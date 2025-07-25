[Link Active] CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Out: Download CSIR NET June Call Letter Link Here

CSIR NET admit card 2025 has been released by NTA on 24th July 2025 on the NTA website. The exam is going to be held on a single day on 28th July 2025, Monday. As the admit card has been released, candidates can begin to download it online. A printout of the admit card needs to be carried to the exam hall by the candidate. Read this post to gather the latest updates.
CSIR NET Admit Card 2025
The CSIR NET 2025 exam is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on a single day for all subjects. The exam date for the same has been scheduled for 28th July 2025. Hence, the CSIR NET admit card 2025 has been released on 24th July 2025.
Prior to the release of CSIR NET Admit Card, the officials had released the CSIR NET city intimation slip. The city intimation slip allows candidates know the exam city name. More information for the CSIR NET 2025 exam can be checked on this page such as new exam date, admit card release date, city intimation date, etc.
CSIR NET June Admit Card 2025 Download Link
The direct link to download CSIR NET admit card 2025 has been activated on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Alternatively, we have also shared the direct link to download the CSIR NET June call letter link below here.
Click here to download CSIR NET Admit Card 2025
CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Official Notice Released
NTA has also released an official notice regarding the release of the CSIR NET admit card for June session. As per the notice released, the exam shall be held on a single day, i.e. on 28th July 2025 for all five subjects. Check the screenshot below.
CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Release Date
The CSIR NET admit card 2025 can be downloaded online from 26th July 2025 onwards. Before the admit card is released, the city intimation slip was released. Check the table below for more details.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Admit Card Releases on
|
24th or 25th July 2025
|
CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2025
|
24th July 2025
|
CSIR NET Exam Date 2025
|
28th July 2025 (Monday)
CSIR NET June Exam Schedule 2025
The subject-wise CSIR NET exam schedule 2025 has been released by the NTA along with the admit card. Candidates can check the subject wise exam schedule on its website as well as below in the table.
|
Exam Date
|
Subject Name
|
Shift-1
|
Shift-2
|
28.07.2025
|
Life Sciences
|
9 AM to 12 Noon
|--
|
Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences
|
9 AM to 12 Noon
|
--
|
Chemical Sciences
|
--
|
3 PM to 6 PM
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
--
|
3 PM to 6 PM
|
Physical Sciences
|
--
|
3 PM to 6 PM
CSIR NET Exam City Intimation Slip 2025
The CSIR NET City Intimation Slip will be released by NTA on the official website. The exam city slip can be downloaded online on the NTA official website. The city slip will have the exam city name on its that will enable the candidates to know the exam city in advance.
What is CSIR NET Official Website to Download Admit Card?
The CSIR NET admit card 2025 can be downloaded only through online mode. The official website to download the hall ticket to appear for the exam is shared below:
csirnet.nta.ac.in
How to Download CSIR NET Admit Card 2025?
The CSIR NET admit card 2025 can be downloaded online on the CSIR UGC NET website. The steps to download the call letter has been given below here.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR NET which is csirnet.nta.nic.in or the direct link that shall be updated above in this post.
Step 2: Click on the 'CSIR NET Admit Card 2025' link that appears on the page.
Step 3: Enter your CSIR UGC NET June session application number, date of birth and security code (as shown in the image)
Step 4: Click on the Login button
Step 5: Click on the Download Admit Card button that will be displayed.
Step 6: Download, save and print the CSIR NET admit card
What Details are Mentioned on the CSIR UGC NET Admit Card?
Once the candidates have downloaded the CSIR NET admit card, they must check if all the details present on it are true to their knowledge. In case of any discrepancy, one must contact the authorities immediately. The CSIR UGC NET admit card 2025 will have the following details mentioned on it.
|
Candidate's name
|
Candidate's roll number
|
Candidate's photo
|
Candidate's signature
|
CSIR NET exam slot and time
|
Time of reporting at the test centre
|
CSIR NET exam centre name
|
CSIR NET exam centre address
CSIR UGC NET Admit Card Sample
CSIR NET June Exam City Intimation Slip 2025
CSIR NET June City Intimation Slip will be released by NTA soon on the official website. The city intimation slip allows the candidates to know their CSIR NET Exam City 2025. The slip will be available for download on the official website. Follow the given steps to download the CSIR NET exam city intimation slip:
- Visit the official website of CSIR NET - csirnet.nta.ac.in
- Click on the link stating ‘CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2025’
- Enter your application number and date of birth
- Check your exam city under the ‘City of Examination’ column
- Take its printout to carry at the exam centre.
What Documents should be carried to CSIR NET Exam Centre?
The candidates have to carry only certain items to the exam hall. Here are some of the items that are allowed to be carried by the candidates appearing for the CSIR NET exam.
- Print out of the CSIR NET admit card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website
- Additional passport-size photograph
- Original valid ID proof such as Aadhar Card, Voter ID card, etc.
- Personal transparent water bottle,
- Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)
- Ball Point Pen
What's Next after CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2025?
After the release of the CSIR NET admit card, the candidates will have to appear for the exam as per the date and exam centre mentioned on the admit card. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre an hour prior to the exam time to avoid hassle. After the exam has been completed, the CSIR NET answer key will be released in a few days on the official website.
CSIR NET Exam Pattern
The CSIR NET exam is held for 5 subjects having multiple choice questions. Check the important details regarding the exam in the following table.
|
Particulars
|
CSIR Exam Pattern
|
Exam mode
|
Online
|
Exam duration
|
3 hours
|
Number of subjects
|
5
|
Name of subjects
|
- Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences
- Chemical Sciences
- Life Sciences
- Mathematical Sciences
- Physical Sciences
|
Total questions to attempt
|
- Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences: 75 MCQs
- Chemical Sciences: 75 MCQs
- Life Sciences: 75 MCQs
- Mathematical Sciences: 60 MCQs
- Physical Sciences: 55 MCQs
|
Type of questions
|
MCQs; 4 options with only 1 correct option
|
Total marks
|
200
|
Marking scheme
|
- +2 for the correct answer
- Negative marking of 25 per cent (33 per cent for some parts)
|
Language of paper
|
English and Hindi
How to Calculate CSIR NET Percentile into Percentage?
To convert your CSIR NET Exam percentile to a percentage, you can follow a straightforward method. Here's how:
Calculate your CSIR NET 2025 percentage using this formula:
CSIR NET 2025 Percentage=Raw Score in Exam x 100)/120
