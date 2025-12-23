KARTET Result 2025 OUT at sts.karnataka.gov.in, Download Certificate PDF - Link Here

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025
Karnataka KARTET Result 2025 Link has been declared by the Education Department of  Karnataka at sts.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam held on December 07, can check the direct link to download the Karnataka TET Scorecard, How to Download Marks and Other Details Here.

Karnataka TET Result 2025: The Education Department of  Karnataka has released the Karnataka TET Result 2025 on December 23 for the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) on its official website i.e. schooleducation.kar.nic.in and sts.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) is the gateway  to assess the eligibility for the candidates in different teaching jobs across the state. A number of candidates appeared in the KAR TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 exam across the state. Candidates appeared in the exam held on December 07, 2025 can check the result directly through the available below:

Karnataka TET Result 2025

The School Education Department of Karnataka has activated the result download link on its official website. The authority has also announced the scores for those candidates appeared in the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test for 2025. You can check the Kar TET Examination Result directly through the link given below-

KARTET Result 2025 Downlaod Click Here

KARTET Scorecard 2024

The School Education Department of Karnataka has declared for the  Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test for 2025. You can check the Kar TET Examination Result highlights given below-

Exam Conducting Body

Education Department of  Karnataka

Exam name

Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET)

Exam Date

 December 07, 2025 

Result Date

December 23, 2025 

Mode of Exam

Offline

Official website

schooleducation.kar.nic.in/sts.karnataka.gov.in

How to Download Karnataka KARTET Result 2025?

Candidates can check their result after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit to KEA Website: Open your browser and go to the official Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) website or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
Step 2: Get the Link: Check the resultlink for the concerned exam on the home page.
Step 3: Enter Credentials: Click the link and enter your unique login credentials like Application Number, Registration Number, or Password, as required to the link.
Step 4: Download & Verify: Your Result will appear; check all details carefully and then download and print it.

 

