgraduates with a B.Ed. can apply online from Dec 31, 2025, to Jan 20, 2026, at psc.uk.gov.in

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025-26
UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025-26

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the official notification pdf for the UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025-26. UKPSC has released 725 vacancies of different subjects such as Hindi, English, Sanskrit, etc.
(GIC) can expect the application window to open soon as per the latest exam calendar.
Candidates interested in applying for the UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025-26 must have completed post-graduation along with the B.Ed degree.

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025-26

UKPSC has rolled out the notification for the recruitment of the Lecturer Cadre (School) Examination 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between December 31, 2025 and January 20, 2026.

UKPSC Lecturer Notification 2025-26 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must read the official notification pdf, which contains the details of the eligibility criteria, such as education qualification, age limit, selection procedure, detailed vacancy, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the UKPSC Lecturer Notification 2025-26 PDF.

UKPSC Lecturer Notification 2025-26

PDF Download

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025-26 Direct Link

UKPSC has released the UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment and the apply link will be activated on December 31, 2025. Candidates are advised to keep their documents ready for the registration process.
Direct Link to Apply for UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025 (Inactive)

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025-26: Overview

UKPSC will conduct the exam to recruit eligible candidates to fill Group 'C' Gazetted posts in the Secondary Education Department. UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Organization

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)

Post Name

Lecturer (Pravakta) - General & Female Branch

Total Vacancies

725

Category

Uttarakhand Government Jobs

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Screening Test & Subjective Written Exam

Job Location

Uttarakhand

Official Website

psc.uk.gov.in

Eligibility Criteria for UKPSC Lecturer

Candidates interested in applying for the UKPSC Lecturer Vacancy 2026 must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification: A Master’s degree in the concerned subject (e.g., Hindi, English, Physics, Mathematics, etc.) from a recognised university.
A Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) or an LT Diploma from a government-recognised institute is mandatory.
Age Limit (As of July 1, 2025)
Minimum Age: 21 years
Maximum Age: 42 years

 

