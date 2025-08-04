SSC CGL 2025 Exam: City Slip, Admit Card, Exam Date (August 13 to 30), Eligibility, Syllabus

SSC CGL 2025 Notification has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its website for filling up vacancies in various departments of the Commission. Candidates who apply for the exam can appear for SSC CGL tier 1 exam. Get more information about the SSC CGL exam such as provisional answer key date, link, cut off, syllabus, exam, date, etc.
The SSC CGL city intimation slip 2025 could be released anytime soon by the officials. The candidates who have applied for tier 1 exam will be eligible to download the call letter online.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official SSC CGL notification PDF on its website on 9th June 2025. The candidates can fill out the forms until 4th July 2025. The exam for tier 1 will be held from 13th to 30th August 2025.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the most coveted exams for graduate candidates which is the SSC Combined Graduate Level exam each year. Through the SSC CGL exam, candidates are appointed into Grade B and C posts in various Government Ministries and Departments. The exam is held in two tiers. A third tier is also held for those who apply for the post of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer
Staff Selection Commission is the SSC CGL exam organizing body. It appoints candidates for Group B and C posts in various Ministries and Departments of the Government. The major highlights of SSC CGL 2025 exam are given below.
|
SSC CGL Notification 2023 Exam
|
Exam Name
|
SSC CGL 2025
|
SSC CGL Full Form
|
Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level
|
Staff Selection Commission, SSC
|
Exam Type
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Eligibility
|
Indian citizenship & Graduate in any discipline
|
Selection Process
|
Tier 1 (Qualifying)
Tier 2
|
Official Website
|
www.ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL exam date have been announced by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website. The SSC CGL exam is scheduled for 13th August to 30th August 2025. Check the SSC CGL 2025 application date, exam date in the following table.
|
SSC CGL 2025 Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Release
|
June 9, 2025
|
Apply Online Start
|
June 9, 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
July 4, 2025
|
Tier-I Exam Dates
|13 August – 30 August, 2025
|
Tier-II Exam Dates
|
December 2025 (Tentative)
The SSC CGL admit card 2025 region wise shall be released online by the SSC. Candidates will be able to download the call letter online at ssc.gov.in.
SSC has officially released the SSC CGL notification 2025 on its website on 9th June 2025. Those who apply successfully for the exam will be able to appear for SSC CGL Tier 1 exam that shall be held in August. Candidates can download the official SSC GL notification PDF that has details regarding the syllabus, eligibility, exam pattern, salary, syllabus, etc below here.
|SSC CGL 2024 Notification PDF (Previous Year)
|Click here to download
The number of vacancies for SSC CGL Recruitment 2025 is14582 vacancies. The post-wise and category-wise vacancies has been released on 31st July 2025.
|Posts
|Department
|Total
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Inspector (Examiner)
|Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)
|137
|68
|18
|24
|13
|14
|Inspector (Preventive Officer)
|Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)
|353
|138
|75
|20
|91
|29
|Assistant/Assistant Section Officer (ASO)
|Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)
|94
|36
|17
|5
|30
|6
|Inspector (Central Excise)
|Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)
|1306
|611
|175
|82
|269
|169
|Assistant Enforcement Officer
|Enforcement Directorate
|18
|1
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)
|National Informatics Centre
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)
|Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT)
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Inspector
|Central Bureau of Narcotics
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Assistant/Assistant Section Officer (ASO)
|Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)
|100
|44
|13
|0
|33
|10
|Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)
|Election Commission of India
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)
|Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)
|Intelligence Bureau (IB)
|197
|100
|24
|19
|39
|15
|Sub Inspector (CBI)
|Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
|93
|52
|12
|5
|18
|6
|Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)
|Ministry of Railways
|48
|23
|4
|4
|14
|3
|Inspector Of Income Tax
|Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)
|389
|176
|52
|39
|95
|27
|Assistant Section Officer (ASO)
|Department of Personnel and Training (ASO in CSS)
|682
|273
|104
|52
|185
|68
|Executive Assistant
|Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)
|183
|89
|24
|12
|40
|18
|Assistant
|Enforcement Directorate Ministry of Finance
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Statistical Investigator Grade-II
|Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner of India (RGI)
|118
|50
|18
|12
|28
|10
|Assistant
|Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Assistant
|Department of Official Language
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Assistant
|Ministry of Corporate Affairs
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Assistant
|Ministry of Mines
|22
|11
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Assistant
|Ministry of Textiles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Assistant
|Department of Indian Coast Guard
|18
|8
|3
|1
|5
|1
|Junior Statistical Officer
|Subordinate Statistical Services Division
|249
|124
|47
|15
|36
|27
|Assistant
|Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)
|Narcotics Control Bureau
|11
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Sub-Inspector/JIO (NCB)
|Narcotics Control Bureau
|30
|10
|3
|4
|8
|5
|Sub Inspector (NIA)
|NIA, Department of Internal Security
|14
|6
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Assistant
|Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Office Superintendent
|Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)
|6753
|2766
|1012
|496
|1822
|657
|Accountant/Junior Accountant
|Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG)
|180
|86
|31
|17
|28
|18
|Auditor
|Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA)
|1174
|477
|176
|88
|316
|117
|Accountant/Junior Accountant
|Department of Posts
|76
|42
|13
|6
|12
|3
|Accountant/Junior Accountant
|CGCA (Controller General of Communication Accounts)
|36
|15
|6
|3
|9
|3
|Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|Office of Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
|55
|25
|4
|5
|16
|5
|Tax Assistant
|Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)
|771
|256
|136
|82
|203
|94
|Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|Department of Science and Technology
|59
|24
|9
|4
|16
|6
|Upper Division Clerk (UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|Central Bureau of Narcotics
|21
|12
|2
|0
|5
|2
|Sub-Inspector (Narcotics)
|Central Bureau of Narcotics
|19
|11
|2
|0
|6
|0
|Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|Ministry of Mines
|26
|13
|2
|3
|4
|4
|Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|Director General Defence Estates(DGDE)
|14
|7
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|10
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|Ministry of Textiles
|8
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Upper Division Clerk (UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat (SSA)
|Border Roads Organization (BRO)
|25
|20
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|Department of Agriculture Coopration and Farmers Welfare
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|Directorate General of Health Services
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tax Assistant
|Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)
|1249
|572
|171
|80
|340
|86
|Total
|14582
|6183
|2167
|1088
|3721
|1423
In 2024, a total of 18174 vacancies were announced by SSC for the SSC CGL exam 2024. Check the table below to learn about the SSC CGL exam vacancy details.
|
SSC CGL Vacancy 2024 Vacancies
|
Year
|
No. of Vacancies Released
|
SSC CGL 2024 Vacancy
|
18174
|
SSC CGL Vacancy 2023
|
7,500
|
SSC CGL Vacancy 2022
|
20000
|
SSC CGL Vacancy 2021-22
|
7686
|
SSC CGL Vacancy 2020-21
|
7035
|
SSC CGL Vacancy 2019-20
|
8582
|
SSC CGL Vacancy 2018-19
|
11271
|
SSC CGL Vacancy 2017
|
9276
SSC will release the SSC CGL application form on its website on 11th June 2025. Once the link gets activated on the SSC website which is ssc.gov.in candidates will be able to apply online for the exam. We have shared the steps to fill the SSC CGL application form below for your convenience:
For your SSC CGL application form to be accepted, it is mandatory to pay the SSC CGL application fee as per your category. The application fee for SSC CGL exam is Rs. 100/- while females, SC,ST, PwD, Ex-servicemen are exempted from the payment of the fee. The category-wise SSC CGL application fee can be checked below in the table.
|
Category
|
SSC CGL Fee
|
Male (General/OBC)
|
Rs. 100/-
|
Female (All Categories)
|
No Fee
|
ST/SC/PwD/Ex-Servicemen
Candidates who fulfill the SSC CGL eligibility criteria as prescribed in the notification PDF can fill up the application form. The SSC CGL eligibility consists of fulfilling the age limit, nationality, and educational qualification. The details for the same are specified in the subsequent paragraphs below here.
The SSC CGL Age Limit varies as per the post for which vacancies have been released. The post wise SSC CGL age limit is as follows:
|
Age Limit
|
Name of the post in SSC CGL
|
18-30 Years
|
Assistant
|
18-27 Years
|
Inspector (Central Bureau of Narcotics)
|
20-30 Years
|
Assistant Section Officer
Assistant
Auditor
Sub-Inspector
Junior Accountant
Tax Assistant
Inspector (CBN) Compiler
Assistant Account Officer
Upper Division Clerk
|
Not exceeding 30 Years
|
Assistant Audit Officer
Assistant Account Officer
Inspector of Preventive Officer
Assistant Audit Officer
Inspector of Central Excise
Inspector(Examiner)
Assistant Enforcement Officer
Assistant Section Officer
Inspector of Income Tax
|
Upto 32
Years
|
Junior Statistical Investigator
|
Up to 30
Years
|
Sub-Inspector
Assistant Enforcement Off
The educational qualifications vary as per the post in SSC CGL exam. We have specified the SSC CGL educational qualification in the table below.
|
SSC CGL Post
|
Educational Qualification
|
Assistant Audit Officer
|
Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University.
Desirable Qualification: CA/CS/MBA/Cost &
Management Accountant/ Masters in Commerce/
Masters in Business Studies
|
Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)
|
Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University
with minimum 60% in Mathematics in Class 12th
OR
Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with Statistics as
one of the subjects in graduation
|
Compiler
|
Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University
with Economics or Statistics or Mathematics as
compulsory or Elective Subject
|
Other Posts
|
Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a
recognized University or equivalent
SSC CGL 2025 Exam is conducted through four tiers. However, the 3rd and 4th stages are to be attempted only by certain candidates who have applied for the post of JSO and AAO. The SSC CGL selection process for all the stages is indicated below:
SSC CG Tier 1 Exam: Computer-Based Examination (Qualifying in nature to be attempted by all)
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam: The end stage of SSC CGL exam is to be attempted by those candidates who apply for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and AAO in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
SSC CGL Tier 3: This stage is to be attempted by those candidates who apply for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
The SSC CGL exam pattern is divided into Tier 1 and Tier 2. SSC had made changes into the SSC CGL exam pattern in 2022, i.e last year. We have explained to you the details of SSC CGL exam in the table below here.
SSC CGL Tier 1 is an objective test that is held in online mode. A total of 100 questions are asked with each question carrying a weightage of 2 marks. A negative marking of 0.50 shall be given for every incorrect response by you. More details on it as shared in the table below.
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Total Duration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25
|
50
|
60 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
50
|
General English
|
25
|
50
|
25
|
50
SSC CGL Tier 2 exam shall be held for the candidates who have qualified stage 1. It is advised to practice SSC CGL question paper to get an idea of the examination. The exam pattern for it is mentioned below here.
|
Paper
|
Section
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Maximum
Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Paper 1
|
Section 1
|
Mathematics
Reasoning and General Intelligence
|
30
30
|
180
|
1 hour for each section
|
English Language and Comprehension
General Awareness
|
45
25
|
210
|
Computer Knowledge Module
|
20
|
60
|
15 Minutes for each module
|
Section 2
|
Data Entry Speed Test Module
|
One Data
Entry Task
|
0
|
Paper 2
|
Statistics
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
|
Paper 3
|
General Studies (Finance and Economics)
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
SSC made changes to the SSC CGL syllabus along with the exam pattern. The Commission added General Awareness and Computer Knowledge in Tier 2 of the exam. Hence, it is advisable to go through the details SSC CGL syllabus to avoid chaos.
SSC CGL cut off 2025 is released along with the result for each tier on its website. The candidates who score equal to or more than the category wise cut off marks are eligible to appear for the next round. You must note that the cut off is released by considering factors such as number of vacancies announced, the difficulty level of the paper etc. We have shared the SSC CGL previous year cut off for your reference in the table below.
|
SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22 (Previous Year)
|
Category
|
Finance & Accounts, AAO
|
Statistics & JSO
|
Statistics & Statistical Investigator Gr. II
|
All Other Posts
|
SC
|
136.76
|
139.09
|
75.77
|
94.58
|
ST
|
131.61
|
125.58
|
62.81
|
81.52
|
OBC
|
153.36
|
162.48
|
95.11
|
117.87
|
EWS
|
156.80
|
162.48
|
104.63
|
109.64
|
UR
|
159.07
|
162.48
|
114.84
|
130.18
|
ESM
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
42.54
|
OH
|
124.29
|
--
|
47.42
|
77.22
|
HH
|
101.81
|
--
|
40
|
40
|
VH
|
--
|
--
|
40
|
64.77
|
Others-PWD
|
65.27
|
--
|
40
|
40
SSC will release the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 on its website. Those who appeared for the exam can now download the provisional and final answer key from SSC website which is ssc.gov.in.
SSC shall be releasing the SSC CGL result in a few days after it has released the answer key. The SSC CGL result PDF has the list of candidates with their roll numbers and categories of the qualified candidates.
