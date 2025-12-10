RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025
Why are the Nobel Prizes Presented on 10 December? Check Traditions and History!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 10, 2025, 15:03 IST

Discover why December 10 is the date that when Nobel Prize are awarded. Check why Alfred Nobel was haunted by his “merchant of death” epithet after a premature obituary mistakenly eulogised him.

Why are Nobel Prizes awarded on December 10?
Do you know that every year on 10 December, the world turns its attention to Stockholm and Oslo? It is where some of humanity’s greatest achievements are honoured. But why does the Nobel Prize ceremony always take place on this exact date? And how did this enduring global tradition begin?

As the 2025 Nobel Prizes are presented today, let us understand the symbolism behind 10 December becoming more meaningful than ever.

Why the Nobel Prize Is Awarded on 10 December?

Alfred Nobel, who was the Swedish chemist, inventor of dynamite, entrepreneur, and humanitarian, died on 10 December 1896 in San Remo, Italy. He was passed away at the age of 63 due to a cerebral haemorrhage.

A year earlier, he had signed a will that shocked Europe:
Nearly his entire fortune, 31 million SEK (worth billions today), was dedicated to annual prizes for those contributing “the greatest benefit to humankind.”

The first Nobel Prizes were awarded on 10 December 1901, exactly five years after his passing. The tradition has continued unbroken for more than a century.

Why the Date Symbolises Redemption?

Nobel’s decision was partly shaped by a harsh moment in his life.

A French newspaper mistakenly published his obituary instead of his brother’s, condemning him as “the merchant of death” for inventing explosives.
This portrayal deeply troubled Nobel, and the prize became his legacy of peace, science, and progress. Thus, 10 December serves as both a memorial and a redemption of his life’s purpose.

Key Reasons: Why 10 December Matters? 

Some of the key reasons why 10 December matters: 

  • Anniversary of Nobel’s Death: The date honours Alfred Nobel’s legacy and the values he wanted the prizes to celebrate.

  • Symbolic Redemption: Nobel was once labelled the “merchant of death” after a French newspaper mistakenly published his obituary instead of his brother’s, criticising his invention of explosives. The Nobel Prizes became his resounding response—a legacy of peace, science, and human progress.

  • Historical Continuity: Since 1901, every Nobel Prize ceremony has taken place on this date, making it one of the longest-running annual traditions in the modern world.

Where the Nobel Prizes Are Awarded?

Alfred Nobel explicitly divided the ceremonies between Sweden and Norway.

Location of Nobel Prize Ceremonies

In Stockholm, laureates receive their prizes at the Stockholm Concert Hall, followed by the iconic Nobel Banquet. And, in Oslo, the Peace Prize is awarded at the Oslo City Hall, reflecting Nobel’s trust in Norway’s peace-building legacy.

Prize Category

Awarded In

Presented By

Physics

Stockholm, Sweden

Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences

Chemistry

Stockholm, Sweden

Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences

Physiology or Medicine

Stockholm, Sweden

Karolinska Institute

Literature

Stockholm, Sweden

Swedish Academy

Economic Sciences

Stockholm, Sweden

Sveriges Riksbank

Peace Prize

Oslo, Norway

Norwegian Nobel Committee

Source: Nobel Prize

2025 Nobel Prize Winners

This year’s laureates include groundbreaking innovators and human rights champions:

  • Physics: John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret & John M. Martinis

  • Chemistry: Omar M. Yaghi, Susumu Kitagawa & Richard Robson

  • Medicine: Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell & Shimon Sakaguchi

  • Literature: László Krasznahorkai

  • Peace: María Corina Machado

  • Economic Sciences: Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion & Peter Howitt

When is the Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony 2025?

The ceremony includes performances, speeches, the medal presentation, and Machado’s Nobel Lecture.

  • Location: Oslo City Hall

  • Date: 10 December 2025

  • Time:13:00 CET

    FAQs

    • What happened on December 10, 1964?
      +
      On 10 December 1964, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. received the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo for his nonviolent struggle against racial segregation and discrimination in the United States.
    • Why are the awards presented on December 10th?
      +
      December 10th marks Alfred Nobel’s passing in 1896. The date symbolises a tribute to his legacy, transforming his reputation from the “merchant of death” to a champion of science, peace and humanity.
    • Why is the Nobel Prize given on 10 December?
      +
      The Nobel Prize is awarded every year on 10 December, the death anniversary of Alfred Nobel. Nobel’s will specified that the prizes be presented annually to honour his memory.

