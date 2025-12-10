Pariksha pe Charcha 2026: Registration at innovateindia1.mygov.in; How Students, Parents and Teachers can Participate?

The 9th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unique interaction program, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2026), is scheduled for January 2026. This event is designed to help students, parents, and teachers from India and abroad discuss and manage exam stress, celebrating examinations as an Utsav. Participation for this selection is via an online MCQ competition on the MyGov portal, open to students from Classes 6 to 12, parents, and teachers, with registrations running from December 1, 2025, until January 11, 2026. All registered participants who complete the activity will receive an official Certificate of Participation. The 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program is a major national effort designed to help students feel less stressed about exams and view them more positively. It's a central website where students, parents, and teachers can learn about managing exam pressure, staying mentally healthy, and studying well. The site offers fun activities, like quizzes and challenges, to encourage everyone to join in and promote a balanced approach to education that focuses on the overall growth of young people.

This program welcomes everyone—students from all types of schools, teachers, and parents—from India and worldwide. Signing up is easy: just go to the official website, choose if you are a student, teacher, or parent, and finish the online activity. Everyone who completes the activity gets a certificate, and a lucky few will even get the chance to talk directly with the Prime Minister. This makes it a very special national event focused on improving the entire exam experience. Check: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Direct Link To Apply Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2026) Highlights The Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2026) Highlights table below provides a quick overview of the essential information regarding the 9th edition of this popular national event, including key dates, eligibility, and the registration process.

Key Aspect Details for the 9th Edition (2026) Notes Event Name Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) Unique interactive program led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Edition 9th Edition Continues the series aimed at reducing exam stress. Event Date January 2026 (Exact date TBD) The main interactive session will be held in January. Objective To discuss exam stress and celebrate examinations as an Utsav (festival) and a key part of life. Encourages a positive perspective on assessments. Eligibility (Competition) Students: Classes 6 to 12 Also includes participation from parents and teachers (from India and abroad). Registration Method Online MCQ-based competition Held on the official MyGov portal (https://innovateindia1.mygov.in/). Registration Window December 1, 2025, to January 11, 2026 Participants must complete the competition within this time frame for selection. Incentive All participants who complete the activity receive a Certificate of Participation from MyGov. The certificates serve as official recognition. Format (Expected) Direct interaction between the PM and selected participants. Expected to follow the successful interactive format of previous editions. Scale (Reference) The 8th edition (2025) saw a record 3.56 crore registrations and a total engagement of nearly 5 crore people. Highlights the massive relevance and growing popularity of the program.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration Steps for All: Access the Portal: Navigate to the official website: innovateindia1.mygov.in. Start Participation: Click the 'Participate Now' button available on the homepage. Identify Your Role: Select the appropriate category: Student, Teacher, or Parent. Account Access: Register a new account using your mobile number or email, or log in if you are a returning user. Complete the Activity: Finish the designated online activity module for your category, such as the Multiple Choice Quiz (MCQ). Final Submission: Submit your completed entry and download your participation certificate. Participation Details Category-wise Participants can register under the following categories: Students (Classes 6 to 12): Students have the opportunity to take part in a Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) competition. Additionally, they are invited to submit a creative and thoughtful question intended for the Prime Minister.

Teachers: Educators can engage with specially designed activity modules focused on teaching and learning methodologies.

Parents: Modules have been created specifically for parents to help them connect with their children and support them effectively, particularly in relation to the themes of the 'Exam Warriors' initiative.