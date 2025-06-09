Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CSIR NET Syllabus 2025: The CSIR NET exam is set to take place on July 28 for all subjects. CSIR UGC NET syllabus comprises topics from subjects like Earth Science, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences. Prospective candidates must have a hold on the syllabus of their respective subjects for which they are going to appear. Check here for the latest exam pattern and download the CSIR NET syllabus pdf. 

Jul 25, 2025, 14:47 IST
Latest CSIR NET Syllabus 2025
Latest CSIR NET Syllabus 2025

CSIR NET Syllabus 2025: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has rolled out the CSIR NET Syllabus for July cycle in the official notification. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 28 for all subjects. Candidates should review the CSIR UGC NET syllabus and exam pattern to begin their preparation on the right note. The syllabus is divided into three parts: Part A, Part B, and Part C. Part A focuses on General Aptitude, while Parts B and C include subject-specific questions chosen by the candidates. Familiarity with the syllabus is essential for gaining a comprehensive understanding of key topics and planning an effective preparation strategy. Download the detailed CSIR NET syllabus 2025 PDF, including the exam pattern, preparation tips, and recommended books.

CSIR NET Syllabus 2025

CSIR NET is a national-level examination held annually to determine candidates' eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor roles in Indian universities and colleges. The CSIR UGC NET July 2025 exam is scheduled on July 28, 2025. With the exam approaching, candidates should create a study plan based on the latest CSIR NET syllabus and exam requirements.

Each CSIR NET question paper is divided into three parts, with a maximum score of 200 marks. Part A focuses on General Aptitude, while Parts B and C cover subjects such as Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. The syllabus provides a detailed list of topics to be covered, enabling candidates to focus on relevant concepts. Scroll down to access the subject-wise CSIR NET syllabus and effectively plan your preparation.

CSIR NET Syllabus PDF

To effectively prepare for the CSIR NET exam, candidates should download and thoroughly analyse the subject-wise syllabus PDFs. This will allow them to focus on topics that can be asked in the exam. Get the direct link to download the CSIR NET syllabus PDF below.

CSIR NET Syllabus PDF Download

CSIR NET Exam Pattern 2025

Understanding the CSIR NET Subject-Wise Exam Pattern for 2025 is crucial for effective preparation. By carefully reviewing the exam requirements, candidates can tailor their study strategies accordingly. Here are the key highlights of the CSIR NET exam pattern 2025 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

  • The CISR NET exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
  • All the parts carry objective-type questions.
  • The exam duration shall be 3 hours.
  • The maximum weightage of the exam shall be 200 marks.
  • There shall be a negative marking of 25 per cent for each incorrect answer.
  • The exam is divided into three parts i.e. Part A, Part B, and Part C.
  • Part A comprises General Aptitude questions whereas Part B & Part C comprises questions based on the subject opted by the candidates.

Also, check: CSIR NET Cut Off

CSIR NET Syllabus 2025 for Part A

The CSIR NET examination features a common Part A across all five subjects. This section is further divided into three sub-parts such as reasoning, quantitative aptitude and data interpretation. This part comprises a total of 20 questions and candidates need to answer any 15 questions of two marks each. Let’s discuss the CSIR NET syllabus for Part A below for the ease of the aspirants.

Subjects

Topics

Reasoning

Analytical Reasoning

Syllogisms

Directions

Analogy

Symbols and Notations

Similarities and Differences

Number Series

Coding-Decoding

Alphabet Series

Non-verbal Reasoning

Visual Ability

Arrangements

Analogies

Classification

Blood Relations

Data Sufficiency

Graphical Analysis

Statements

Data Analysis

Quantitative Aptitude

Simplifications

Time & Work

Simple & Compound Interest

Ratio & Proportion

Permutation & Combination

Average

Algebra

Percentage

Time & Speed

Number System

Area

Profit & Loss

HCF, LCM Problems

Bar Graph, Pictorial Graph, Pie Chart

Data Interpretation & Graphical Analysis

Mean

Mode

Median

Measures of Dispersion

Graphical Analysis: Bar Graph, Line Graph, Pie-Chart and Tabulation

CSIR NET Syllabus 2025 for Part B & C

The CSIR NET Part B and C syllabus depend on the subject opted by the candidates. Part 'B' comprises subject-oriented MCQs and the total marks assigned to this section shall be 70 out of 200. On the other hand, Part 'C' includes higher-value questions to evaluate the scientific concepts of the candidates. The total marks allocated to this part shall be 100 out of 200.  Check the detailed CSIR NET syllabus for Part B & C shared below for reference purposes.

Subjects

Syllabus

Life Science

Molecules and their Interaction Relevant to Biology

Cellular Organization

Cell Communication and Cell Signaling

Developmental Biology

System Physiology – Plant

System Physiology – Animal

Fundamental Processes

Ecological Principles

Evolution and Behavior

Inheritance Biology

Diversity of Life Forms

Applied Biology

Methods in Biology

Earth Science

Part B

The Earth and the Solar System

Earth Materials, Surface Features and Processes

Environmental Earth Sciences

Interior of the Earth, Deformation and Tectonics

Oceans and Atmosphere

Part C

Geology - Mineralogy and Petrology

Geology - Structural Geology and Geotectonics

Geology - Paleontology and its Applications

Geology - Geochemistry

Geology - Economic Geology

Geology - Precambrian Geology and Crustal Evolution

Geology - Sedimentology and Stratigraphy

Geology - Marine Geology and Paleoceanography

Geology - Geophysics

Geology - Meteorology

Geology - Quaternary Geology

Geology - Applied Geology

Geology - Physical Geography

Geology - Ocean Sciences

Physical Science

Mathematical Methods of Physics

Classical Mechanics

Thermodynamic and Statistical Physics

Electromagnetic Theory

Quantum Mechanics

Electronics and Experimental Methods

Chemical Science

Inorganic Chemistry

Physical Chemistry

Chemistry in nanoscience and technology

Catalysis and Green Chemistry

Medicinal Chemistry

Organic Chemistry

Environmental Chemistry

Supramolecular Chemistry

Mathematical Science

Analysis

Linear Algebra

Numerical Analysis

Calculus of Variations

Linear Integral Equations

Complex Analysis

Algebra

Ordinary Differential Equations (ODEs)

Partial Differential Equations (PDEs)

Descriptive Statistics, Exploratory Data 

Classical Mechanics

Preparation Tips for CSIR NET Syllabus 2025

Acing CSIR UGC NET is no cakewalk. Aspirants must gain conceptual clarity of all the topics to solve complex questions with ease. Here are the expert-recommended tips and tricks to crack the upcoming exam with flying colours.

  • Adhere to the latest CSIR NET exam syllabus 2025 to cover all the important topics of all the sections.
  • Get your hands on the best books and resources to grasp fundamental principles and core topics.
  • Attempt unlimited questions from mock tests and CSIR NET previous year papers to enhance the preparation level.
  • Revisit all the covered topics regularly to retain information for a longer period.

Best Books for CSIR NET Syllabus

Candidates must choose only the latest edition books to prepare effectively for the CSIR NET 2025 exam. It will help them to focus only on the important topics and choose mock tests based on the updated exam requirements. Check the subject-wise CSIR NET books for top-notch preparation below:

Subject

Book Name

Chemical Sciences

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Chemical Science (Paper-II & III) by Narender Sharma

Trueman's UGC-CSIR JRF / NET Chemical Sciences (Chemistry) by M Gagan

Physical Sciences

CSIR-UGC NET/JRF/SET Physical Sciences by Dr Surekha Tomar

Mathematical Physics by HK Dass and Rama Verma

Mathematical Sciences

CSIR-UGC NET/JRF/SET Mathematical Sciences by Alok Kumar (Upkar)

Complex Variables and Applications by Ruel Churchill and James Brown

Life Sciences

Biochemistry by Lubert Stryer and Jeremy M Berg

Molecular Biotechnology: Principles and Applications of Recombinant by Bernard J Glick, Jack J Pasternak and Cheryl L Patten

Earth Sciences

CSIR-UGC NET/JRF Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences Exam Guide by Surendra Kumar

An Objective Earth Sciences by S Ahmad

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

FAQs

  • How to prepare for the CSIR NET 2025 Exam?
    +
    To prepare effectively for the CSIR NET 2025 exam, candidates must follow the latest CSIR NET syllabus and practice rigorously to improve question-solving speed and accuracy.
  • What is the CSIR NET Exam Pattern 2025?
    +
    The CSIR NET Exam is a computer-based test, comprising objective-type questions for a total of 200 marks. There shall be a negative marking of 25% marks for each wrong answer.
  • What is the CSIR NET Syllabus 2025?
    +
    There are three parts included in the CSIR NET syllabus i.e. Part A, Part B, and Part C. Part A includes General Aptitude questions whereas Part B & Part C are based on the opted subjects such as Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.
