Haryana School Holidays 2025: Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti Holiday Announced for 31 July

Haryana School Holiday List 2025: Are you looking for the complete holiday calendar for Haryana schools in 2025? This article provides a detailed list of regional and public holidays observed by schools across Haryana. The Haryana government has officially released the school holiday calendar for the year 2025. This list includes regional, public, and national holidays observed in Haryana’s government and private schools. This article provides a detailed overview of the Haryana school holidays for 2025, including festival breaks, summer vacations, and winter vacations. Keep reading to find the exact dates for all holidays, and don’t forget to download the PDF for quick reference.

Haryana School Holiday on 31 July for Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti

All schools in Haryana will remain closed on 31 July 2025 in observance of Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti. The day marks the martyrdom of the iconic freedom fighter who sacrificed his life for the nation. It is observed as a public holiday across the state, with schools and government offices remaining shut. Tributes and commemorative events are held in various parts of Haryana.