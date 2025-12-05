CLAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: Important Instructions, Allowed Items, Dress Code, Documents & Timings

CLAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: With the CLAT 2026 exam scheduled on December 07, 2025, candidates must strictly follow the exam day instructions issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Understanding the rules, reporting time, mandatory documents, dress code, and prohibited items is essential to avoid any last-minute hurdles or risk of disqualification at the exam centre.

This article covers all important CLAT 2026 exam day guidelines, including entry rules, complete bell timings, allowed and banned items, seating and verification procedures, dress code instructions, marking scheme, and special provisions for PwD/SAP candidates. Following these instructions carefully will help candidates ensure a smooth and stress-free exam day experience.

