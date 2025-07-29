CLAT 2026 Exam Syllabus: Subject-wise Syllabus with Mark Weightage, Download PDF

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
This article covers all the important aspects of CLAT 2026 Exam. Students who want to take the CLAT Exam should go through the article, it’ll help them know the Subjects, Number of Questions, Marking pattern, and Weightage of each Subject. Students can also download the CLAT Syllabus 2026 PDF from below.

Apeksha Agarwal
Jul 29, 2025, 13:09 IST

CLAT 2026: Aspiring lawyers should prepare for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 by practicing hard! To gain admission to a prestigious school of law, the first important step is to comprehend the curriculum and mark weighting, according to the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs).

The CLAT is a thorough aptitude exam that evaluates aptitude for reasoning, understanding, and information analysis algorithms that are critical for any aspiring lawyer. The exam is a two-hour paper consisting of 120 multiple-choice questions. While each incorrect response is worth 0.25 marks, each correct response is worth one mark. The CLAT Syllabus 2026 PDF is also attached below, read the full article and download the link.

CLAT 2026 Exam: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

CLAT 2026 Conducted by

CONSORTIUM OF NLUs

Exam Frequency

Once a Year

Mode of Exam

Offline, Pen & Paper

Application Fee

  • General, OBC, and PwD:INR 4000

  • SC and ST: INR 3500

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions 

Total Number of Questions

120

Subjects Covered in UG

  • English Language

  • Current Affairs & General Knowledge

  • Legal Reasoning

  • Logical Reasoning

  • Quantitative Techniques

Subjects Covered in PG

  • Constitutional Law 

  • Jurisprudence

  • Other major law subjects

Marks per Question

1 mark

Negative Marking

-0.25 marks for each wrong answer

Exam Timings

2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Reporting Time

1:00 PM

Duration of Exam

2 hours

Official Website

clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in 

Section wise breakdown (UG CLAT)

This distribution highlights the critical relevance of GK/Current Affairs and Legal Reasoning, each accounting for a quarter of the test's 120 questions and 120 marks.

Section

Number of Qs

Marks Allocation

Approx. Weightage

English Language & Comprehension

22–26

22–26

20%

Current Affairs & General Knowledge

28–32

28–32

25%

Legal Reasoning

28–32

28–32

25%

Logical Reasoning

22–26

22–26

20%

Quantitative Techniques (Maths)

10–14

10–14

10%

Subject Insights with Weightage

  1. English Language & Comprehension (20%)

This segment tests advanced reading skills comprehension, grammar, vocabulary, error‑correction, tenses, voice, synonyms/antonyms all passage‑based 

  1. Current Affairs & General Knowledge (25%)

Split between static GK (history, polity, economics, science) and recent/current events of national/international significance. Candidates face complex passage‑based questions

  1. Legal Reasoning (25%)

Designed to test critical legal aptitude: analysing facts, applying principles, drawing logical conclusions. Paragraph‑based questions; candidates need not have prior formal legal study 

  1. Logical Reasoning (20%)

Assesses analytical thinking via puzzles, patterns, arguments, sequencing, assumptions and data interpretation. Also passage‑driven

  1. Quantitative Techniques (10%)

Basic arithmetic and maths: ratio‑proportion, algebra, mensuration, statistics—simple problems, passage‑based or graph‑based 

CLAT 2026 Exam Pattern 

  • Type of Questions: Multiple-choice questions based on passages (except Quant section may include graphical data) 

  • Negative marking: −0.25 per wrong answer

  • Marks per Question: 1 Mark

  • No penalty for unattempted questions

  • Duration: 120 minutes; 

  • Total: 120 marks

Preparation Tips for CLAT Students

  • First, concentrate on the high-weight sections: GK/Current Affairs and Legal Reasoning, which together make up half of the test.

  • English and Logical Reasoning (40%) require strong comprehension and analytical abilities, which can be developed by daily practice with passages and puzzles.

  • Quantitative methods still need to be fast and accurate (10% only).

  • Practice Exams and Time Management: Strong reading comprehension is necessary for passage-based design; frequent full-length mocks improve endurance and timing.

CLAT Exam Syllabus 2026: Download PDF

Here is the direct link to download CLAT Subject-wise 2026 PDF

CLAT Exam Syllabus 2026 Download PDF

Why CLAT’s Structure Matters

In the traditional structure of the test, reading comprehension, reasoning, legal aptitude, current events awareness, and quantitative ability are all evaluated in equal measure. Through this comprehensive approach, candidates are assured to possess the knowledge, analytical abilities, and numerical qualities essential for legal studies.

English, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics are the five areas that CLAT UG covers in its comprehensive, skill-based assessment. With a clear system for weighting and penalties, applicants can effectively tailor their preparation. What matters is that, as the December 2025 exam draws near, the strategy is clear: concentrate well and plan well. The path to top NLUs is built line by line, argument by argument, and fact by fact.

