Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is the government body which is responsible for conducting the SSC Junior Engineer examination each year. The SSC JE 2025 recruitment notification shall be released on 30th June 2025 for the recruitment of Junior Engineers in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts for various Ministries/ Departments/Organisations in the Government of India. The candidates who are appointed as SSC JE shall be Group B (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of the pay matrix of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The selection of the candidates is done through two tiers, Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams. Read on this post to get more further details on SSC JE recruitment.
SSC JE 2025
SSC JE 2025 notification has been officially released on 30th June 2025. As the notification has been released, candidates can begin to apply online at ssc.gov.in. Candidates seeking a job opportunity as Junior Engineers in government departments can apply online for SSC JE 2025 from 30th June to 21st July 2025.
Candidates who fill out the application forms will be eligible to appear for SSC JE Tier 1 exam scheduled for 27th to 31st October. The number of vacancies for SSC JE 2025 recruitment will be notified along with the official notification. Read on this post to get further details regarding SSC JE eligibility, exam date, syllabus, exam pattern, selection process and more here on this page.
SSC Junior Engineer 2025 Recruitment Highlights
A brief about the SSC JE recruitment 2025 is given in the table below.
|
SSC JE Recruitment 2025- Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2025
|
Category
|
Govt Jobs
|
SSC JE Registration Dates
|
30th June to 21st July 2025
|
Selection Process
|
- Paper 1
- Paper 2
- Document Verification
|
Salary
|
Rs 35,400-1,12,400/-
|
Job Location
|
Delhi NCR
|
Official website
|
https://ssc.gov.in/
SSC JE 2025 Exam Important Dates
As per the SSC exam calendar, the SSC JE notification has been released on 30th June 2025. The apply online link remains active up to 21st July 2025. Candidates can also makr corrections in the online form. Gain more insights from the table below.
|
SSC JE Recruitment 2025- Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
SSC JE 2025 Notification Release Date
|
30th June 2025
|
SSC JE 2025 Application Form Starts
|
30th June 2025
|
Last Day to Apply Online and Pay Fee
|
21st July 2025
|
Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges
|
22nd July 2025 (11 pm)
|
SSC JE Admit Card 2025
|
To be updated
|
SSC JE Tier 1 Exam Date 2025
|
27th to 31st October 2025
How many Vacancies are Released for SSC JE 2025 Exam?
The number of vacancies for SSC JE 2025 recruitment have been notified along with the official notification. SSC JE Vacancy 2025 is released for the post of Junior Engineer posts for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts for Organisations/ Offices of the Government of India. This year, a total of 1340 vacancies have been released.
|SSC JE Vacancy 2025
|Posts (Discipline)
|Organisation
|Vacancies
|Junior Engineer (Civil)
|Border Roads Organisation (BRO)
|1340
|Brahmaputra Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti
|Central Water Commission (CWC)
|Central Public Works Department (CPWD)
|Farakka Barrage Project, Ministry of Jal Shakti
|Military Engineer Services (MES)
|National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO)
|Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
|Central Water Commission (CWC)
|DGQA-NAVAL, Ministry of Defence
|Junior Engineer (Electrical)
|Central Public Works Department (CPWD)
|Central Water and Power Research Station
|DGQA-NAVAL, Ministry of Defence
|Farakka Barrage Project, Ministry of Jal Shakti
|Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical)
|Border Roads Organisation (BRO)
|Military Engineer Services (MES)
Official SSC JE 2025 Notification PDF Today at ssc.gov.in
The Staff Selection Commission shall release the SSC JE 2025 notification PDF on 30th June 2025. The notification PDF shall have all the details related to the exam such as exam date, vacancy, eligibility, syllabus, selection process, salary, etc.
We have shared last year's SSC JE notification PDF below for your reference.
SSC JE Notification PDF 2024 (Last year)
SSC JE 2025 Application Form
The SSC JE application form 2025 can be filled in by visiting the SSC website. The steps to fill the SSC JE application form are as follows:
- Visit the official website of SSC.
- Click on the "Login" link that appears on the homepage. The screenshot has been shared below here.
- Enter your SSC registration number and password.
- Fill out the application form.
- Upload the required documents in the correct size and format.
- Preview the application form and proceed to pay the application fee.
- Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
SSC JE Application Fee 2025
SSC JE application fee has to be paid by every candidate as per his/her category for his/her application form to be accepted. One can pay the SSC JE fee online or by challan. The category-wise application fee for SSC JE 2025 exam is given below in the table.
|
Category
|
Application Fees
|
General/OBC/EWS Category
|
Rs 100/-
|
Women's, SC, ST, PH, & Ex-Servicemen
|
No Fees
SSC JE 2025 Eligibility
SSC JE Eligibility consists of fulfilling the age limit and educational qualification, that is explained in the subsequent paragraphs below.
SSC JE Age Limit
SSC JE age limit is up to 32 years. However, for some posts in SSC JE, the upper age limit is 30 years. The post and department-wise age limit are as follows:
|
Name of the Organization/Department
|
Post
|
Age Limit
|
Central Water Commission
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
Up to 32 years
|
Central Water Commission
|
Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
|
Central Public Works Department (CPWD)
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
Central Public Works Department (CPWD)
|
Junior Engineer (Electrical)
|
Military Engineer Services (MES)
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
Up to 30 years
|
Military Engineer Services (MES)
|
Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical)
|
Farakka Barrage Project
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
Farakka Barrage Project
|
Junior Engineer (Electrical)
|
Farakka Barrage Project
|
Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
|
Border Road Organization
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
Border Road Organization
|
Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical)
|
Central Water and Power Research Station
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
Central Water and Power Research Station
|
Junior Engineer (Electrical)
|
Central Water and Power Research Station
|
Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
|
Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval)
|
Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
|
Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval)
|
Junior Engineer (Electrical)
|
National Technical Research Organization (NTRO)
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
National Technical Research Organization (NTRO)
|
Junior Engineer (Electrical)
|
National Technical Research Organization (NTRO)
|
Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
SSC JE Educational Qualification
The post wise SSC JE educational qualification is prescribed in the table below.
|
Post Name
|
SSC JE Qualification
|
Junior Engineer (Civil), CPWD
|
B.Tech. / B.E. / Diploma in Civil Engineering
|
Junior Engineer (Electrical), CPWD
|
B.Tech. / B.E. / Diploma in Electrical Engineering
|
JE (Civil), Department of Posts
|
B.Tech. / B.E. / 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering
|
Junior Engineer (Electrical), Department of Posts
|
B.E. / B.Tech. / 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering
|
SSC Junior Engineer (Civil), MES
|
B. Tech/ B.E. in Civil Engineering OR else 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering
At least 2 years of work experience in Civil Engineering
|
Junior Engineer (Mechanical & Electrical), MES
|
- B.Tech./B.E. in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering OR must have three years Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering
- 2 years work experience in Electrical or Mechanical engineering
|
Junior Engineer (QS&C), MES
|
- B.Tech. / B.E. / or else 3 years Diploma in Civil engineering
OR
- must have passed the Intermediate examination in Building and Quantity Surveying (Sub Divisional-II) from the Institute of Surveyors (India)
|
Junior Engineer (Civil & Mechanical), Central Water Commission
|
B.Tech. / B.E. Diploma in Mechanical/Civil Engineering
SSC JE 2025 Selection Process
The SSC JE selection process is a three stage process. A candidate who obtains the cut off marks in the written exam shall be eligible to appear for the next stage of the SSC JE recruitment process. The selection stages are as follows:
- SSC JE Tier 1: The first stage is the written examination that is objective in nature.
- SSC JE Tier 2: The second stage is the descriptive paper that shall have subject-specific questions only
- SSC JE Tier 3: Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination
The final selection, i.e. merit list for appointment of the candidates for SSC JE 2025 recruitment shall be based on the marks obtained by candidates in SSC JE Tier 1 and Tier 2. Candidates are advised to practice SSC JE question papers to get acquainted with the paper pattern.
Check: SSC JE salary and Job Profile
What is SSC JE Exam Pattern 2025 for Paper 1 and Paper 2?
SSC JE exam is held in two tiers. SSC JE Paper 1 or Tier 1 is the first stage while SSC JE Paper 2 or Tier 2 is the second stage. Paper 1 shall have three sections for a total of 200 marks. The three sections for SSC JE Paper 1 include, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness and Part-A: General Engineering (Civil & Structural) OR Part-B: General Engineering (Electrical) OR Part-B: General Engineering (Mechanical).
Those who qualify Paper 1 shall appear for Paper 2 that has only subject based questions. . 0.25 marks shall be deducted for every incorrect answer in paper 1 and in paper 2 there will be a negative marking of 1 mark. The following table has SSC JE tier 1 and tier 2 exam pattern.
|
SSC JE Exam Pattern 2025
|
Papers
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper 1
|
General Intelligence & ReasoningIntelligence
|
50
|
50
|
2 hours
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
Part-A: General Engineering (Civil & Structural)
OR
Part-B: General Engineering (Electrical)
OR
Part-B: General Engineering (Mechanical)
|
100
|
100
|
Paper 2
|
Part-A: General Engineering (Civil & Structural)
OR
Part-B: General Engineering (Electrical)
OR
Part-B: General Engineering (Mechanical)
|
100
|
300
|
2 hours
SSC Junior Engineer 2025 Syllabus
SSC JE syllabus mainly consists of subject-based engineering syllabus i.e. for General Engineering (Civil & Structural) OR Part-B: General Engineering (Electrical) OR Part-B: General Engineering (Mechanical). For SSC JE Tier 1 exam, candidates are required to appear for General Intelligence and Reasoning and General Awareness. The syllabus for these subjects are as follows:
-
General Intelligence & Reasoning: Coding-Decoding, Analogies, Blood Relation, Analysis, Similarities & Differences, Space visualisation, Judgment, Discrimination, Decision making, Visual memory, and Observation.
-
General Awareness: It includes Current events, GK,& India and its neighbouring countries, History, Culture of India, Economics & Polity, Awards and Honors, Government Schemes, Geography, etc.
SSC JE 2025 Answer Key
Once SSC completes the SSC Junior Engineer exam, it shall release the answer key for the same. Once the SSC JE answer key is released, candidates will be able to download it online from the SSC website. Candidates will also be able to raise an objection against the answer key with proof of the correct answer key.
SSC JE 2025 Result
The SSC JE result 2025 will be released after each stage has been completed. Once the result is released, the candidates will be able to download it online on ssc.gov.in. The result shall be released in PDF format with the name and roll number of successful candidates.
SSC JE 2025 Cut Off
The Staff Selection Commission will release SSC JE cut off 2025 along with the result. The SSC JE cut off is the least marks that the candidates need to score in the exam to be able to be declared qualified.
We have shared the SSC JE 2024 cut off marks category wise for Paper 1 in the table below.
|
SSC JE Tier 1 Cut Off 2024
|
Categories
|
Civil Engineering
|
Electrical/Mechanical Engineering
|
SC
|
101.85006
|
112.97309
|
ST
|
97.83364
|
101.37117
|
OBC
|
116.82650
|
131.27256
|
EWS
|
109.20412
|
120.13213
|
UR
|
122.92909
|
132.06654
|
OH
|
84.29586
|
86.18973
|
HH
|
40.07098
|
43.62910
|
Others-PwD
|
48.88704
|
58.92633
What is SSC JE 2025 Salary?
SSC Junior Engineers are Group ‘B’ (non-gazetted), non-ministerial in Level-6. The candidates are paid a salary in pay scale of Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400/-. Other than this, candidates are also given several perks and allowances such as DA, HRA, etc. SSC JE salary offers great pay package to the candidates.
