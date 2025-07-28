What is Delhi Traffic Prahari App: Locals can now Issue Challan and win Rewards; Check How

Citizens can now instantly report traffic violations with the Traffic Prahari app provided by the Delhi Police. In addition to helping the city's good Samaritans, citizens can earn rewards for their good deeds by becoming real-time traffic monitors. By reporting reckless driving, individuals can prevent road accidents and ultimately save precious lives. can earn points on the app by fulfilling their civic obligation and supporting Delhi's road safety initiative.

The initiative has garnered a lot of public interest. Individuals have even created WhatsApp groups, given each other distinct localities, and frequently post images of rule violations. This has become a source of revenue and a means of promoting civic discipline for many, particularly the unemployed.

What is Traffic Prahari App?

Although this traffic app was first released in 2015, it has since been updated with new features and a more organized approach. Users can report reckless driving, road rage, unlawful parking, unsafe overtaking, wrong-side driving, and red light skipping, including other traffic violations. All one has to do is use the app to take a picture or record a video, then report it on the app. Citizens can act as citizen journalists and receive financial awards and other incentives once the report has been validated.