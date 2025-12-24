KARTET Result 2025
SOF IGKO Result 2025-26 Released, Direct Link to Download Scorecard at sofworld.org

By Gurmeet Kaur
Dec 24, 2025, 01:50 IST

SOF IGKO Result 2025-26 has been declared at sofworld.org. Check International General Knowledge Olympiad Level 1 scorecard, marks, ranks, awards, and direct download link here.

SOF IGKO Result 2025-26: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has officially declared the SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) Result 2025-26. Students who appeared for the SOF IGKO Level 1 examination can now check and download their IGKO scorecard from the official website — sofworld.org.

The results have been released online, and SOF will also share detailed performance reports with the respective schools. Check this article for the direct result link, step-by-step instructions to download the SOF IGKO scorecard,  result highlights, awards information, and expected dates of upcoming SOF Olympiad results.

SOF IGKO Result 2025-26: Overview

  • Exam Name: International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO)

  • Conducting Body: Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF)

  • Session: 2025–26

  • Level: Level 1

  • Mode of Exam: Offline (through schools)

  • Result Status: Released

  • Official Website: sofworld.org

About SOF IGKO (LEVEL 1)

The SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) is a national-level academic competition aimed at enhancing students’ awareness beyond textbooks. The exam evaluates knowledge across a wide range of topics, including:

  • History & Geography

  • Science and Technology

  • India and the World

  • Language Skills

  • Current Affairs

  • Life Skills

  • Logical and Analytical Reasoning

The exam is conducted once every academic year in offline mode through schools registered with SOF.

SOF IGKO Exam Dates 2025-26

For the academic session 2025–26, the SOF IGKO Level 1 exam was conducted on the following dates, allowing schools flexibility to choose a suitable slot:

  • September 25, 2025

  • October 8, 2025

  • November 7, 2025

How to Check SOF IGKO Result 2025-26 Online

Students can follow the step-by-step process below to check their SOF IGKO 2025-26 result:

  1. Visit the official website of SOF at sofworld.org

  2. Click on the “Results” section on the homepage

  3. Select “SOF IGKO 2025-26” from the list

  4. Enter the required details such as name and roll number

  5. Submit the details to view the result

  6. Download and save the scorecard for future reference

SOF IGKO Result 2025-26: Direct Scorecard Download Link

Students can check and download the SOF IGKO 2025-26 scorecard by visiting the official website of the Science Olympiad Foundation. Click on the SOF IGKO Result 2025-26 Direct Scorecard Link available on sofworld.org and log in using your roll number and name to view detailed marks, ranks, and awards.

👉 Direct Link to Check SOF IGKO Result 2025-26

SOF IGKO Result 2025-26: Result Details and Awards

The SOF IGKO scorecard provides a comprehensive analysis of a student’s performance. It includes:

  • Section-wise marks

  • Total score obtained

  • Qualifying status

  • International, zonal, and school-level rankings

Based on performance, students may also receive certificates, medals, and awards as per SOF guidelines.

Details Mentioned in SOF IGKO 2025-26 Result

Students will find the following information on their SOF IGKO result 2025-26:

  • Olympiad name

  • Student name

  • Class

  • Roll number

  • Section

  • School name

  • Marks scored

  • International rank

  • International award won

  • Zonal (Zone) rank

  • Zonal award won

  • School rank

  • School-level award earned

Student Performance Report (SPR) and Certificates

Apart from the online result, SOF will send the IGKO 2025-26 result to the respective schools along with a detailed Student Performance Report (SPR) and certificates of participation. Students can also collect their official documents directly from their school authorities.

SOF IMO Result 2025-26: Expected Date

The SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Result 2025-26 is expected to be released on January 11, 2026.

SOF NSO Result 2025-26: Expected Date

The SOF National Science Olympiad (NSO) Result 2025-26 is likely to be announced on January 2, 2026.

Also Check SOF ICO Result 2025-2026 Released

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

