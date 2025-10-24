AP TET 2025: Notification OUT, Application Form, Exam Date, Eligibility, Syllabus

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) exam is a teaching exam to determine a candidate’s eligibility to teach in Andhra Pradesh's primary and upper elementary schools. Those who qualify the APTET Level 1 exam are qualified to teach in elementary schools (1–5), whereas those who pass the APTET Level 2 exam are qualified to teach in upper primary schools (6–8). Candidates who pass both AP TET papers will be able to teach in grades one through eight. The AP TET October 2025 notification has been released along with the apply online link. Read on to know more about AP TET exam.
AP TET 2025 Latest Updates
The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) is conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) schools in Andhra Pradesh. The candidates who qualify the APTET Level 1 exam are eligible to teach in elementary schools (Classes 1-5), while those who qualify the Level 2 exam teach in upper primary schools (Classes 6-8). Candidates who clear both papers can teach Classes 1-8. AP TET exam is held to times in a year. Candidates are advised to practice AP TET mock test 2025 as well. Check the latest updates on AP TET exam on this page.
AP TET 2025 Exam Highlights
|
AP TET 2025 Highlights
|
Full Form
|
Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET)
|
Conducted by
|
Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh
|
Exam Name
|
AP TET October 2025 Exam
|
Exam Level
|
State Level
|
Frequency of Exam
|
Once a year
|
AP TET Exam 2025
|
10 December 2025
|
Exam Duration
|
150 minutes
|
No. of Papers
|
Paper 1 and Paper 2
|
Exam Purpose
|
To determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers of Classes 1-8
|
Language of Exam
|
English & Language chosen by candidate
|
No. of Test Districts
|
24 districts of Andhra Pradesh (except Manyam and ASR)
|
Official Website
|
aptet.apcfss.in
AP TET 2025 Exam Important Dates
The AP TET notification has been released on 23rd October 2025. Candidates can apply online for the AP TET exam from 24th October to 23rd November 2025. Those who fill the form correctly will be eligble to take the exam on 10th December 2025. Check the table below to know the important dates associated with it.
|AP TET Exam Date 2025
|AP TET 2025 Notification Release
|24 October 2025
|Start of Online Application
|24 October 2025
|Last Date to Submit Online Application
|23 November 2025
|Release of Hall Ticket
|3 December 2025
|AP TET 2025 Exam Date
|10 December 2025
|Release of Provisional Answer Key
|2 January 2026
AP TET 2025 October Notification 2025
The Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, conducts the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) to test the eligibility of candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 8 in government, aided, and private schools across Andhra Pradesh. Starting from 2025, the APTET will be conducted twice a year at multiple exam centers, including those in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odisha. The exam will now be held online as a Computer Based Test (CBT). According to the APTET 2025 notification, the test aims to maintain national standards and ensure high teacher quality as per the guidelines of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).
The notification was released on 2nd October 2025 for which the direct link has been shared here below.
How to Apply for AP TET 2025?
The candidates interested in the AP TET 2025 February Exam had to submit their duly filled application forms by 18th February 2025 at the official portal www.aptet.apcfss.in. Follow the below steps to submit your applications for AP TET February 2025.
Step 1- Visit the website Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, aptet.apcfss.in.
Step 2- Click on the online application for the posts of the AP TET Examination 2025.
Step 3- Fill all the details in the online application carefully.
Step 4- Upload scanned passport-size photograph and signature image.
Step 5- Pay the requisite amount of the application fee.
Step 6- Check all the details and submit the application form
Step 7- Take a printout of the AP TET 2025 application form and keep it for future reference.
AP TET 2025 Application Fee
All the candidates need to pay the required amount of the AP TET application fee in online mode. The application fee is the same for all categories which is Rs. 750/- AP TET 2025 application fee is mentioned below in the table.
|
AP TET 2025 Application Fee
|
Paper
|
Application Fees
|
Paper-I
|
Rs. 750/-
|
Paper-II
|
Rs. 750/-
|
Paper-I & Paper-II
|
Rs. 1500/-
AP TET Eligibility Criteria
It is mandatory to fulfil the AP TET eligibility criteria which include fulfilment of the educational qualification, age limit, nationality, etc. Check the table below for more details.
|
AP TET Eligibility Criteria
|
Educational Qualification
|
The minimum qualification for AP TET (Primary stage) is Intermediate /Senior Secondary with minimum 50% marks and pass in or pursue the final year of 4 years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed).
The basic academic qualification for AP TET (Upper Primary Teachers) is having a B.Sc./ B.A./ B.Com. Pass with a minimum of 45% marks and pass in or pursue the 1-year bachelor in education.
|
Age Limit
|
No upper age limit
|
Nationality
|
Indian
|
Number of Attempts
|
No Restrictions
|
Experience
|
Previous experience is not required
AP TET 2025 Exam Pattern
The AP TET exam shall be held for Paper 1 and Paper 2, i.e. Primary and Upper Primary schools respectively. The details about the AP TET exam such as exam mode, exam duration, exam language, total questions, total marks, marking scheme, negative markings, etc is mentioned below.
Mode of Exam: The exam will be held in online.
Duration of Exam: The entrance exam will be organized for 2 hrs. 30 minutes duration.
Language of Exam: The applicant will have to appear for the exam in the English medium.
Total Number of Questions: The question paper of the AP TET exam will contain a total of 150 questions for the applicants to answer.
Total Marks: The question paper of the AP TET exam will have a total of 150 marks.
Type of Questions: All the questions shall be objective-type multiple-choice questions in the entrance exam.
Marking Scheme: The applicant will be awarded with 1 mark for each correct answer given
Negative Marking: No provision of negative markings in the entrance exam.
Several papers: The question paper of the entrance exam will contain two papers (Paper I and Paper II).
AP TET Exam New Pattern Paper-I (A)
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Language I (Tel/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/ Odiya
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Language II (English)
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Mathematics
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Environmental Studies
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Total
|
150 MCQs
|
150 Marks
AP TET Exam Pattern Paper-I (B)
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and pedagogy (in Special Education)
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Language I (Tel/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/ Odiya
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Language II (English)
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Mathematics
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Environmental Studies
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Total
|
150 MCQs
|
150 Marks
AP TET Exam Pattern Paper-II (A)
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and pedagogy
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Language I (Tel/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/ Odiya
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Language II (English)
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Mathematics
|
60 MCQs
|
60 Marks
|
Social Studies
|
Languages (Telugu/Urdu/Hindi/English/Kannada/Odiya/ Tamil and Sanskrit)
|
Total
|
150 MCQs
|
150 Marks
AP TET Exam Pattern Paper-II (B)
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and pedagogy
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Language I (Tel/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/ Odiya
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Language II (English)
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Category of Disability Specialization and pedagogy
|
60 MCQs
|
60 Marks
|
Total
|
150 MCQs
|
150 Marks
AP TET Answer Key 2025
The Government of AP, Department of School Education shall release the official provisional AP TET answer key 2025 for the October exam soon after completion of the exam. Candidates can check the answer key for all sets on the official website - aptet.apcfss.in on 2nd January 2026.
AP TET 2025 Results
The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh shall announce the AP TET Results and Score Card on its website on 2 November 2025. Candidates who appeared for AP TET 2025 Exam can check the AP TET result PDF and scorecard from the AP TET website.
