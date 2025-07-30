Haryana CET Answer Key 2025 OUT: Download HSSC CET Group C Shift Wise Answer Key PDF at hssc.gov.in, Check Steps and Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
HSSC CET Answer Key 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key for the HSSC CET 2025 exam held on 26th and 27th July 2025. Along with the answer key, the Commission has released the detailed steps to raise objections, if any, in online mode. 

Haryana CET Answer Key 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key for the HSSC CET 2025 exam held on 26th and 27th July 2025. Along with the answer key, the Commission has released the detailed steps to raise objections, if any, in online mode. Candidates can raise their objection in online mode on or before August 01, 2025.Candidates can download HSSC Answer Key from the official website - hssc.gov.in.

Harayana CET Answer Key 2025 Download PDF

You can download the Provisional answer key for Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 of Group-C posts against Advt. 01/2025 after clicking the link given below-

Direct link to download the Haryana CET Group C answer key Link 1 Set A Download PDF
Direct link to download the Haryana CET Group C answer key Link 2 Set A Download PDF
Direct link to download the Haryana CET Group C answer key Link 3 Set A Download PDF
Direct link to download the Haryana CET Group C answer key Link 4 Set A Download PDF

Haryana CET Answer Key 2025 Overview

CET Answer Key 2025 Highlight

Organization

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Post

Group C & D

Exam Name

Common Eligibility Test

Mode of Answer Key

Online

Answer Key Status

Out

Group C Exam Date

26th & 27th July 2025

Raise Objection Dates

To be notified

Marking Scheme

For each correct answer, 1 mark will be awarded

1 mark will be deducted for unattempted questions

No negative marking for wrong answer

Official Website

www.hssc.gov.in

Haryana CET Answer Key 2025:How To Raise Objections?

If any candidate has any objection regarding any answer, they may submit their objection on the official website on or before August 01, 2025. The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination ,Question Booklet series, Session and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered. The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done. A non-refundable fee of ₹250/- per Objection must be paid for each objection raised.

How to Download Harayana CET Answer Key 2025?

  • Go to official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in
  • Click on ‘Public Notices’
  • It will redirect you to a new page where you will find answer key links given under ‘Download’ Tab against‘Answer key for the posts of CET on the official website.
  • HSSC Answer Key PDF will open on your screen
  • Click on “Inviting Objection for answer key for CET and click the button for submitting objections.

 

