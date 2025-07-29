CLAT 2026 Exam Syllabus: Subject-wise Syllabus with Mark Weightage, Download PDF

CLAT 2026: Aspiring lawyers should prepare for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 by practicing hard! To gain admission to a prestigious school of law, the first important step is to comprehend the curriculum and mark weighting, according to the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs).

The CLAT is a thorough aptitude exam that evaluates aptitude for reasoning, understanding, and information analysis algorithms that are critical for any aspiring lawyer. The exam is a two-hour paper consisting of 120 multiple-choice questions. While each incorrect response is worth 0.25 marks, each correct response is worth one mark. The CLAT Syllabus 2026 PDF is also attached below, read the full article and download the link.

CLAT 2026 Exam: Key Highlights