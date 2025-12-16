SOF ICO Result 2025–26 Released, Direct Link to Download Scorecard at sofworld.org

The wait is officially over for students who participated in the competitive International Commerce Olympiad (ICO) for the 2025-26 session. The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has successfully declared the results on December 15, 2025. This annual competition is a key platform, aligning with the goals of the NEP, to foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills, preparing young minds for a dynamic professional future.

All students who appeared for the rigorous two-date examination in Commerce can now access their scores and detailed performance analysis online. Below is the complete guide on how to check your international and state ranks, along with essential information about the competition's structure and upcoming related announcements.