CSIR NET Syllabus 2025: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has rolled out the CSIR NET Syllabus for July cycle in the official notification. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 28 for all subjects. Candidates should review the CSIR UGC NET syllabus and exam pattern to begin their preparation on the right note. The syllabus is divided into three parts: Part A, Part B, and Part C. Part A focuses on General Aptitude, while Parts B and C include subject-specific questions chosen by the candidates. Familiarity with the syllabus is essential for gaining a comprehensive understanding of key topics and planning an effective preparation strategy. Download the detailed CSIR NET syllabus 2025 PDF, including the exam pattern, preparation tips, and recommended books.
CSIR NET Syllabus 2025
CSIR NET is a national-level examination held annually to determine candidates' eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor roles in Indian universities and colleges. The CSIR UGC NET July 2025 exam is scheduled on July 28, 2025. With the exam approaching, candidates should create a study plan based on the latest CSIR NET syllabus and exam requirements.
Each CSIR NET question paper is divided into three parts, with a maximum score of 200 marks. Part A focuses on General Aptitude, while Parts B and C cover subjects such as Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. The syllabus provides a detailed list of topics to be covered, enabling candidates to focus on relevant concepts. Scroll down to access the subject-wise CSIR NET syllabus and effectively plan your preparation.
CSIR NET Syllabus PDF
To effectively prepare for the CSIR NET exam, candidates should download and thoroughly analyse the subject-wise syllabus PDFs. This will allow them to focus on topics that can be asked in the exam. Get the direct link to download the CSIR NET syllabus PDF below.
CSIR NET Syllabus PDF Download
CSIR NET Exam Pattern 2025
Understanding the CSIR NET Subject-Wise Exam Pattern for 2025 is crucial for effective preparation. By carefully reviewing the exam requirements, candidates can tailor their study strategies accordingly. Here are the key highlights of the CSIR NET exam pattern 2025 shared below for the reference of the candidates.
- The CISR NET exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
- All the parts carry objective-type questions.
- The exam duration shall be 3 hours.
- The maximum weightage of the exam shall be 200 marks.
- There shall be a negative marking of 25 per cent for each incorrect answer.
- The exam is divided into three parts i.e. Part A, Part B, and Part C.
- Part A comprises General Aptitude questions whereas Part B & Part C comprises questions based on the subject opted by the candidates.
CSIR NET Syllabus 2025 for Part A
The CSIR NET examination features a common Part A across all five subjects. This section is further divided into three sub-parts such as reasoning, quantitative aptitude and data interpretation. This part comprises a total of 20 questions and candidates need to answer any 15 questions of two marks each. Let’s discuss the CSIR NET syllabus for Part A below for the ease of the aspirants.
|
Subjects
|
Topics
|
Reasoning
|
Analytical Reasoning
Syllogisms
Directions
Symbols and Notations
Similarities and Differences
Number Series
Coding-Decoding
Alphabet Series
Non-verbal Reasoning
Visual Ability
Arrangements
Analogies
Classification
Data Sufficiency
Graphical Analysis
Statements
Data Analysis
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Simplifications
Time & Work
Simple & Compound Interest
Ratio & Proportion
Permutation & Combination
Average
Algebra
Percentage
Time & Speed
Number System
Area
Profit & Loss
HCF, LCM Problems
Bar Graph, Pictorial Graph, Pie Chart
|
Data Interpretation & Graphical Analysis
|
Mean
Mode
Median
Measures of Dispersion
Graphical Analysis: Bar Graph, Line Graph, Pie-Chart and Tabulation
CSIR NET Syllabus 2025 for Part B & C
The CSIR NET Part B and C syllabus depend on the subject opted by the candidates. Part 'B' comprises subject-oriented MCQs and the total marks assigned to this section shall be 70 out of 200. On the other hand, Part 'C' includes higher-value questions to evaluate the scientific concepts of the candidates. The total marks allocated to this part shall be 100 out of 200. Check the detailed CSIR NET syllabus for Part B & C shared below for reference purposes.
|
Subjects
|
Syllabus
|
Life Science
|
Molecules and their Interaction Relevant to Biology
Cellular Organization
Cell Communication and Cell Signaling
Developmental Biology
System Physiology – Plant
System Physiology – Animal
Fundamental Processes
Ecological Principles
Evolution and Behavior
Inheritance Biology
Diversity of Life Forms
Applied Biology
Methods in Biology
|
Earth Science
|
Part B
The Earth and the Solar System
Earth Materials, Surface Features and Processes
Environmental Earth Sciences
Interior of the Earth, Deformation and Tectonics
Oceans and Atmosphere
Part C
Geology - Mineralogy and Petrology
Geology - Structural Geology and Geotectonics
Geology - Paleontology and its Applications
Geology - Geochemistry
Geology - Economic Geology
Geology - Precambrian Geology and Crustal Evolution
Geology - Sedimentology and Stratigraphy
Geology - Marine Geology and Paleoceanography
Geology - Geophysics
Geology - Meteorology
Geology - Quaternary Geology
Geology - Applied Geology
Geology - Physical Geography
Geology - Ocean Sciences
|
Physical Science
|
Mathematical Methods of Physics
Classical Mechanics
Thermodynamic and Statistical Physics
Electromagnetic Theory
Quantum Mechanics
Electronics and Experimental Methods
|
Chemical Science
|
Inorganic Chemistry
Physical Chemistry
Chemistry in nanoscience and technology
Catalysis and Green Chemistry
Medicinal Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Environmental Chemistry
Supramolecular Chemistry
|
Mathematical Science
|
Analysis
Linear Algebra
Numerical Analysis
Calculus of Variations
Linear Integral Equations
Complex Analysis
Algebra
Ordinary Differential Equations (ODEs)
Partial Differential Equations (PDEs)
Descriptive Statistics, Exploratory Data
Classical Mechanics
Preparation Tips for CSIR NET Syllabus 2025
Acing CSIR UGC NET is no cakewalk. Aspirants must gain conceptual clarity of all the topics to solve complex questions with ease. Here are the expert-recommended tips and tricks to crack the upcoming exam with flying colours.
- Adhere to the latest CSIR NET exam syllabus 2025 to cover all the important topics of all the sections.
- Get your hands on the best books and resources to grasp fundamental principles and core topics.
- Attempt unlimited questions from mock tests and CSIR NET previous year papers to enhance the preparation level.
- Revisit all the covered topics regularly to retain information for a longer period.
Best Books for CSIR NET Syllabus
Candidates must choose only the latest edition books to prepare effectively for the CSIR NET 2025 exam. It will help them to focus only on the important topics and choose mock tests based on the updated exam requirements. Check the subject-wise CSIR NET books for top-notch preparation below:
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
Chemical Sciences
|
Joint CSIR-UGC NET Chemical Science (Paper-II & III) by Narender Sharma
Trueman's UGC-CSIR JRF / NET Chemical Sciences (Chemistry) by M Gagan
|
Physical Sciences
|
CSIR-UGC NET/JRF/SET Physical Sciences by Dr Surekha Tomar
Mathematical Physics by HK Dass and Rama Verma
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
CSIR-UGC NET/JRF/SET Mathematical Sciences by Alok Kumar (Upkar)
Complex Variables and Applications by Ruel Churchill and James Brown
|
Life Sciences
|
Biochemistry by Lubert Stryer and Jeremy M Berg
Molecular Biotechnology: Principles and Applications of Recombinant by Bernard J Glick, Jack J Pasternak and Cheryl L Patten
|
Earth Sciences
|
CSIR-UGC NET/JRF Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences Exam Guide by Surendra Kumar
An Objective Earth Sciences by S Ahmad
