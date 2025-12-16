SOF ICO Result 2025–26 Released, Direct Link to Download Scorecard at sofworld.org

The wait is officially over for students who participated in the competitive International Commerce Olympiad (ICO) for the 2025-26 session. The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has successfully declared the results on December 15, 2025. This annual competition is a key platform, aligning with the goals of the NEP, to foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills, preparing young minds for a dynamic professional future.
All students who appeared for the rigorous two-date examination in Commerce can now access their scores and detailed performance analysis online. Below is the complete guide on how to check your international and state ranks, along with essential information about the competition's structure and upcoming related announcements.
What is the SOF International Commerce Olympiad (ICO)?
The SOF International Commerce Olympiad (ICO) is a premier annual academic competition organized by the Science Olympiad Foundation. Its primary mission is to identify, encourage, and nurture academic talent specifically in the field of Commerce.
Eligibility: Students in Classes 11 and 12 are eligible to participate.
Curriculum Focus: The Olympiad is designed to assess students' comprehensive knowledge and professional skills in Commerce, providing an early taste of the competitive environment.
NEP Alignment: The competition facilitates the development of essential modern academic skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and advanced cognitive abilities.
Details Mentioned in the Scorecard
The online result document serves as a detailed Student Performance Report (SPR) and contains comprehensive information regarding the candidate’s standing:
Student Name
Parent’s Name
School Name
Class and Roll Number
Score Obtained
International Rank
Zonal or State Rank
School Rank
How to Download SOF ICO Result 2025-26
Students must follow the official online procedure to check and download their scorecards from the SOF website. Step-by-Step Download Process:
Visit the Official Website: Go to the Science Olympiad Foundation’s official website at sofworld.org.
Navigate to ICO Section: On the homepage, find and click on the “SOF ICO” section.
Access the Result Link: Select the link titled “SOF ICO Result 2025-26”.
Enter Required Details: Provide the mandatory authentication details:
Student’s Full Name
Mobile Number
Email Address
Country Name
View Scorecard: Click on the Submit button.
Download and Print: The SOF ICO result will be displayed on the screen. Download the official document and take a printout for future academic records and reference.
SOF ICO Exam and Result Dates (2025-26)
The International Commerce Olympiad was conducted over two separate dates to accommodate all registered participants.
|
Event
|
Date
|
SOF ICO Exam Date 1
|
September 18, 2025
|
ICO Answer Key (Exam 1)
|
October 31, 2025
|
SOF ICO Exam Date 2
|
November 7, 2025
|
ICO Answer Key (Exam 2)
|
December 3, 2025
|
SOF ICO Result Date
|
December 15, 2025
Student Performance Report and Awards
Every participant receives valuable feedback regardless of their rank:
Student Performance Report (SPR): Every student who appeared for the exam will receive an SPR. This report offers a detailed, analytical breakdown of the student’s performance, clearly highlighting their subject strengths and areas that require further focus and improvement.
Awards: Students securing the top ranks in the International Commerce Olympiad are eligible for prestigious SOF ICO awards for 2025-26, as determined by the foundation’s specific award policy.
Other SOF Olympiad Updates
The Science Olympiad Foundation has also provided an update regarding another major competition:
International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) Result: The SOF has informed that the IGKO result for the 2025-26 session is expected to be declared within the next week. Students who took the IGKO examination are advised to monitor the official SOF website regularly for the latest announcements.
