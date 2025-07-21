CBSE Plans Two-Level System for Science, Maths in Classes 11 and 12: Check Details Here

CBSE Two-Level System for Class 11 and 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education is making plans to introduce a two-level system in Science and Mathematics for Classes 11 and 12. It is similar to basic and standard level in class 10th Maths. This change is expected to roll out in the 2026-27 academic session, making learning more flexible.

With this system, students will be able to choose thier preferred difficulty level at the start of class 11. The choice will be done based on their aptitude and career aspirations. If the students want to pursue their career in engineering and medical fields, then they can go for the difficult level and if someone pursuing humanities or commerce can choose the basic level based on the fundamental concepts.

While both levels will likely share foundational content, the advanced level will include additional depth, problem-solving, and numerical skills. The schools will need to adjust the teaching plan and the resources as per the choice done by the students