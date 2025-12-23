KARTET Result 2025 OUT at sts.karnataka.gov.in, Download Certificate PDF - Link Here

Karnataka TET Result 2025: The Education Department of Karnataka has released the Karnataka TET Result 2025 on December 23 for the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) on its official website i.e. schooleducation.kar.nic.in and sts.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) is the gateway to assess the eligibility for the candidates in different teaching jobs across the state. A number of candidates appeared in the KAR TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 exam across the state. Candidates appeared in the exam held on December 07, 2025 can check the result directly through the available below:
Karnataka TET Result 2025
The School Education Department of Karnataka has activated the result download link on its official website. The authority has also announced the scores for those candidates appeared in the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test for 2025. You can check the Kar TET Examination Result directly through the link given below-
KARTET Scorecard 2024
The School Education Department of Karnataka has declared for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test for 2025. You can check the Kar TET Examination Result highlights given below-
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Education Department of Karnataka
|
Exam name
|
Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET)
|
Exam Date
|December 07, 2025
|
Result Date
|
December 23, 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Official website
|
schooleducation.kar.nic.in/sts.karnataka.gov.in
How to Download Karnataka KARTET Result 2025?
Candidates can check their result after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit to KEA Website: Open your browser and go to the official Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) website or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
Step 2: Get the Link: Check the resultlink for the concerned exam on the home page.
Step 3: Enter Credentials: Click the link and enter your unique login credentials like Application Number, Registration Number, or Password, as required to the link.
Step 4: Download & Verify: Your Result will appear; check all details carefully and then download and print it.
