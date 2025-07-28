Who is Divya Deshmukh: First Indian Woman FIDE World Champion; Career, Education and Other Details

Explainer

On Monday, Divya Deshmukh defeated the veteran Koneru Humpy in the second Rapid match of the tie-break in Batumi, Georgia, to win the FIDE Women's World Cup. The 19-year-old won the second quick game with black pieces after the first was drawn, capping her incredible run to the competition final. Following the draws in both of their classical games, the final had moved into the tie-breaks realm. This win has made Divya the first Indian woman to win the FIDE World Championship. She also became the fourth Indian woman to become a Chess Grandmaster. Who is Divya Deshmukh? Divya Deshmukh was born in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on December 9, 2005, to Jitendra and Namratha, both doctors. She became interested in sports after her older sister started playing badminton. However, at the age of five, she discovered her passion for chess and made rapid progress.

Deshmukh won the Under-7 National Championship in 2012, two years later, and took home her first trophy. She further won world youth titles in the U-10 (Durban, 2014) and U-12 (Brazil, 2017). After achieving early success as a woman FIDE Master, Deshmukh became the first woman in Vidarbha and the 22nd in India to be rated as a Woman Grandmaster (WGM) by 2021. Divya Deshmukh's Grandmaster Journey Deshmukh is the third person to win the coveted Grandmaster title, after Humpy, R. Vaishali, and Harika Dronavalli. The way that Divya became a Grandmaster was a little different from the norm. In order to become a GM, a player must first earn three GM norms and then get a Standard (Classical) FIDE rating of at least 2500.