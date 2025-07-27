Which Is the Wealthiest Country in Europe? It's not UK or Denmark; The Name May Surprise You

The nation that has no language, no currency, and no airport, but is still one of the richest, is like a secret treasure. With its stunning natural surroundings, imposing castles, and a crime rate so low that there are just seven people incarcerated, "it is one of the richest and safest countries on Earth." Doesn't that sound unbelievable? There is such a place, tucked away between Austria and Switzerland, and it's known as Liechtenstein. On Instagram, a video about this unusual European utopia has gone viral. Country with no Currency Liechtenstein utilizes the Swiss franc instead of its own currency. They don't have an official language; they use German as their acquired language. Despite this, it is among the safest and wealthiest nations on the planet. Liechtenstein serves as proof that one can succeed without having to be big, showy, or follow your own set of rules.

Which is the Wealthiest Country in Europe? Are you aware that Liechtenstein is one of the richest nations, "even richer than the king of Britain"? Even though Liechtenstein is a tiny nation, just 160 square kilometers, or roughly the size of Washington, D.C., it is the second-wealthiest in Europe in terms of per capita GDP, behind Monaco. According to economic figures, the per capita income is far higher than that of practically every other country in the world, at around USD 197,000 per year. However, the fact that it has almost little crime is maybe even more unexpected. Just seven people are arrested nationwide, according to the most recent government statistics. The residents in this area have enough money to live well without working. It gives them adequate time to engage in a passion project. "The residents “benefit from minimal taxes and have no foreign debt." Their relationship is built on respect for one another, and showing off your wealth is frowned upon. People in Liechtenstein don't even bother to lock their doors at night, and there are only about 100 police officers due to the low crime rates.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Countries with the Oldest Population in the World by Median Age How to Reach this Country? Liechtenstein, a hidden gem, does not have an international airport. Tourists wanting to visit this country will have to travel to its neighboring country and then reach this nation via road. Tourists take flights to Innsbruck or Zurich, Switzerland, and then drive within the nation. Basic Facts About Liechtenstein Detail Information Capital Vaduz Area 160 sq km Population 38,300 Language German Life Expectancy 80 years (men), 85 years (women) ALSO READ: Top 10 Fastest-Growing Countries in the World by Population; Most of them are in Africa Liechtenstein Political System Liechtenstein is a parliamentary constitutional monarchy that combines democracy and royal authority. Its constitution from 1921 states that an elected parliament and the ruling prince share executive authority. The parliament nominates its five-member government cabinet, which the prince appoints to four-year terms.