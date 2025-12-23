KARTET Result 2025 OUT at sts.karnataka.gov.in, Download Certificate PDF - Link Here

Karnataka TET Result 2025: The Education Department of Karnataka has released the Karnataka TET Result 2025 on December 23 for the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) on its official website i.e. schooleducation.kar.nic.in and sts.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) is the gateway to assess the eligibility for the candidates in different teaching jobs across the state. A number of candidates appeared in the KAR TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 exam across the state. Candidates appeared in the exam held on December 07, 2025 can check the result directly through the available below:

Karnataka TET Result 2025

The School Education Department of Karnataka has activated the result download link on its official website. The authority has also announced the scores for those candidates appeared in the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test for 2025. You can check the Kar TET Examination Result directly through the link given below-