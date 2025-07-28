What is Delhi Traffic Prahari App: Locals can now Issue Challan and win Rewards; Check How

Citizens can now instantly report traffic violations with the Traffic Prahari app provided by the Delhi Police. In addition to helping the city's good Samaritans, citizens can earn rewards for their good deeds by becoming real-time traffic monitors. By reporting reckless driving, individuals can prevent road accidents and ultimately save precious lives. can earn points on the app by fulfilling their civic obligation and supporting Delhi's road safety initiative.
The initiative has garnered a lot of public interest. Individuals have even created WhatsApp groups, given each other distinct localities, and frequently post images of rule violations. This has become a source of revenue and a means of promoting civic discipline for many, particularly the unemployed.
What is Traffic Prahari App?
Although this traffic app was first released in 2015, it has since been updated with new features and a more organized approach. Users can report reckless driving, road rage, unlawful parking, unsafe overtaking, wrong-side driving, and red light skipping, including other traffic violations. All one has to do is use the app to take a picture or record a video, then report it on the app. Citizens can act as citizen journalists and receive financial awards and other incentives once the report has been validated.
Why is Traffic Prahari App Needed?
Delhi requires a Traffic Prahari because the city has been at the top of numerous charts for deaths from traffic accidents. The police have made a number of changes to the infrastructure and enforcement, but they cannot be everywhere at once. This is the point at which citizen-powered policing became relevant and important at the same time. The app also has the feature of anonymity, hence helping the citizens who don't want their identity revealed while reporting the violations. Additionally, only authentic, unaltered images and videos will be allowed.
As per the regulations issued by the Delhi Police, the violation must be reported and documented, but the violator must not be confronted.
How to become a Traffic Prahari and Earn Reward?
In order to become a Traffic Prahari, one must follow the following instructions. The person can also earn a reward or recognition depending on the complaint:
-
Install the Traffic Prahari app from the Google Play Store.
-
Enter phone number and ID to log in.
-
Use the in-app camera to take a picture or record the event when you see a traffic violation.
-
Make sure the locations and license plates are visible while taking pictures or recording videos.
-
Upload the report, then monitor it until it is validated by the police.
-
If it's accepted, the person will be informed and given a reward.
Traffic Prahari Cash Prize
The initiative offers financial incentives in addition to civic responsibilities. Delhi Police claims that monthly cash rewards are given to the top app contributors:
-
For first place: Rs 50,000
-
For second place: Rs 25,000
-
For third place: Rs 15,000
-
For fourth place: Rs 10,000
How is Traffic Prahari App Helping Delhi Police?
The Traffic Prahari app has subtly transformed thousands of Delhi residents into undercover traffic cops since its 2015 launch (and a 2024 update). It is a digital powerhouse in and of itself, with over 99,643 users and about six lakh violations reported to date. Police responded to 16,172 complaints between August 2024 and March of this year, with helmetless driving being the most common violation.
