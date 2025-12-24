SOF IGKO Result 2025-26 Released, Direct Link to Download Scorecard at sofworld.org

SOF IGKO Result 2025-26: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has officially declared the SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) Result 2025-26. Students who appeared for the SOF IGKO Level 1 examination can now check and download their IGKO scorecard from the official website — sofworld.org. The results have been released online, and SOF will also share detailed performance reports with the respective schools. Check this article for the direct result link, step-by-step instructions to download the SOF IGKO scorecard, result highlights, awards information, and expected dates of upcoming SOF Olympiad results. SOF IGKO Result 2025-26: Overview Exam Name: International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO)

Conducting Body: Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF)

Session: 2025–26

Level: Level 1

Mode of Exam: Offline (through schools)

Result Status: Released

Official Website: sofworld.org

About SOF IGKO (LEVEL 1) The SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) is a national-level academic competition aimed at enhancing students’ awareness beyond textbooks. The exam evaluates knowledge across a wide range of topics, including: History & Geography

Science and Technology

India and the World

Language Skills

Current Affairs

Life Skills

Logical and Analytical Reasoning The exam is conducted once every academic year in offline mode through schools registered with SOF. SOF IGKO Exam Dates 2025-26 For the academic session 2025–26, the SOF IGKO Level 1 exam was conducted on the following dates, allowing schools flexibility to choose a suitable slot: September 25, 2025

October 8, 2025

November 7, 2025 How to Check SOF IGKO Result 2025-26 Online Students can follow the step-by-step process below to check their SOF IGKO 2025-26 result:

Visit the official website of SOF at sofworld.org Click on the “Results” section on the homepage Select “SOF IGKO 2025-26” from the list Enter the required details such as name and roll number Submit the details to view the result Download and save the scorecard for future reference SOF IGKO Result 2025-26: Direct Scorecard Download Link Students can check and download the SOF IGKO 2025-26 scorecard by visiting the official website of the Science Olympiad Foundation. Click on the SOF IGKO Result 2025-26 Direct Scorecard Link available on sofworld.org and log in using your roll number and name to view detailed marks, ranks, and awards. 👉 Direct Link to Check SOF IGKO Result 2025-26 SOF IGKO Result 2025-26: Result Details and Awards The SOF IGKO scorecard provides a comprehensive analysis of a student’s performance. It includes:

Section-wise marks

Total score obtained

Qualifying status

International, zonal, and school-level rankings Based on performance, students may also receive certificates, medals, and awards as per SOF guidelines. Details Mentioned in SOF IGKO 2025-26 Result Students will find the following information on their SOF IGKO result 2025-26: Olympiad name

Student name

Class

Roll number

Section

School name

Marks scored

International rank

International award won

Zonal (Zone) rank

Zonal award won

School rank

School-level award earned Student Performance Report (SPR) and Certificates Apart from the online result, SOF will send the IGKO 2025-26 result to the respective schools along with a detailed Student Performance Report (SPR) and certificates of participation. Students can also collect their official documents directly from their school authorities.