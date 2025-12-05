UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
CLAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: Important Instructions, Allowed Items, Dress Code, Documents & Timings

By Gurmeet Kaur
Dec 5, 2025, 20:51 IST

Get complete CLAT 2026 exam day guidelines, important instructions, reporting time, documents required, allowed and prohibited items, dress code, and detailed exam day schedule. Follow these rules to avoid disqualification and ensure a smooth CLAT 2026 exam experience.  

CLAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: Check Important Instructions, Allowed Items, Documents, Dress Code & Timings
CLAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: With the CLAT 2026 exam scheduled on December 07, 2025, candidates must strictly follow the exam day instructions issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Understanding the rules, reporting time, mandatory documents, dress code, and prohibited items is essential to avoid any last-minute hurdles or risk of disqualification at the exam centre.

This article covers all important CLAT 2026 exam day guidelines, including entry rules, complete bell timings, allowed and banned items, seating and verification procedures, dress code instructions, marking scheme, and special provisions for PwD/SAP candidates. Following these instructions carefully will help candidates ensure a smooth and stress-free exam day experience.

Also Check CLAT 2026 Last Minute Tips and Resources for High Score

CLAT 2026 Exam Day Instructions: Key Highlights

  • Mode of Exam: Offline (Pen-and-paper based)

  • Exam Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

  • Duration: 2 hours

  • Reporting Time: At least 60 minutes before the exam

  • Gate Closing Time: 30 minutes before the start time

  • Marking Scheme: +1 for correct answer, –0.25 for incorrect, 0 for unattempted

CLAT 2026 Reporting Time & Entry Instructions

Reaching the exam centre on time is crucial for hassle-free verification. Late entry is not permitted under any circumstances.

RequirementDetails
Reporting Time Reach at least 60 minutes before the start of the exam
Gate Closing Time Gates close 30 minutes before the exam; no late entry allowed
Document Verification Starts immediately upon arrival
Seating Time Candidates must be seated 10–15 minutes before the exam begins

Documents Required on CLAT 2026 Exam Day

Candidates must carry the following mandatory documents for entry:

Mandatory Documents

  • CLAT 2026 Admit Card (with a recent passport-size photograph pasted)

  • Original Government-Issued ID Proof

  • PwD/SAP Certificate (only if applicable)

Accepted ID Proofs for Indian Nationals

  • Aadhaar Card (with updated photo)

  • Passport

  • PAN Card

  • Voter ID Card

  • Driving License

  • Ration Card with photograph

  • Photo ID issued by school/college

  • Kisan Photo Passbook

  • Photo Bank ATM Card

  • CGHS/ECHS Photo Card

  • Address card with photo (Dept. of Posts)

  • Identity certificate with photo (Gazetted Officer/Tehsildar)

  • Disability ID issued by State/UT Government

Accepted ID Proofs for International Candidates

  • Passport

  • OCI/PIO card

CLAT 2026 Items Allowed Inside the Exam Hall

Only limited essential items are permitted inside the test hall.

CategoryAllowed Items
Documents Admit card, Government ID
Stationery Blue/Black ballpoint pen, transparent ruler (optional)
Water Bottle Transparent bottle only
Accessories Analogue watch, face mask, hand sanitizer

CLAT 2026 Prohibited Items at Exam Centre

Candidates must NOT carry the following items, as they are strictly banned:

CategoryProhibited Items
Electronics Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, digital watches
Study Materials Books, notes, printed sheets
Bags Handbags, backpacks, pouches
Accessories Jewellery, wallets, metallic items
Food Items Snacks or beverages (allowed only for medical reasons with approval)

CLAT 2026 Exam Day Schedule: Complete Bell Timings

The exam follows a strict schedule. Here’s the detailed timeline:

TimeBell TypePurpose
1:30 PM Long Bell Candidates enter the exam hall
1:50 PM Short Bell Distribution of sealed OMR sheets & announcements
2:00 PM Long Bell Exam begins; open sealed envelopes
2:15 PM Short Bell No entry allowed after this point
2:30 PM Short Bell 30 minutes completed
3:00 PM Short Bell 1 hour completed
3:30 PM Short Bell 1 hour 30 minutes completed
3:50 PM Short Bell Warning bell; 10 minutes remaining
4:00 PM Long Bell Exam ends; stop writing immediately

CLAT 2026 Dress Code Guidelines

Candidates must follow a simple and comfortable dress code.

  • Wear simple clothes without heavy designs or multiple pockets

  • Avoid metallic accessories, jewellery, or metal-attached clothing

  • Footwear should be comfortable and simple

  • Avoid wearing digital watches or devices disguised as accessories

Special Provisions for PwD/SAP Candidates

PwD candidates receive support as per guidelines set by the Consortium.

  • 20 extra minutes per hour of the exam duration

  • Scribe facility available for eligible candidates (only if applied in advance)

  • Exam centres provide wheelchair-friendly access and required arrangements

CLAT 2026 Marking Scheme

Understanding the marking system helps in better time management:

Response TypeMarks
Correct Answer +1
Incorrect Answer –0.25
Unattempted 0

Final Exam Day Tips for CLAT 2026 Candidates

  • Reach the venue early to avoid last-minute rush

  • Keep your admit card, ID, and stationery ready the night before

  • Follow all invigilator instructions carefully

  • Attempt easier passages first to manage time efficiently

  • Avoid stress and maintain a calm mindset during the exam

Following the CLAT 2026 exam day guidelines is just as important as preparing for the test itself. Carry all required documents, reach the centre on time, and strictly adhere to the permitted and prohibited item rules to avoid any last-minute issues. Staying organised, calm, and compliant with the instructions will ensure a smooth exam experience and help you focus entirely on performing your best on the CLAT 2026 exam day.

