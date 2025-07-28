August School Holidays 2025: In August, most schools across India will observe multiple important holidays on various occasions like Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi. With these holidays, students can plan their schedule for a long vacation where they can get the time to relax and enjoy and also spend some quality time with their family.
Important School Holidays in August 2025
August 2025 is a vibrant month for all the school students in India. Between the festive break and national holidays, there will be several school closures that provide a chance for the students to relax. Check the table below for the important holidays.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Holiday Type
|
9 August 2025
|
Saturday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
Restricted Holiday
|
15 August 2025
|
Friday
|
Independence Day / Janmashtami / Parsi New Year
|
Gazetted and Restricted
|
16 August 2025
|
Saturday
|
Janmashtami (additional)
|
Gazetted Holiday
|
27 August 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
|
Restricted Holiday
Important Note: Some schools may add regional festival holidays depending on the local calendars.
Long Weekends & Holiday Stretch
Students would love to read this article as it includes all the long breaks during the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Janmastami and Independence Day.
|
Holiday/Break
|
Dates
|
Days of the Week
|
Description
|
Raksha Bandhan Break
|
August 9-10
|
Saturday-Sunday
|
With Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, August 9, and Sunday following, many schools might get a two-day holiday or even a three-day break in certain states.
|
Mid-August Festival Cluster
|
August 15-17
|
Friday-Sunday
|
From 15-17 August, students can enjoy a long weekend: Independence Day is on Friday, Janmashtami is on Saturday and then Sunday.
|
Ganesh Chaturthi to Weekend
|
August 27 onwards
|
Wednesday onwards
|
Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, August 27, giving a midweek holiday. It is often combined with adjacent weekends to form a multi-day break.
Tips For Students and Parents
-
Planning for students: If the students and parents know about these dates, then they can easily plan their travel.
-
School Planning: With this, students will also be able to schedule their projects and time for upcoming projects.
Planning Guide for August 2025
-
Students can start marking their calendars so that they can plan accordingly for the holidays.
-
Long weekends are ideal for spending some good time with your family.
-
Students and parents must keep checking the official website of the schools for any notifications.
-
State-specific festivals (like Onam in Kerala or Parsi New Year in Gujarat and Maharashtra) may add extra days off depending on the school board or region.
August 2025 offers a wonderful time for the students to get meaningful breaks in the academic calendar. With smart planning, students can make the most of these days.
