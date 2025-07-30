Haryana CET Answer Key 2025 OUT: Download HSSC CET Group C Shift Wise Answer Key PDF at hssc.gov.in, Check Steps and Direct Link Here

Haryana CET Answer Key 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key for the HSSC CET 2025 exam held on 26th and 27th July 2025. Along with the answer key, the Commission has released the detailed steps to raise objections, if any, in online mode. Candidates can raise their objection in online mode on or before August 01, 2025.Candidates can download HSSC Answer Key from the official website - hssc.gov.in.

Harayana CET Answer Key 2025 Download PDF

You can download the Provisional answer key for Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 of Group-C posts against Advt. 01/2025 after clicking the link given below-