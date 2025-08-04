UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

SSC CGL 2025 Exam: City Slip, Admit Card, Exam Date (August 13 to 30), Eligibility, Syllabus

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
13 Aug 2025To30 Aug 2025
Shiwani Kumari

SSC CGL 2025 Notification has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its website for filling up vacancies in various departments of the Commission. Candidates who apply for the exam can appear for SSC CGL tier 1 exam. Get more information about the SSC CGL exam such as provisional answer key date, link, cut off, syllabus, exam, date, etc. 

null

SSC CGL 2025 Exam

The SSC CGL city intimation slip 2025 could be released anytime soon by the officials. The candidates who have applied for tier 1 exam will be eligible to download the call letter online. 

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official SSC CGL notification PDF on its website on 9th June 2025. The candidates can fill out the forms until 4th July 2025. The exam for tier 1 will be held from 13th to 30th August 2025. 

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the most coveted exams for graduate candidates which is the SSC Combined Graduate Level exam each year. Through the SSC CGL exam, candidates are appointed into Grade B and C posts in various Government Ministries and Departments. The exam is held in two tiers. A third tier is also held for those who apply for the post of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer

SSC CGL 2025 Exam Highlights

Staff Selection Commission is the SSC CGL exam organizing body. It appoints candidates for Group B and C posts in various Ministries and Departments of the Government. The major highlights of SSC CGL 2025 exam are given below. 

SSC CGL Notification 2023 Exam

Exam Name

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Full Form

Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level

SSC Full Form

Staff Selection Commission, SSC

Exam Type

Government Job

Mode of Application

Online

Mode of Exam

Online

Eligibility

Indian citizenship & Graduate in any discipline

Selection Process

Tier 1 (Qualifying)

Tier 2

Official Website

www.ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL 2025 Exam Date 

SSC CGL exam date have been announced by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website. The SSC CGL exam is scheduled for 13th August to 30th August 2025. Check the SSC CGL 2025 application date, exam date in the following table. 

SSC CGL 2025 Events
Dates 
Notification Release
June 9, 2025
Apply Online Start
June 9, 2025
Last Date to Apply
July 4, 2025
Tier-I Exam Dates
 13 August – 30 August, 2025
Tier-II Exam Dates
December 2025 (Tentative)

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 

The SSC CGL admit card 2025 region wise shall be released online by the SSC. Candidates will be able to download the call letter online at ssc.gov.in.

SSC CGL 2025 Notification

SSC has officially released the SSC CGL notification 2025 on its website on 9th June 2025. Those who apply successfully for the exam will be able to appear for SSC CGL Tier 1 exam that shall be held in August. Candidates can download the official SSC GL notification PDF that has details regarding the syllabus, eligibility, exam pattern, salary, syllabus, etc below here.

SSC CGL 2024 Notification PDF (Previous Year) Click here to download

SSC CGL 2025 Vacancy

The number of vacancies for  SSC CGL Recruitment 2025 is14582 vacancies. The post-wise and category-wise vacancies has been released on 31st July 2025. 

Posts Department Total UR SC ST OBC EWS
Inspector (Examiner) Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) 137 68 18 24 13 14
Inspector (Preventive Officer) Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) 353 138 75 20 91 29
Assistant/Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) 94 36 17 5 30 6
Inspector (Central Excise) Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) 1306 611 175 82 269 169
Assistant Enforcement Officer Enforcement Directorate 18 1 2 2 13 0
Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO) National Informatics Centre 3 2 0 0 0 1
Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO) Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics 4 1 1 0 1 1
Assistant/Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) 100 44 13 0 33 10
Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO) Election Commission of India 6 0 0 0 5 1
Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO) Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology 3 2 0 1 0 0
Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO) Intelligence Bureau (IB) 197 100 24 19 39 15
Sub Inspector (CBI) Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) 93 52 12 5 18 6
Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO) Ministry of Railways 48 23 4 4 14 3
Inspector Of Income Tax Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) 389 176 52 39 95 27
Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Department of Personnel and Training (ASO in CSS) 682 273 104 52 185 68
Executive Assistant Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) 183 89 24 12 40 18
Assistant Enforcement Directorate Ministry of Finance 3 0 0 0 3 0
Statistical Investigator Grade-II Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner of India (RGI) 118 50 18 12 28 10
Assistant Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) 3 2 1 0 0 0
Assistant Department of Official Language 5 4 0 0 1 0
Assistant Ministry of Corporate Affairs 1 0 1 0 0 0
Assistant Ministry of Mines 22 11 2 2 3 4
Assistant Ministry of Textiles 1 1 0 0 0 0
Assistant Department of Indian Coast Guard 18 8 3 1 5 1
Junior Statistical Officer Subordinate Statistical Services Division 249 124 47 15 36 27
Assistant Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS) 3 1 0 0 1 1
Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO) Narcotics Control Bureau 11 7 1 1 2 0
Sub-Inspector/JIO (NCB) Narcotics Control Bureau 30 10 3 4 8 5
Sub Inspector (NIA) NIA, Department of Internal Security 14 6 2 1 3 2
Assistant Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation 2 0 0 0 2 0
Office Superintendent Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) 6753 2766 1012 496 1822 657
Accountant/Junior Accountant Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG) 180 86 31 17 28 18
Auditor Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) 1174 477 176 88 316 117
Accountant/Junior Accountant Department of Posts 76 42 13 6 12 3
Accountant/Junior Accountant CGCA (Controller General of Communication Accounts) 36 15 6 3 9 3
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA) Office of Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 55 25 4 5 16 5
Tax Assistant Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) 771 256 136 82 203 94
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA) Department of Science and Technology 59 24 9 4 16 6
Upper Division Clerk (UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA) Central Bureau of Narcotics 21 12 2 0 5 2
Sub-Inspector (Narcotics) Central Bureau of Narcotics 19 11 2 0 6 0
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA) Ministry of Mines 26 13 2 3 4 4
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA) Director General Defence Estates(DGDE) 14 7 2 1 3 1
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA) Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology 10 5 1 1 2 1
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA) Ministry of Textiles 8 4 0 1 1 2
Upper Division Clerk (UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA) Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation 5 5 0 0 0 0
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat (SSA) Border Roads Organization (BRO) 25 20 1 0 0 4
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA) Department of Agriculture Coopration and Farmers Welfare 3 2 0 0 0 1
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA) Directorate General of Health Services 1 1 0 0 0 0
Tax Assistant Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) 1249 572 171 80 340 86
Total 14582 6183 2167 1088 3721 1423

SSC CGL Vacancy of Previous Year

In 2024, a total of 18174 vacancies were announced by SSC for the SSC CGL exam 2024. Check the table below to learn about the SSC CGL exam vacancy details. 

SSC CGL Vacancy 2024 Vacancies

Year

No. of Vacancies Released

SSC CGL 2024 Vacancy

18174

SSC CGL Vacancy 2023

7,500 

SSC CGL Vacancy 2022

20000

SSC CGL Vacancy 2021-22

7686

SSC CGL Vacancy 2020-21

7035

SSC CGL Vacancy 2019-20

8582

SSC CGL Vacancy 2018-19

11271

SSC CGL Vacancy 2017

9276

SSC CGL 2025 Application Form

SSC will release the SSC CGL application form on its website on 11th June 2025. Once the link gets activated on the SSC website which is ssc.gov.in candidates will be able to apply online for the exam. We have shared the steps to fill the SSC CGL application form below for your convenience: 

  • Register on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (ssc.gov.in) or if you have already registered, then there is no need to redo it. 
  • Login using the SSC registration ID and password you received on your email ID.
  • Upload a scanned photograph, signature & other relevant documents.
  • Pay the application fee and click the submit button for application form submission.
  • Lastly, take a printout of the SSC CGL 2023 application form.

SSC CGL 2025 Application Fee 

For your SSC CGL application form to be accepted, it is mandatory to pay the SSC CGL application fee as per your category. The application fee for SSC CGL exam is Rs. 100/- while females, SC,ST, PwD, Ex-servicemen are exempted from the payment of the fee. The category-wise SSC CGL application fee can be checked below in the table. 

Category

SSC CGL Fee

Male (General/OBC)

Rs. 100/-

Female (All Categories)

No Fee

ST/SC/PwD/Ex-Servicemen

SSC CGL 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who fulfill the SSC CGL eligibility criteria as prescribed in the notification PDF can fill up the application form. The SSC CGL eligibility consists of fulfilling the age limit, nationality, and educational qualification. The details for the same are specified in the subsequent paragraphs below here. 

SSC CGL Age Limit 

The SSC CGL Age Limit varies as per the post for which vacancies have been released. The post wise SSC CGL age limit is as follows:

Age Limit

Name of the post in SSC CGL

18-30 Years

Assistant

18-27 Years

Inspector (Central Bureau of Narcotics)

20-30 Years

Assistant Section Officer

Assistant

Auditor

Sub-Inspector

Junior Accountant

Tax Assistant

Inspector (CBN) Compiler

Assistant Account Officer

Upper Division Clerk

Not exceeding 30 Years

Assistant Audit Officer

Assistant Account Officer

Inspector of Preventive Officer

Assistant Audit Officer

Inspector of Central Excise

Inspector(Examiner)

Assistant Enforcement Officer

Assistant Section Officer

Inspector of Income Tax

Upto 32

Years

Junior Statistical Investigator

Up to 30

Years

Sub-Inspector

Assistant Enforcement Off

SSC CGL Educational Qualification

The educational qualifications vary as per the post in SSC CGL exam. We have specified the SSC CGL educational qualification in the table below.

SSC CGL Post

Educational Qualification

Assistant Audit Officer

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University. 

Desirable Qualification: CA/CS/MBA/Cost & 

Management Accountant/ Masters in Commerce/ 

Masters in Business Studies

Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)

Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University 

with minimum 60% in Mathematics in Class 12th 

OR 

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with Statistics as 

one of the subjects in graduation

Compiler

Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University 

with Economics or Statistics or Mathematics as 

compulsory or Elective Subject

Other Posts

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a 

recognized University or equivalent

SSC CGL 2025 Selection Process [New]

SSC CGL 2025 Exam is conducted through four tiers. However, the 3rd and 4th stages are to be attempted only by certain candidates who have applied for the post of JSO and AAO. The SSC CGL selection process for all the stages is indicated below: 

SSC CG Tier 1 Exam: Computer-Based Examination (Qualifying in nature to be attempted by all)

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam: The end stage of SSC CGL exam is to be attempted by those candidates who apply for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and AAO in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

SSC CGL Tier 3: This stage is to be attempted by those candidates who apply for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

here is the ssc cgl selection process

 

SSC CGL Exam Pattern

The SSC CGL exam pattern is divided into Tier 1 and Tier 2. SSC had made changes into the SSC CGL exam pattern in 2022, i.e last year. We have explained to you the details of SSC CGL exam in the table below here. 

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Pattern

SSC CGL Tier 1 is an objective test that is held in online mode. A total of 100 questions are asked with each question carrying a weightage of 2 marks. A negative marking of 0.50 shall be given for every incorrect response by you. More details on it as shared in the table below. 

Subject

Questions

Maximum Marks

Total Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

60 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

General English

25

50

General Awareness

25

50

SSC CGL Tier 2 Pattern

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam shall be held for the candidates who have qualified stage 1. It is advised to practice SSC CGL question paper to get an idea of the examination. The exam pattern for it is mentioned below here. 

Paper

Section

Subjects

No. of Questions Asked

Maximum

Marks

Time Duration

Paper 1

Section 1

Mathematics

Reasoning and General Intelligence

30

30

180

1 hour for each section

English Language and Comprehension

General Awareness

45

25

210

Computer Knowledge Module

20

60

15 Minutes for each module

Section 2

Data Entry Speed Test Module

One Data

Entry Task

0

Paper 2

Statistics

100

200

2 hours

Paper 3

General Studies (Finance and Economics)

100

200

2 hours

SSC CGL 2025 Syllabus

SSC made changes to the SSC CGL syllabus along with the exam pattern. The Commission added General Awareness and Computer Knowledge in Tier 2 of the exam. Hence, it is advisable to go through the details SSC CGL syllabus to avoid chaos. 

SSC CGL 2025 Cut Off

SSC CGL cut off 2025 is released along with the result for each tier on its website. The candidates who score equal to or more than the category wise cut off marks are eligible to appear for the next round. You must note that the cut off is released by considering factors such as number of vacancies announced, the difficulty level of the paper etc. We have shared the SSC CGL previous year cut off for your reference in the table below. 

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22 (Previous Year) 

Category

Finance & Accounts, AAO

Statistics & JSO

Statistics & Statistical Investigator Gr. II

All Other Posts

SC 

136.76

139.09

75.77

94.58

ST 

131.61

125.58

62.81

81.52

OBC 

153.36

162.48

95.11

117.87

EWS 

156.80

162.48

104.63

109.64

UR 

159.07

162.48

114.84

130.18

ESM

--

--

--

42.54

OH 

124.29

--

47.42

77.22

HH 

101.81

--

40

40

VH

--

--

40

64.77

Others-PWD 

65.27

--

40

40

 

SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key 

SSC will release the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 on its website. Those who appeared for the exam can now download the provisional and final answer key from SSC website which is ssc.gov.in.

SSC CGL Result 2025

SSC shall be releasing the SSC CGL result in a few days after it has released the answer key. The SSC CGL result PDF has the list of candidates with their roll numbers and categories of the qualified candidates.

Check other competitive exams below

Law Exams Management Exams Teaching Exam
Engineering Exams Medical Exams Defence Exams

Trending Exams: SSC GD | SSC CHSL | SSC CPO | SSC MTS | SSC Stenographer

Trending

Other Exams

SSC JE

SSC MTS

Bihar Police Constable

Kolkata Police Constable

SSC CHSL

Punjab Police Constable

UP Police Constable

SSC GD Constable

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News