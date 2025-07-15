IB ACIO Previous Year Question Paper: Download PDF with Solutions

The IB ACIO 2025 recruitment will fill up a total of 3717 vacancies under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Hence, for the candidates to know what questions were asked previously, we have shared the IB ACIO previous year question paper from here. The last year's IB ACIO/Executive paper pdf will enable the candidates to practice them and figure out ways to improve their strategy to qualify the exam.
IB ACIO Question Paper 2025
The Ministry of Home Affairs will be conducting the IB ACIO 2025 exam soon. The exam date shall be notified soon by the officials along with IB ACIO 2025 recruitment. This year, IB is planning to recruit a total of 3717 vacancies.
The candidates who are willing to join as IB ACIO must download the IB ACIO previous year question paper PDF from here. The question paper will let all the candidates aiming to crack the government exam to know the questions that were asked in the exam.
IB ACIO 2024 Question Paper 2024: 17th January 2024
The IB ACIO exam 2024 was held in four shifts on 27th January 2024 in online mode in various exam centres across India. The official IB ACIO answer key was released on 23rd January 2024. The government job aspirants can download the set wise questions paper with answer key of IB ACIO exam from the direct link that is shared below here.
IB ACIO Question Paper 2024 with Answer Key, 17th January
IB ACIO Exam Shift
Question Paper PDF Download Link
IB ACIO Question Paper 2024, 17 January, Shift 1
Download PDF
IB ACIO Question Paper 2024, 17 January, Shift 2
Download PDF
IB ACIO Question Paper 2024, 17 January, Shift 3
Download PDF
IB ACIO Question Paper 2024, 17 January, Shift 4
Download PDF
IB ACIO Question Paper 2024: 18th January 2024
The IB ACIO 2024 exam was held on 18th January 2024 in four shifts. The IB ACIO 2024 question paper has been given below for all the shifts. Candidates can download the IB ACIO question paper PDF with answer key here. Click on the link that is given below to download the question paper PDF.
IB ACIO Question Paper 2024 with Answer Key, 18th January
IB ACIO Exam Shift
Question Paper PDF Download Link
IB ACIO Question Paper 2024, 18 January, Shift 1
Download PDF
IB ACIO Question Paper 2024, 18 January, Shift 2
Download PDF
IB ACIO Question Paper 2024, 18 January, Shift 3
Download PDF
IB ACIO Question Paper 2024, 18 January, Shift 4
Download PDF
IB ACIO Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download
In the table below, we have shared the IB ACIO 2022 question Paper PDF. Candidates aspiring to join as IB ACIO/Executive must download last year's question paper pdf to know what type of questions were asked in the exam.
Why to Solve IB ACIO Previous Year Paper PDFs?
Solving previous year IB ACIO Question Paper has over a dozen of benefits for an aspirant from exam point of view. It helps them to understand the exam pattern and trend of the paper. Listed below are the benefits of solving IB ACIO Previous Year Paper PDFs.
- Familiarity with the IB ACIO syllabus and exam pattern
- Understanding the types of questions asked and trends
- Enhances time management skills
- Identify their strengths and weaknesses
- Revise the syllabus time and again by continuous practice
