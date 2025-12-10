Why are the Nobel Prizes Presented on 10 December? Check Traditions and History!

Do you know that every year on 10 December, the world turns its attention to Stockholm and Oslo? It is where some of humanity’s greatest achievements are honoured. But why does the Nobel Prize ceremony always take place on this exact date? And how did this enduring global tradition begin?
As the 2025 Nobel Prizes are presented today, let us understand the symbolism behind 10 December becoming more meaningful than ever.
Why the Nobel Prize Is Awarded on 10 December?
Alfred Nobel, who was the Swedish chemist, inventor of dynamite, entrepreneur, and humanitarian, died on 10 December 1896 in San Remo, Italy. He was passed away at the age of 63 due to a cerebral haemorrhage.
A year earlier, he had signed a will that shocked Europe:
Nearly his entire fortune, 31 million SEK (worth billions today), was dedicated to annual prizes for those contributing “the greatest benefit to humankind.”
The first Nobel Prizes were awarded on 10 December 1901, exactly five years after his passing. The tradition has continued unbroken for more than a century.
Why the Date Symbolises Redemption?
Nobel’s decision was partly shaped by a harsh moment in his life.
A French newspaper mistakenly published his obituary instead of his brother’s, condemning him as “the merchant of death” for inventing explosives.
This portrayal deeply troubled Nobel, and the prize became his legacy of peace, science, and progress. Thus, 10 December serves as both a memorial and a redemption of his life’s purpose.
Key Reasons: Why 10 December Matters?
Some of the key reasons why 10 December matters:
Anniversary of Nobel’s Death: The date honours Alfred Nobel’s legacy and the values he wanted the prizes to celebrate.
Symbolic Redemption: Nobel was once labelled the “merchant of death” after a French newspaper mistakenly published his obituary instead of his brother’s, criticising his invention of explosives. The Nobel Prizes became his resounding response—a legacy of peace, science, and human progress.
Historical Continuity: Since 1901, every Nobel Prize ceremony has taken place on this date, making it one of the longest-running annual traditions in the modern world.
Where the Nobel Prizes Are Awarded?
Alfred Nobel explicitly divided the ceremonies between Sweden and Norway.
Location of Nobel Prize Ceremonies
In Stockholm, laureates receive their prizes at the Stockholm Concert Hall, followed by the iconic Nobel Banquet. And, in Oslo, the Peace Prize is awarded at the Oslo City Hall, reflecting Nobel’s trust in Norway’s peace-building legacy.
|
Prize Category
|
Awarded In
|
Presented By
|
Physics
|
Stockholm, Sweden
|
Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences
|
Chemistry
|
Stockholm, Sweden
|
Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences
|
Physiology or Medicine
|
Stockholm, Sweden
|
Karolinska Institute
|
Literature
|
Stockholm, Sweden
|
Swedish Academy
|
Economic Sciences
|
Stockholm, Sweden
|
Sveriges Riksbank
|
Peace Prize
|
Oslo, Norway
|
Norwegian Nobel Committee
2025 Nobel Prize Winners
This year’s laureates include groundbreaking innovators and human rights champions:
Physics: John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret & John M. Martinis
Chemistry: Omar M. Yaghi, Susumu Kitagawa & Richard Robson
Medicine: Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell & Shimon Sakaguchi
Literature: László Krasznahorkai
Peace: María Corina Machado
Economic Sciences: Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion & Peter Howitt
When is the Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony 2025?
The ceremony includes performances, speeches, the medal presentation, and Machado’s Nobel Lecture.
Location: Oslo City Hall
Date: 10 December 2025
Time:13:00 CET
