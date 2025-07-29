CLAT 2026 Exam Syllabus: Subject-wise Syllabus with Mark Weightage, Download PDF

CLAT 2026: Aspiring lawyers should prepare for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 by practicing hard! To gain admission to a prestigious school of law, the first important step is to comprehend the curriculum and mark weighting, according to the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs).
The CLAT is a thorough aptitude exam that evaluates aptitude for reasoning, understanding, and information analysis algorithms that are critical for any aspiring lawyer. The exam is a two-hour paper consisting of 120 multiple-choice questions. While each incorrect response is worth 0.25 marks, each correct response is worth one mark. The CLAT Syllabus 2026 PDF is also attached below, read the full article and download the link.
CLAT 2026 Exam: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
CLAT 2026 Conducted by
|
CONSORTIUM OF NLUs
|
Exam Frequency
|
Once a Year
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline, Pen & Paper
|
Application Fee
|
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions
|
Total Number of Questions
|
120
|
Subjects Covered in UG
|
|
Subjects Covered in PG
|
|
Marks per Question
|
1 mark
|
Negative Marking
|
-0.25 marks for each wrong answer
|
Exam Timings
|
2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
|
Reporting Time
|
1:00 PM
|
Duration of Exam
|
2 hours
|
Official Website
Section wise breakdown (UG CLAT)
This distribution highlights the critical relevance of GK/Current Affairs and Legal Reasoning, each accounting for a quarter of the test's 120 questions and 120 marks.
|
Section
|
Number of Qs
|
Marks Allocation
|
Approx. Weightage
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
22–26
|
22–26
|
20%
|
Current Affairs & General Knowledge
|
28–32
|
28–32
|
25%
|
Legal Reasoning
|
28–32
|
28–32
|
25%
|
Logical Reasoning
|
22–26
|
22–26
|
20%
|
Quantitative Techniques (Maths)
|
10–14
|
10–14
|
10%
Subject Insights with Weightage
-
English Language & Comprehension (20%)
This segment tests advanced reading skills comprehension, grammar, vocabulary, error‑correction, tenses, voice, synonyms/antonyms all passage‑based
-
Current Affairs & General Knowledge (25%)
Split between static GK (history, polity, economics, science) and recent/current events of national/international significance. Candidates face complex passage‑based questions
-
Legal Reasoning (25%)
Designed to test critical legal aptitude: analysing facts, applying principles, drawing logical conclusions. Paragraph‑based questions; candidates need not have prior formal legal study
-
Logical Reasoning (20%)
Assesses analytical thinking via puzzles, patterns, arguments, sequencing, assumptions and data interpretation. Also passage‑driven
-
Quantitative Techniques (10%)
Basic arithmetic and maths: ratio‑proportion, algebra, mensuration, statistics—simple problems, passage‑based or graph‑based
CLAT 2026 Exam Pattern
-
Type of Questions: Multiple-choice questions based on passages (except Quant section may include graphical data)
-
Negative marking: −0.25 per wrong answer
-
Marks per Question: 1 Mark
-
No penalty for unattempted questions
-
Duration: 120 minutes;
-
Total: 120 marks
Preparation Tips for CLAT Students
-
First, concentrate on the high-weight sections: GK/Current Affairs and Legal Reasoning, which together make up half of the test.
-
English and Logical Reasoning (40%) require strong comprehension and analytical abilities, which can be developed by daily practice with passages and puzzles.
-
Quantitative methods still need to be fast and accurate (10% only).
-
Practice Exams and Time Management: Strong reading comprehension is necessary for passage-based design; frequent full-length mocks improve endurance and timing.
CLAT Exam Syllabus 2026: Download PDF
Here is the direct link to download CLAT Subject-wise 2026 PDF
|
CLAT Exam Syllabus 2026 Download PDF
Why CLAT’s Structure Matters
In the traditional structure of the test, reading comprehension, reasoning, legal aptitude, current events awareness, and quantitative ability are all evaluated in equal measure. Through this comprehensive approach, candidates are assured to possess the knowledge, analytical abilities, and numerical qualities essential for legal studies.
English, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics are the five areas that CLAT UG covers in its comprehensive, skill-based assessment. With a clear system for weighting and penalties, applicants can effectively tailor their preparation. What matters is that, as the December 2025 exam draws near, the strategy is clear: concentrate well and plan well. The path to top NLUs is built line by line, argument by argument, and fact by fact.
Also Check:
CLAT 2026 Exam Date: Check Exam, Registration Schedule and Other Key Details
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation