CBSE Plans Two-Level System for Science, Maths in Classes 11 and 12: Check Details Here

ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 24, 2025, 17:57 IST
CBSE Two-Level System for Class 11 and 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education is making plans to introduce a two-level system in Science and Mathematics for Classes 11 and 12. It is similar to basic and standard level in class 10th Maths. This change is expected to roll out in the 2026-27 academic session, making learning more flexible. 

With this system, students will be able to choose thier preferred difficulty level at the start of class 11. The choice will be done based on their aptitude and career aspirations. If the students want to pursue their career in engineering and medical fields, then they can go for the difficult level and if someone pursuing humanities or commerce can choose the basic level based on the fundamental concepts. 

While both levels will likely share foundational content, the advanced level will include additional depth, problem-solving, and numerical skills. The schools will need to adjust the teaching plan and the resources as per the choice done by the students

Why Two-Levels For Science and Maths?

Student-choice: This will help the students to choose their interest and career accordingly. 

Reduce Stress: Well, not all students will go for STEM-related careers. This can help reduce a lot of pressure on the students. 

As per NEP guidelines: This change aligns with NEP 2020’s vision to make learning easy and flexible. 

What Will Be The Difference Between Basic and Advanced Levels

Students can check the quick comparison here between basic and advanced levels:

Feature

Basic Level

Advanced Level

Difficulty Level

Easier, focuses on fundamental concepts

More complex, in-depth problem-solving

Best for

Students not opting for STEM careers

Students aiming for competitive exams & STEM

Textbooks

NCERT-based, with simplified content

NCERT-based, with additional advanced topics

Assessment Style

Straightforward questions

Analytical and application-based questions

How Will The Change Be Implemented?

  • NCERT will be presenting two versions of textbooks, one for basic and one for advanced. 

  • CBSE has already implemented this model for class 10th for Maths. 

  • Once the dual textbooks are ready and the teachers are trained, then the two-level system will be implemented. 

Will this system affect board exams?

Yes, just like in class 10th, students will appear for different level-board exams, which will be based on their choice of selection. The marksheet will also mention if the students appeared for Basic or Advanced level.

When will this system start?

  • CBSE is currently planning on this and developing the curriculum materials for the same. 

  • The official implementation is tentatively set for the academic year 2026–27. 

CBSE two-level system in classes 11 and 12 basically aims to provide the students more control for their learning. This way, they will get more clarity towards the career paths and learning styles. 

