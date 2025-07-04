SSC CPO 2025: Notification (Delayed), Apply Online Link, Exam Date, Vacancy, Eligibility and Syllabus

SSC CPO 2025 Exam will be conducted by the SSC for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, and CAPF post. The selection process for SSC CPO includes a Tier 1, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Tier 2, and Medical Test. The notification for the latest SSC 2025 exam shall be released soon along with the apply online link. Get complete details here on this page.
SSC CPO Application Form 2025
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has delayed the release of SSC CPO application form 2025 due to administrative reasons. Earlier, the SSC CPO application form was supposed to be released on 16th June 2025, however, it has been delayed now.
Once SSC releases the CPO online form, the candidates will be able to apply online for the exam by completing the registration process. The application fee is Rs. 100 for General and OBC candidates. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, women, and ESM candidates are exempted from fee payment. Candidates who are graduate and between 20 and 25 years can apply for the exam. Read below for more details on SSC CPO application form 2025.
SSC CPO Application Form 2025 Date
The SSC CPO application form 2025 will be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission on ssc.gov.in. We shall update the following table once the new dates are released.
What are the Steps to Apply for SSC CPO 2025 Exam?
|
SSC CPO Apply Online 2025 Dates
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
SSC CPO Application form available from
|
To be notified
|
Last date for SSC CPO registration
|
To be notified
|
Last date for making online fee payment
|
To be notified
|
Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction and
online payment of Correction Charges
|
To be notified
The SSC CPO application form fill up involves a series of steps that have to be completed by every aspirant who applies for the exam. We have shared the following steps to fill out the SSC CPO application form 2025 below:
Step 1: Click on the official link which is provided on this page or visit the SSC website directly.
Step 2: Enter your SSC registration number and password on the right hand side of the page. In case you do not have it, then click on “New User? Register Now”
Here is a screenshot for your reference:
Step 3: Provide your basic details and click on the submit button.
Step 4: Once the registration is done, proceed to fill out the form by logging in with your SSC registration number and password.
Step 5: Fill up the details required.
Step 6: In the next step, upload your recent photograph and signature as per the specifications mentioned by SSC.
Step 7: After you have filled up the application form, preview the entire application form of SSC CPO 2025 once to look for any glitches in the form and make corrections if any.
Step 8: Click on the Submit button after previewing the complete online SSC CPO application form.
Step 9: Pay the required amount of application fee through Net-Banking, Credit/Debit cards and BHIM, UPI etc. or offline mode of payment.
Step 10: Lastly, take a print out of the filled in application form for future use.
Documents Required to Upload in SSC CPO Application Form 2025
Candidates have to upload their recent passport size photograph and signature in the SSC CPO online form. The size and dimensions of the documents to upload in SSC CPO application form are as follows:
|
Documents to upload in SSC CPO Application Form 2025
|
Photograph
|
4 KB to 12 KB
|
100*120 pixels in width and height
|
Signature (on white sheet with blue or black ink)
|
1 KB to 12 KB
|
40*60 pixels in width and height
