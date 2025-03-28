Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2025: Subject Wise Important Topics for Exam Preparation

Knowledge of Bihar Police Constable 2025 is of prime importance to the candidates who will be appearing for the exam. The syllabus for Bihar Police Constable forms the basic foundation for exam preparation. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam must check out the detailed syllabus for each subject specified here.
Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2025
Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2025 has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constables along with the official notification. The selection for Bihar Police Constable The Bihar Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern is released by the CSBC along with the official notification.
The Bihar Police Constable syllabus for written test consists of General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Mathematics, Reasoning Ability, and Language Skills in Hindi and English subjects. Candidates must go through the detailed exam syllabus that has been explained here in this post.
The Bihar Police Constable Written Exam is held for a total mark of 100. All the questions are multiple choice questions for 1 mark each. The subject-wise marks distribution is as follows:
|
Subjects in Bihar Police Constable Exam
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Hindi
|
100 Marks
|
2 hours
|
English
|
Maths
|
Social Science (History, Geography, Civics & Economics)
|
Science (Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany)
|
General Studies and Current Affairs
Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Subject Wise
The Bihar Police Constable syllabus has the list of the important topics and sub topics that need to be covered in each of the subjects. The syllabus aims to asses the candidates knowledge in General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Mathematics, Reasoning Ability, and Language Skills in Hindi and English.
Understanding the Bihar Police Constable syllabus helps the candidates to improve their chances of scoring good marks in the exam. We have shared the subject-wise topics for Bihar Police Constable Syllabus in the subsequent paragraph.
Bihar Police Constable Syllabus for English
The Bihar Police Constable English section of the Bihar Police Constable exam assesses candidates on various aspects of the language, including grammar, vocabulary, comprehension, and writing skills. Topics included in this are synonyms and antonyms, reading comprehension, spotting error, etc.
|
Topics
|
Sub-Topics
|
Vocabulary
|
Synonyms, Antonyms, One-word Substitutions, Idioms & Phrases, Homonyms & Homophones, Word Formation
|
Grammar
|
Parts of Speech (Noun, Pronoun, Verb, Adjective, Adverb, Preposition, Conjunction, Interjection), Subject-Verb Agreement, Active & Passive Voice, Direct & Indirect Speech, Articles, Tenses, Sentence Correction
|
Comprehension
|
Reading Passages, Finding Answers from the Given Text, Identifying Central Theme, Making Inferences, Summarizing Passages
|
Sentence Improvement
|
Identifying Incorrect Words or Phrases, Replacing with Correct Words, Sentence Reconstruction
|
Error Detection
|
Spotting Grammatical Mistakes, Incorrect Word Usage, Wrong Sentence Structure
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
Correct Use of Articles, Prepositions, Conjunctions, Tenses, and Vocabulary-based Fillers
|
Cloze Test
|
Completing a Given Passage by Filling in the Missing Words Using Contextual Clues
|
Para Jumbles
|
Arranging Jumbled Sentences to Form a Meaningful Paragraph
|
Word Usage
|
Correct Application of Words in Sentences, Confusing Words (E.g., Affect vs. Effect, Advice vs. Advise)
|
Essay & Writing Skills
|
Paragraph Writing, Letter Writing, Precise Writing, Summary Writing, Translation from Hindi to English and Vice Versa
Bihar Police Constable Syllabus for Hindi
Bihar Police Constable exam syllabus for Hindi consists of basic hindi grammar topics such as sandhi, samas, vilom shabd, etc.
|
Topics
|
Sub-Topics
|
Samas
|
Dwand, Tatpurush, Bahuvrihi, Avyayibhav, Dvigu
|
Sandhi
|
Swar Sandhi, Vyanjan Sandhi, Visarg Sandhi
|
Alankar
|
Upma, Roopak, Anupras, Atishyokti
|
Karak
|
Sampradan, Apadan, Karan, Sambandh
|
Vachya
|
Kartari Vachya, Karmani Vachya, Bhav Vachya
|
Vilom Shabd
|
Viparitarthak Shabd (Antonyms)
|
Paryayvachi Shabd
|
Samanarthak Shabd (Synonyms)
|
Muhavare aur Lokoktiyan
|
Daily use me aane wale important muhavare
|
Anek Shabdon Ke Liye Ek Shabd (One-Word Substitution)
|
Jaise - Jo padhata hai (Shikshak), Jo sab kuch janta hai (Sarvagya)
|
Avyay
|
Nipaat, Samucchaybodhak, Sambandhbodhak
|
Ras
|
Shringar, Veer, Hasya, Karun, Raudra, Bhayanak
|
Chhand
|
Doha, Chaupai, Rola, Soratha
|
Tatsam aur Tadbhav Shabd
|
Tatsam (Sanskrit se liye gaye shabd), Tadbhav (Badlav ke sath aye shabd)
Bihar Police Constable Syllabus for Maths
The Bihar Police Constable syllabus for Maths shall have basic arithmetic questions. Topics included in this are based on important chapters such as simplification, algebra, trigonometry, mensuration, time and work, etc. The list of important sub topics covered in it are as follows:
|
Main Topics
|
Sub-Topics
|
Number System
|
Natural Numbers, Whole Numbers, Integers, Rational & Irrational Numbers, Prime & Composite Numbers, LCM & HCF
|
Simplification
|
BODMAS Rule, Approximation, Surds & Indices
|
Algebra
|
Basic Algebraic Identities, Factorization, Linear Equations, Quadratic Equations
|
Percentage
|
Conversion between Fractions & Percentages, Increase & Decrease Problems
|
Ratio & Proportion
|
Simple & Compound Ratios, Direct & Inverse Proportion
|
Profit & Loss
|
Discount, Marked Price, Selling Price, Cost Price, Successive Discounts
|
Simple & Compound Interest
|
Calculation of Interest, Difference Between SI & CI, Time Period & Rate of Interest
|
Time, Speed & Distance
|
Average Speed, Relative Speed, Trains, Boats & Streams Problems
|
Time & Work
|
Work Done by Individuals & Groups, Efficiency Concept, Pipes & Cisterns
|
Mensuration
|
Area & Perimeter of 2D Figures (Square, Rectangle, Circle, Triangle, etc.), Surface Area & Volume of 3D Shapes (Cube, Cuboid, Cylinder, Cone, Sphere)
|
Data Interpretation
|
Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Line Graphs, Tables, Calculation of Mean, Median, and Mode
|
Geometry
|
Lines & Angles, Triangles, Quadrilaterals, Circles, Pythagoras Theorem
|
Trigonometry
|
Basic Trigonometric Ratios, Height & Distance Problems
|
Statistics & Probability
|
Mean, Median, Mode, Basic Probability
Bihar Police Constable Syllabus for Social Science
Bihar Police Constable social Science syllabus will have questions from History, Geography, Polity and Economics. The list of important topics and sub topics covered in Social Science are as follows:
Bihar Police Constable History Syllabus
|
Topics
|
Sub-Topics
|
Ancient Indian History
|
Indus Valley Civilization, Vedic Period, Mauryan & Gupta Empires, Buddhism & Jainism, Harshavardhana Empire
|
Medieval Indian History
|
Delhi Sultanate, Mughal Empire, Bhakti & Sufi Movements, Maratha Empire
|
Modern Indian History
|
British Rule in India, Revolt of 1857, Freedom Struggle (Gandhi, Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh), Indian National Congress, Partition of India
|
World History
|
Industrial Revolution, French Revolution, World Wars (WW1 & WW2), Russian Revolution, Cold War
Bihar Police Constable Geography Syllabus
|
Topics
|
Sub-Topics
|
Physical Geography
|
Landforms (Mountains, Plateaus, Plains, Rivers, Deserts), Earthquakes, Volcanoes, Climate & Weather Patterns
|
Indian Geography
|
Major Rivers of India, Climate Zones, Soil Types, Agriculture, Forests, Wildlife Sanctuaries, National Parks
|
World Geography
|
Continents & Oceans, Important Latitudes & Longitudes, Natural Resources of the World
|
Economic & Human Geography
|
Population Distribution, Urbanization, Industries, Transport & Communication
Bihar Police Constable Civics (Political Science) Syllabus
|
Topics
|
Sub-Topics
|
Indian Constitution
|
Fundamental Rights & Duties, Directive Principles of State Policy, Structure of Government (Legislative, Executive, Judiciary)
|
Democracy & Governance
|
Political Parties, Elections, Panchayati Raj System, Role of Parliament & State Assemblies
|
Indian Judiciary
|
Supreme Court, High Court, Important Judicial Cases
|
Current Affairs (Political)
|
Important Amendments, Major Government Schemes, Recent Political Developments
Bihar Police Constable Economics Syllabus
|
Topics
|
Sub-Topics
|
Basic Economics
|
Demand & Supply, Inflation, Economic Growth, National Income
|
Indian Economy
|
Sectors of Economy (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), Five-Year Plans, NITI Aayog
|
Banking & Finance
|
RBI & Monetary Policy, Budget & Taxation, Public Sector vs Private Sector
|
Government Schemes & Policies
|
Make in India, Digital India, Skill India, Employment & Poverty Alleviation Programs
Bihar Police Constable Science Syllabus 2025
The syllabus for the Bihar Police Constable exam for Science has topics and sub topics from subjects that include Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. The subject wise topics covered in each of the subjects are as follows:
Bihar Police Constable Physics Syllabus
|
Topics
|
Sub-Topics
|
Motion & Laws of Motion
|
Speed, Velocity, Acceleration, Newton’s Laws of Motion
|
Gravitation
|
Law of Universal Gravitation, Free Fall, Mass & Weight
|
Work, Energy & Power
|
Types of Energy, Conservation of Energy, Power & Work Done
|
Heat & Temperature
|
Expansion of Solids, Liquids, and Gases, Heat Transfer (Conduction, Convection, Radiation)
|
Light & Optics
|
Reflection & Refraction, Mirrors & Lenses, Human Eye & Defects
|
Electricity & Magnetism
|
Electric Current, Resistance, Ohm’s Law, Magnetic Effects of Current, Electromagnets
|
Sound
|
Nature & Propagation of Sound, Frequency, Pitch, Echo & SONAR
|
Sources of Energy
|
Conventional & Non-Conventional Energy Sources, Solar & Wind Energy
Bihar Police Constable Chemistry Syllabus
|
Topics
|
Sub-Topics
|
Matter & Its States
|
Solid, Liquid, Gas, Changes in States, Properties of Matter
|
Elements, Compounds & Mixtures
|
Metals & Non-Metals, Alloys, Separation Techniques
|
Atoms & Molecules
|
Atomic Structure, Chemical Formulas, Molecular Mass
|
Acids, Bases & Salts
|
pH Scale, Properties & Uses, Neutralization Reaction
|
Chemical Reactions
|
Types of Reactions (Combination, Decomposition, Displacement, Redox)
|
Metals & Non-Metals
|
Physical & Chemical Properties, Corrosion, Alloys
|
Carbon & Its Compounds
|
Hydrocarbons, Uses of Carbon, Alcohols & Carboxylic Acids
|
Environmental Chemistry
|
Air & Water Pollution, Ozone Layer Depletion, Greenhouse Effect
Bihar Police Constable Zoology Syllabus
|
Topics
|
Sub-Topics
|
Animal Kingdom
|
Classification of Animals (Vertebrates & Invertebrates)
|
Human Digestive System
|
Organs & Functions, Digestion Process
|
Respiratory System
|
Structure & Function of Lungs, Gas Exchange
|
Circulatory System
|
Heart, Blood, Blood Vessels
|
Reproductive System
|
Male & Female Reproductive System, Fertilization
|
Nervous System
|
Brain, Spinal Cord, Neurons
|
Diseases & Immunity
|
Communicable & Non-Communicable Diseases, Vaccination
Bihar Police Constable Botany Syllabus
|
Topics
|
Sub-Topics
|
Plant Classification
|
Types of Plants (Herbs, Shrubs, Trees)
|
Photosynthesis
|
Process & Importance, Role of Chlorophyll
|
Respiration in Plants
|
Aerobic & Anaerobic Respiration
|
Plant Reproduction
|
Sexual & Asexual Reproduction, Pollination
|
Plant Hormones
|
Auxins, Gibberellins, Cytokinins
|
Cell Structure & Function
|
Cell Organelles, Differences between Plant & Animal Cells
|
Ecology & Environment
|
Food Chain, Ecosystem, Conservation of Biodiversity
Bihar Police Constable General Studies and Current Affairs Syllabus
Bihar Police Constable syllabus for General Studies and Current Affairs section assesses candidates’ awareness of national and international events, history, geography, politics, economy, and science & technology. Below is a detailed syllabus.
|
Subject
|
Syllabus Topics
|
General Studies & Current Affairs
|
Current Affairs
|
Indian Constitution
|
Booker and National Awards
|
Award-Winning Books
|
Awards and Honors
|
History
|
Culture
|
Science
|
Inventions & Discoveries
|
Financial and Economic News
