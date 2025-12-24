SOF IGKO Result 2025-26 Released, Direct Link to Download Scorecard at sofworld.org

SOF IGKO Result 2025-26: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has officially declared the SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) Result 2025-26. Students who appeared for the SOF IGKO Level 1 examination can now check and download their IGKO scorecard from the official website — sofworld.org.
The results have been released online, and SOF will also share detailed performance reports with the respective schools. Check this article for the direct result link, step-by-step instructions to download the SOF IGKO scorecard, result highlights, awards information, and expected dates of upcoming SOF Olympiad results.
SOF IGKO Result 2025-26: Overview
Exam Name: International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO)
Conducting Body: Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF)
Session: 2025–26
Level: Level 1
Mode of Exam: Offline (through schools)
Result Status: Released
Official Website: sofworld.org
About SOF IGKO (LEVEL 1)
The SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) is a national-level academic competition aimed at enhancing students’ awareness beyond textbooks. The exam evaluates knowledge across a wide range of topics, including:
History & Geography
Science and Technology
India and the World
Language Skills
Current Affairs
Life Skills
Logical and Analytical Reasoning
The exam is conducted once every academic year in offline mode through schools registered with SOF.
SOF IGKO Exam Dates 2025-26
For the academic session 2025–26, the SOF IGKO Level 1 exam was conducted on the following dates, allowing schools flexibility to choose a suitable slot:
September 25, 2025
October 8, 2025
November 7, 2025
How to Check SOF IGKO Result 2025-26 Online
Students can follow the step-by-step process below to check their SOF IGKO 2025-26 result:
Visit the official website of SOF at sofworld.org
Click on the “Results” section on the homepage
Select “SOF IGKO 2025-26” from the list
Enter the required details such as name and roll number
Submit the details to view the result
Download and save the scorecard for future reference
SOF IGKO Result 2025-26: Direct Scorecard Download Link
Students can check and download the SOF IGKO 2025-26 scorecard by visiting the official website of the Science Olympiad Foundation. Click on the SOF IGKO Result 2025-26 Direct Scorecard Link available on sofworld.org and log in using your roll number and name to view detailed marks, ranks, and awards.
👉 Direct Link to Check SOF IGKO Result 2025-26
SOF IGKO Result 2025-26: Result Details and Awards
The SOF IGKO scorecard provides a comprehensive analysis of a student’s performance. It includes:
Section-wise marks
Total score obtained
Qualifying status
International, zonal, and school-level rankings
Based on performance, students may also receive certificates, medals, and awards as per SOF guidelines.
Details Mentioned in SOF IGKO 2025-26 Result
Students will find the following information on their SOF IGKO result 2025-26:
Olympiad name
Student name
Class
Roll number
Section
School name
Marks scored
International rank
International award won
Zonal (Zone) rank
Zonal award won
School rank
School-level award earned
Student Performance Report (SPR) and Certificates
Apart from the online result, SOF will send the IGKO 2025-26 result to the respective schools along with a detailed Student Performance Report (SPR) and certificates of participation. Students can also collect their official documents directly from their school authorities.
SOF IMO Result 2025-26: Expected Date
The SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Result 2025-26 is expected to be released on January 11, 2026.
SOF NSO Result 2025-26: Expected Date
The SOF National Science Olympiad (NSO) Result 2025-26 is likely to be announced on January 2, 2026.
