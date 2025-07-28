RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

School Holidays in August 2025: School Closed Dates List Here, Check Now For Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day Holiday!

School Holidays in August 2025: August is the month for students to relax, as many holidays will be observed in this month, including the Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day holidays. Check the full article here to know about the list of holidays.

Akshita Jolly
ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 28, 2025, 14:09 IST
School Holidays in August 2025: School Closed Dates List Here, Check Now For Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day Holiday
School Holidays in August 2025: School Closed Dates List Here, Check Now For Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day Holiday

August School Holidays 2025: In August, most schools across India will observe multiple important holidays on various occasions like Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi. With these holidays, students can plan their schedule for a long vacation where they can get the time to relax and enjoy and also spend some quality time with their family. 

Important School Holidays in August 2025

August 2025 is a vibrant month for all the school students in India. Between the festive break and national holidays, there will be several school closures that provide a chance for the students to relax. Check the table below for the important holidays. 

Date

Day

Holiday

Holiday Type

9 August 2025

Saturday

Raksha Bandhan

Restricted Holiday

15 August 2025

Friday

Independence Day / Janmashtami / Parsi New Year

Gazetted and Restricted 

16 August 2025

Saturday

Janmashtami (additional)

Gazetted Holiday

27 August 2025

Wednesday

Ganesh Chaturthi

Restricted Holiday

Important Note: Some schools may add regional festival holidays depending on the local calendars. 

Long Weekends & Holiday Stretch

Students would love to read this article as it includes all the long breaks during the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Janmastami and Independence Day. 

Holiday/Break

Dates

Days of the Week

Description

Raksha Bandhan Break

August 9-10

Saturday-Sunday

With Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, August 9, and Sunday following, many schools might get a two-day holiday or even a three-day break in certain states.

Mid-August Festival Cluster

August 15-17

Friday-Sunday

From 15-17 August, students can enjoy a long weekend: Independence Day is on Friday, Janmashtami is on Saturday and then Sunday.

Ganesh Chaturthi to Weekend

August 27 onwards

Wednesday onwards

Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, August 27, giving a midweek holiday. It is often combined with adjacent weekends to form a multi-day break.

Tips For Students and Parents

  • Planning for students: If the students and parents know about these dates, then they can easily plan their travel. 

  • School Planning: With this, students will also be able to schedule their projects and time for upcoming projects. 

Planning Guide for August 2025

  • Students can start marking their calendars so that they can plan accordingly for the holidays. 

  • Long weekends are ideal for spending some good time with your family. 

  • Students and parents must keep checking the official website of the schools for any notifications. 

  • State-specific festivals (like Onam in Kerala or Parsi New Year in Gujarat and Maharashtra) may add extra days off depending on the school board or region.

August 2025 offers a wonderful time for the students to get meaningful breaks in the academic calendar. With smart planning, students can make the most of these days. 

Other Related Links



Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News