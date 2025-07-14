Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
IB ACIO Salary 2025: In Hand Pay Scale, Structure, Perks and Allowance & Job Profile

IB ACIO Salary 2025 is between Rs.44,900–Rs.1,42,400. Candidates who are keen on applying for the IB ACIO 2025 recruitment must check out the latest IB ACIO salary structure, in hand salary, perks and allowance, etc here.

IB ACIO Salary 2025 

The Intelligence Bureau ACIO salary 2025, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, offers a great pay package, job security, perks and allowances. With the release of the IB ACIO 2025 notification, candidates who are keen on applying for the post should check out the latest salary, perks and allowance, job profile, etc. offered to the candidates who are selected. 

As per the 7th Pay Commission, the candidates will be paid under the Pay Level 7, with a starting basic salary of Rs. 44,900 per month. In addition to the basic pay, candidates will also get several perks and allowances making it a well-paying and respected government job. Here, we have explained the detailed IB ACIO salary structure, in hand pay scale, perks and allowances, etc. 

IB ACIO Salary Structure 2025

The salary structure of IB ACIO-II consists of grade pay, basic pay, HRA, transport allowances, etc. Candidates who will be joining as IB ACIO should check the table below to know the IB ACIO salary structure. 

IB ACIO Salary Structure

Event

Amount

Calculations

Salary 7th Pay Commission

Pay Scale

44,900-1,42,400

Pay Level

Salary 7th Pay Commission

Grade Pay

4,600

Basic Pay

13,500

CPC Fitment Factor

35,370

House Rent Allowances (HRA)

4,050

Transport Allowances

3,200

Gross Pay

42,600

Deduction in IB ACIO Salary

Employees Provident Fund (EPF)

1,350

Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS)

500

Total Deductions

1,890

Estimated in Hand salary

40,730

IB ACIO Perks and Allowances

Candidates appointed as IB ACIO receive a good amount of salary. However, other than the salary, they are also entitled to receive several perks and allowances that admissible by the government. It includes, DA, HRA, Medical Facilities etc. Listed below are the several perks and allowances that make IB ACIO one of the most reputable government jobs in the country. 

  • Dearness Allowance
  • House Rent Allowance
  • Transport Allowance
  • Government Contributions towards NPS
  • Annual Increment
  • Medical Facilities for Self and Dependent Family Members (CGHS/AMA)
  • LTC Facilities (for Self and Dependent Family members)
  • Children Education Allowance
  • Government Accommodation (as per entitlement)- subject to availability
  • Medical cover through CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme).
  • Cashless treatment in selected medical facilities around the country.
  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)
  • Travel package for the family members every 2 years.

IB ACIO Probation Period 2025

Candidates who are finally appointed as IB ACIO have to undergo a probation period. During the probation period, they are trained and evaluated. Their performance, adaptability, and suitability for the job is assessed. Upon successful completion of the probation, they are given confirmation and permanent position in the IB as ACIO. Candidates are paid regular salary during the probation period, though.

IB ACIO Promotion and Career Growth 

Candidates are promoted based on their experience and performance as a Grade 2 Executive. The hierarchy for the IB ACIO Promotions has been shared below in the table.

Job Profile

Experience

ACIO-I

3-4 years

DCIO

10 years.

Assistant Director

25-30 years

