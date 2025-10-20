Happy Diwali Messages and Quotes to Share with Best School Friends and Family Members

“Light a lamp of love, blast a chain of sorrow, shoot a rocket of prosperity, and fire a flowerpot of happiness. Happy Diwali!”



“Diwali is the time to open your heart and home to happiness. May this festival bring you joy and endless blessings.”



“Let this Diwali burn all your bad times and enter you into good times. Wishing you a bright and joyous Diwali, my friend.”



“The festival of lights reminds us that even in the darkest times, hope and positivity will always shine through.”



“May the lamps of Diwali guide you on the path of success, peace, and happiness.”



“Diwali is not just about lighting lamps; it’s about igniting the light of positivity and love in our hearts.”



“Wishing you a Diwali filled with the glow of happiness, the sparkle of peace, and the warmth of friendship.”



“Just as the diyas illuminate the night, may your life be filled with positivity and light.”



“This Diwali, let’s celebrate friendship, love, and the triumph of light over darkness.”

