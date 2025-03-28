Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2025: Subject Wise Important Topics for Exam Preparation

Knowledge of Bihar Police Constable 2025 is of prime importance to the candidates who will be appearing for the exam. The syllabus for Bihar Police Constable forms the basic foundation for exam preparation. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam must check out the detailed syllabus for each subject specified here. 

Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2025 

Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2025 has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constables along with the official notification. The selection for Bihar Police Constable The Bihar Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern is released by the CSBC along with the official notification.

The Bihar Police Constable syllabus for written test consists of General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Mathematics, Reasoning Ability, and Language Skills in Hindi and English subjects. Candidates must go through the detailed exam syllabus that has been explained here in this post. 

The Bihar Police Constable Written Exam is held for a total mark of 100. All the questions are multiple choice questions for 1 mark each. The subject-wise marks distribution is as follows:

Subjects in Bihar Police Constable Exam

Marks

Duration

Hindi

100 Marks

2 hours

English

Maths

Social Science (History, Geography, Civics & Economics)

Science (Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany)

General Studies and Current Affairs

Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Subject Wise 

The Bihar Police Constable syllabus has the list of the important topics and sub topics that need to be covered in each of the subjects. The syllabus aims to asses the candidates knowledge in General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Mathematics, Reasoning Ability, and Language Skills in Hindi and English.

Understanding the Bihar Police Constable syllabus helps the candidates to improve their chances of scoring good marks in the exam. We have shared the subject-wise topics for Bihar Police Constable Syllabus in the subsequent paragraph. 

Bihar Police Constable Syllabus for English

The Bihar Police Constable English section of the Bihar Police Constable exam assesses candidates on various aspects of the language, including grammar, vocabulary, comprehension, and writing skills. Topics included in this are synonyms and antonyms, reading comprehension, spotting error, etc. 

Topics

Sub-Topics

Vocabulary

Synonyms, Antonyms, One-word Substitutions, Idioms & Phrases, Homonyms & Homophones, Word Formation

Grammar

Parts of Speech (Noun, Pronoun, Verb, Adjective, Adverb, Preposition, Conjunction, Interjection), Subject-Verb Agreement, Active & Passive Voice, Direct & Indirect Speech, Articles, Tenses, Sentence Correction

Comprehension

Reading Passages, Finding Answers from the Given Text, Identifying Central Theme, Making Inferences, Summarizing Passages

Sentence Improvement

Identifying Incorrect Words or Phrases, Replacing with Correct Words, Sentence Reconstruction

Error Detection

Spotting Grammatical Mistakes, Incorrect Word Usage, Wrong Sentence Structure

Fill in the Blanks

Correct Use of Articles, Prepositions, Conjunctions, Tenses, and Vocabulary-based Fillers

Cloze Test

Completing a Given Passage by Filling in the Missing Words Using Contextual Clues

Para Jumbles

Arranging Jumbled Sentences to Form a Meaningful Paragraph

Word Usage

Correct Application of Words in Sentences, Confusing Words (E.g., Affect vs. Effect, Advice vs. Advise)

Essay & Writing Skills

Paragraph Writing, Letter Writing, Precise Writing, Summary Writing, Translation from Hindi to English and Vice Versa

Bihar Police Constable Syllabus for Hindi 

Bihar Police Constable exam syllabus for Hindi consists of basic hindi grammar topics such as sandhi, samas, vilom shabd, etc. 

Topics

Sub-Topics

Samas

Dwand, Tatpurush, Bahuvrihi, Avyayibhav, Dvigu

Sandhi 

Swar Sandhi, Vyanjan Sandhi, Visarg Sandhi

Alankar 

Upma, Roopak, Anupras, Atishyokti

Karak 

Sampradan, Apadan, Karan, Sambandh

Vachya 

Kartari Vachya, Karmani Vachya, Bhav Vachya

Vilom Shabd 

Viparitarthak Shabd (Antonyms)

Paryayvachi Shabd 

Samanarthak Shabd (Synonyms)

Muhavare aur Lokoktiyan

Daily use me aane wale important muhavare

Anek Shabdon Ke Liye Ek Shabd (One-Word Substitution)

Jaise - Jo padhata hai (Shikshak), Jo sab kuch janta hai (Sarvagya)

Avyay 

Nipaat, Samucchaybodhak, Sambandhbodhak

Ras 

Shringar, Veer, Hasya, Karun, Raudra, Bhayanak

Chhand  

Doha, Chaupai, Rola, Soratha

Tatsam aur Tadbhav Shabd 

Tatsam (Sanskrit se liye gaye shabd), Tadbhav (Badlav ke sath aye shabd)

Bihar Police Constable Syllabus for Maths

The Bihar Police Constable syllabus for Maths shall have basic arithmetic questions. Topics included in this are based on important chapters such as simplification, algebra, trigonometry, mensuration, time and work, etc. The list of important sub topics covered in it are as follows: 

Main Topics

Sub-Topics

Number System

Natural Numbers, Whole Numbers, Integers, Rational & Irrational Numbers, Prime & Composite Numbers, LCM & HCF

Simplification

BODMAS Rule, Approximation, Surds & Indices

Algebra

Basic Algebraic Identities, Factorization, Linear Equations, Quadratic Equations

Percentage

Conversion between Fractions & Percentages, Increase & Decrease Problems

Ratio & Proportion

Simple & Compound Ratios, Direct & Inverse Proportion

Profit & Loss

Discount, Marked Price, Selling Price, Cost Price, Successive Discounts

Simple & Compound Interest

Calculation of Interest, Difference Between SI & CI, Time Period & Rate of Interest

Time, Speed & Distance

Average Speed, Relative Speed, Trains, Boats & Streams Problems

Time & Work

Work Done by Individuals & Groups, Efficiency Concept, Pipes & Cisterns

Mensuration

Area & Perimeter of 2D Figures (Square, Rectangle, Circle, Triangle, etc.), Surface Area & Volume of 3D Shapes (Cube, Cuboid, Cylinder, Cone, Sphere)

Data Interpretation

Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Line Graphs, Tables, Calculation of Mean, Median, and Mode

Geometry

Lines & Angles, Triangles, Quadrilaterals, Circles, Pythagoras Theorem

Trigonometry

Basic Trigonometric Ratios, Height & Distance Problems

Statistics & Probability

Mean, Median, Mode, Basic Probability

Bihar Police Constable Syllabus for Social Science

Bihar Police Constable social Science syllabus will have questions from History, Geography, Polity and Economics. The list of important topics and sub topics covered in Social Science are as follows: 

Bihar Police Constable History Syllabus 

Topics

Sub-Topics

Ancient Indian History

Indus Valley Civilization, Vedic Period, Mauryan & Gupta Empires, Buddhism & Jainism, Harshavardhana Empire

Medieval Indian History

Delhi Sultanate, Mughal Empire, Bhakti & Sufi Movements, Maratha Empire

Modern Indian History

British Rule in India, Revolt of 1857, Freedom Struggle (Gandhi, Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh), Indian National Congress, Partition of India

World History

Industrial Revolution, French Revolution, World Wars (WW1 & WW2), Russian Revolution, Cold War

Bihar Police Constable Geography Syllabus 

Topics

Sub-Topics

Physical Geography

Landforms (Mountains, Plateaus, Plains, Rivers, Deserts), Earthquakes, Volcanoes, Climate & Weather Patterns

Indian Geography

Major Rivers of India, Climate Zones, Soil Types, Agriculture, Forests, Wildlife Sanctuaries, National Parks

World Geography

Continents & Oceans, Important Latitudes & Longitudes, Natural Resources of the World

Economic & Human Geography

Population Distribution, Urbanization, Industries, Transport & Communication

Bihar Police Constable Civics (Political Science) Syllabus 

Topics

Sub-Topics

Indian Constitution

Fundamental Rights & Duties, Directive Principles of State Policy, Structure of Government (Legislative, Executive, Judiciary)

Democracy & Governance

Political Parties, Elections, Panchayati Raj System, Role of Parliament & State Assemblies

Indian Judiciary

Supreme Court, High Court, Important Judicial Cases

Current Affairs (Political)

Important Amendments, Major Government Schemes, Recent Political Developments

Bihar Police Constable Economics Syllabus 

Topics

Sub-Topics

Basic Economics

Demand & Supply, Inflation, Economic Growth, National Income

Indian Economy

Sectors of Economy (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), Five-Year Plans, NITI Aayog

Banking & Finance

RBI & Monetary Policy, Budget & Taxation, Public Sector vs Private Sector

Government Schemes & Policies

Make in India, Digital India, Skill India, Employment & Poverty Alleviation Programs

Bihar Police Constable Science Syllabus 2025 

The syllabus for the Bihar Police Constable exam for Science has topics and sub topics from subjects that include Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. The subject wise topics covered in each of the subjects are as follows: 

Bihar Police Constable Physics Syllabus 

Topics

Sub-Topics

Motion & Laws of Motion

Speed, Velocity, Acceleration, Newton’s Laws of Motion

Gravitation

Law of Universal Gravitation, Free Fall, Mass & Weight

Work, Energy & Power

Types of Energy, Conservation of Energy, Power & Work Done

Heat & Temperature

Expansion of Solids, Liquids, and Gases, Heat Transfer (Conduction, Convection, Radiation)

Light & Optics

Reflection & Refraction, Mirrors & Lenses, Human Eye & Defects

Electricity & Magnetism

Electric Current, Resistance, Ohm’s Law, Magnetic Effects of Current, Electromagnets

Sound

Nature & Propagation of Sound, Frequency, Pitch, Echo & SONAR

Sources of Energy

Conventional & Non-Conventional Energy Sources, Solar & Wind Energy

Bihar Police Constable Chemistry Syllabus 

Topics

Sub-Topics

Matter & Its States

Solid, Liquid, Gas, Changes in States, Properties of Matter

Elements, Compounds & Mixtures

Metals & Non-Metals, Alloys, Separation Techniques

Atoms & Molecules

Atomic Structure, Chemical Formulas, Molecular Mass

Acids, Bases & Salts

pH Scale, Properties & Uses, Neutralization Reaction

Chemical Reactions

Types of Reactions (Combination, Decomposition, Displacement, Redox)

Metals & Non-Metals

Physical & Chemical Properties, Corrosion, Alloys

Carbon & Its Compounds

Hydrocarbons, Uses of Carbon, Alcohols & Carboxylic Acids

Environmental Chemistry

Air & Water Pollution, Ozone Layer Depletion, Greenhouse Effect

Bihar Police Constable Zoology Syllabus 

Topics

Sub-Topics

Animal Kingdom

Classification of Animals (Vertebrates & Invertebrates)

Human Digestive System

Organs & Functions, Digestion Process

Respiratory System

Structure & Function of Lungs, Gas Exchange

Circulatory System

Heart, Blood, Blood Vessels

Reproductive System

Male & Female Reproductive System, Fertilization

Nervous System

Brain, Spinal Cord, Neurons

Diseases & Immunity

Communicable & Non-Communicable Diseases, Vaccination

Bihar Police Constable Botany Syllabus

Topics

Sub-Topics

Plant Classification

Types of Plants (Herbs, Shrubs, Trees)

Photosynthesis

Process & Importance, Role of Chlorophyll

Respiration in Plants

Aerobic & Anaerobic Respiration

Plant Reproduction

Sexual & Asexual Reproduction, Pollination

Plant Hormones

Auxins, Gibberellins, Cytokinins

Cell Structure & Function

Cell Organelles, Differences between Plant & Animal Cells

Ecology & Environment

Food Chain, Ecosystem, Conservation of Biodiversity

Bihar Police Constable General Studies and Current Affairs Syllabus 

Bihar Police Constable syllabus for General Studies and Current Affairs section assesses candidates’ awareness of national and international events, history, geography, politics, economy, and science & technology. Below is a detailed syllabus.

Subject

Syllabus Topics

General Studies & Current Affairs

Current Affairs

Indian Constitution

Booker and National Awards

Award-Winning Books

Awards and Honors

History

Culture

Science

Inventions & Discoveries

Financial and Economic News

 

