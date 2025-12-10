Why are the Nobel Prizes Presented on 10 December? Check Traditions and History!

Do you know that every year on 10 December, the world turns its attention to Stockholm and Oslo? It is where some of humanity’s greatest achievements are honoured. But why does the Nobel Prize ceremony always take place on this exact date? And how did this enduring global tradition begin?

As the 2025 Nobel Prizes are presented today, let us understand the symbolism behind 10 December becoming more meaningful than ever.

Every year the Nobel Prizes are presented on 10 December, in memory of Alfred Nobel who passed away on this day in 1896.



Stay tuned to follow the Nobel Prize festivities later today. pic.twitter.com/ZxJ07iN9ZM — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) December 10, 2025

Why the Nobel Prize Is Awarded on 10 December?

Alfred Nobel, who was the Swedish chemist, inventor of dynamite, entrepreneur, and humanitarian, died on 10 December 1896 in San Remo, Italy. He was passed away at the age of 63 due to a cerebral haemorrhage.