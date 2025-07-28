August School Holidays 2025: In August, most schools across India will observe multiple important holidays on various occasions like Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi. With these holidays, students can plan their schedule for a long vacation where they can get the time to relax and enjoy and also spend some quality time with their family.

Important School Holidays in August 2025

August 2025 is a vibrant month for all the school students in India. Between the festive break and national holidays, there will be several school closures that provide a chance for the students to relax. Check the table below for the important holidays.