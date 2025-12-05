CLAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: Important Instructions, Allowed Items, Dress Code, Documents & Timings

CLAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: With the CLAT 2026 exam scheduled on December 07, 2025, candidates must strictly follow the exam day instructions issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Understanding the rules, reporting time, mandatory documents, dress code, and prohibited items is essential to avoid any last-minute hurdles or risk of disqualification at the exam centre.
This article covers all important CLAT 2026 exam day guidelines, including entry rules, complete bell timings, allowed and banned items, seating and verification procedures, dress code instructions, marking scheme, and special provisions for PwD/SAP candidates. Following these instructions carefully will help candidates ensure a smooth and stress-free exam day experience.
CLAT 2026 Exam Day Instructions: Key Highlights
-
Mode of Exam: Offline (Pen-and-paper based)
-
Exam Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
-
Duration: 2 hours
-
Reporting Time: At least 60 minutes before the exam
-
Gate Closing Time: 30 minutes before the start time
-
Marking Scheme: +1 for correct answer, –0.25 for incorrect, 0 for unattempted
CLAT 2026 Reporting Time & Entry Instructions
Reaching the exam centre on time is crucial for hassle-free verification. Late entry is not permitted under any circumstances.
|Requirement
|Details
|Reporting Time
|Reach at least 60 minutes before the start of the exam
|Gate Closing Time
|Gates close 30 minutes before the exam; no late entry allowed
|Document Verification
|Starts immediately upon arrival
|Seating Time
|Candidates must be seated 10–15 minutes before the exam begins
Documents Required on CLAT 2026 Exam Day
Candidates must carry the following mandatory documents for entry:
Mandatory Documents
-
CLAT 2026 Admit Card (with a recent passport-size photograph pasted)
-
Original Government-Issued ID Proof
-
PwD/SAP Certificate (only if applicable)
Accepted ID Proofs for Indian Nationals
-
Aadhaar Card (with updated photo)
-
Passport
-
PAN Card
-
Voter ID Card
-
Driving License
-
Ration Card with photograph
-
Photo ID issued by school/college
-
Kisan Photo Passbook
-
Photo Bank ATM Card
-
CGHS/ECHS Photo Card
-
Address card with photo (Dept. of Posts)
-
Identity certificate with photo (Gazetted Officer/Tehsildar)
-
Disability ID issued by State/UT Government
Accepted ID Proofs for International Candidates
-
Passport
-
OCI/PIO card
CLAT 2026 Items Allowed Inside the Exam Hall
Only limited essential items are permitted inside the test hall.
|Category
|Allowed Items
|Documents
|Admit card, Government ID
|Stationery
|Blue/Black ballpoint pen, transparent ruler (optional)
|Water Bottle
|Transparent bottle only
|Accessories
|Analogue watch, face mask, hand sanitizer
CLAT 2026 Prohibited Items at Exam Centre
Candidates must NOT carry the following items, as they are strictly banned:
|Category
|Prohibited Items
|Electronics
|Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, digital watches
|Study Materials
|Books, notes, printed sheets
|Bags
|Handbags, backpacks, pouches
|Accessories
|Jewellery, wallets, metallic items
|Food Items
|Snacks or beverages (allowed only for medical reasons with approval)
CLAT 2026 Exam Day Schedule: Complete Bell Timings
The exam follows a strict schedule. Here’s the detailed timeline:
|Time
|Bell Type
|Purpose
|1:30 PM
|Long Bell
|Candidates enter the exam hall
|1:50 PM
|Short Bell
|Distribution of sealed OMR sheets & announcements
|2:00 PM
|Long Bell
|Exam begins; open sealed envelopes
|2:15 PM
|Short Bell
|No entry allowed after this point
|2:30 PM
|Short Bell
|30 minutes completed
|3:00 PM
|Short Bell
|1 hour completed
|3:30 PM
|Short Bell
|1 hour 30 minutes completed
|3:50 PM
|Short Bell
|Warning bell; 10 minutes remaining
|4:00 PM
|Long Bell
|Exam ends; stop writing immediately
CLAT 2026 Dress Code Guidelines
Candidates must follow a simple and comfortable dress code.
-
Wear simple clothes without heavy designs or multiple pockets
-
Avoid metallic accessories, jewellery, or metal-attached clothing
-
Footwear should be comfortable and simple
-
Avoid wearing digital watches or devices disguised as accessories
Special Provisions for PwD/SAP Candidates
PwD candidates receive support as per guidelines set by the Consortium.
-
20 extra minutes per hour of the exam duration
-
Scribe facility available for eligible candidates (only if applied in advance)
-
Exam centres provide wheelchair-friendly access and required arrangements
CLAT 2026 Marking Scheme
Understanding the marking system helps in better time management:
|Response Type
|Marks
|Correct Answer
|+1
|Incorrect Answer
|–0.25
|Unattempted
|0
Final Exam Day Tips for CLAT 2026 Candidates
-
Reach the venue early to avoid last-minute rush
-
Keep your admit card, ID, and stationery ready the night before
-
Follow all invigilator instructions carefully
-
Attempt easier passages first to manage time efficiently
-
Avoid stress and maintain a calm mindset during the exam
Following the CLAT 2026 exam day guidelines is just as important as preparing for the test itself. Carry all required documents, reach the centre on time, and strictly adhere to the permitted and prohibited item rules to avoid any last-minute issues. Staying organised, calm, and compliant with the instructions will ensure a smooth exam experience and help you focus entirely on performing your best on the CLAT 2026 exam day.
