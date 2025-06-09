CSIR NET Syllabus 2025: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has rolled out the CSIR NET Syllabus for July cycle in the official notification. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 28 for all subjects. Candidates should review the CSIR UGC NET syllabus and exam pattern to begin their preparation on the right note. The syllabus is divided into three parts: Part A, Part B, and Part C. Part A focuses on General Aptitude, while Parts B and C include subject-specific questions chosen by the candidates. Familiarity with the syllabus is essential for gaining a comprehensive understanding of key topics and planning an effective preparation strategy. Download the detailed CSIR NET syllabus 2025 PDF, including the exam pattern, preparation tips, and recommended books. CSIR NET Syllabus 2025

CSIR NET is a national-level examination held annually to determine candidates' eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor roles in Indian universities and colleges. The CSIR UGC NET July 2025 exam is scheduled on July 28, 2025. With the exam approaching, candidates should create a study plan based on the latest CSIR NET syllabus and exam requirements. Each CSIR NET question paper is divided into three parts, with a maximum score of 200 marks. Part A focuses on General Aptitude, while Parts B and C cover subjects such as Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. The syllabus provides a detailed list of topics to be covered, enabling candidates to focus on relevant concepts. Scroll down to access the subject-wise CSIR NET syllabus and effectively plan your preparation.

CSIR NET Syllabus PDF To effectively prepare for the CSIR NET exam, candidates should download and thoroughly analyse the subject-wise syllabus PDFs. This will allow them to focus on topics that can be asked in the exam. Get the direct link to download the CSIR NET syllabus PDF below. CSIR NET Syllabus PDF Download CSIR NET Exam Pattern 2025 Understanding the CSIR NET Subject-Wise Exam Pattern for 2025 is crucial for effective preparation. By carefully reviewing the exam requirements, candidates can tailor their study strategies accordingly. Here are the key highlights of the CSIR NET exam pattern 2025 shared below for the reference of the candidates. The CISR NET exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

All the parts carry objective-type questions.

The exam duration shall be 3 hours.

The maximum weightage of the exam shall be 200 marks.

There shall be a negative marking of 25 per cent for each incorrect answer.

The exam is divided into three parts i.e. Part A, Part B, and Part C.

Part A comprises General Aptitude questions whereas Part B & Part C comprises questions based on the subject opted by the candidates.

Also, check: CSIR NET Cut Off CSIR NET Syllabus 2025 for Part A The CSIR NET examination features a common Part A across all five subjects. This section is further divided into three sub-parts such as reasoning, quantitative aptitude and data interpretation. This part comprises a total of 20 questions and candidates need to answer any 15 questions of two marks each. Let’s discuss the CSIR NET syllabus for Part A below for the ease of the aspirants. Subjects Topics Reasoning Analytical Reasoning Syllogisms Directions Analogy Symbols and Notations Similarities and Differences Number Series Coding-Decoding Alphabet Series Non-verbal Reasoning Visual Ability Arrangements Analogies Classification Blood Relations Data Sufficiency Graphical Analysis Statements Data Analysis Quantitative Aptitude Simplifications Time & Work Simple & Compound Interest Ratio & Proportion Permutation & Combination Average Algebra Percentage Time & Speed Number System Area Profit & Loss HCF, LCM Problems Bar Graph, Pictorial Graph, Pie Chart Data Interpretation & Graphical Analysis Mean Mode Median Measures of Dispersion Graphical Analysis: Bar Graph, Line Graph, Pie-Chart and Tabulation

CSIR NET Syllabus 2025 for Part B & C The CSIR NET Part B and C syllabus depend on the subject opted by the candidates. Part 'B' comprises subject-oriented MCQs and the total marks assigned to this section shall be 70 out of 200. On the other hand, Part 'C' includes higher-value questions to evaluate the scientific concepts of the candidates. The total marks allocated to this part shall be 100 out of 200. Check the detailed CSIR NET syllabus for Part B & C shared below for reference purposes. Subjects Syllabus Life Science Molecules and their Interaction Relevant to Biology Cellular Organization Cell Communication and Cell Signaling Developmental Biology System Physiology – Plant System Physiology – Animal Fundamental Processes Ecological Principles Evolution and Behavior Inheritance Biology Diversity of Life Forms Applied Biology Methods in Biology Earth Science Part B The Earth and the Solar System Earth Materials, Surface Features and Processes Environmental Earth Sciences Interior of the Earth, Deformation and Tectonics Oceans and Atmosphere Part C Geology - Mineralogy and Petrology Geology - Structural Geology and Geotectonics Geology - Paleontology and its Applications Geology - Geochemistry Geology - Economic Geology Geology - Precambrian Geology and Crustal Evolution Geology - Sedimentology and Stratigraphy Geology - Marine Geology and Paleoceanography Geology - Geophysics Geology - Meteorology Geology - Quaternary Geology Geology - Applied Geology Geology - Physical Geography Geology - Ocean Sciences Physical Science Mathematical Methods of Physics Classical Mechanics Thermodynamic and Statistical Physics Electromagnetic Theory Quantum Mechanics Electronics and Experimental Methods Chemical Science Inorganic Chemistry Physical Chemistry Chemistry in nanoscience and technology Catalysis and Green Chemistry Medicinal Chemistry Organic Chemistry Environmental Chemistry Supramolecular Chemistry Mathematical Science Analysis Linear Algebra Numerical Analysis Calculus of Variations Linear Integral Equations Complex Analysis Algebra Ordinary Differential Equations (ODEs) Partial Differential Equations (PDEs) Descriptive Statistics, Exploratory Data Classical Mechanics

Preparation Tips for CSIR NET Syllabus 2025 Acing CSIR UGC NET is no cakewalk. Aspirants must gain conceptual clarity of all the topics to solve complex questions with ease. Here are the expert-recommended tips and tricks to crack the upcoming exam with flying colours. Adhere to the latest CSIR NET exam syllabus 2025 to cover all the important topics of all the sections.

Get your hands on the best books and resources to grasp fundamental principles and core topics.

Attempt unlimited questions from mock tests and CSIR NET previous year papers to enhance the preparation level.

