100+ One Word Substitution in English, Meaning, Examples, and Categories for Exam Preparation

One Word Substitution means using a single word to replace a long phrase or sentence without changing its original meaning. It helps make communication more clear, concise, and effective. These substitutions are an Important part of English vocabulary. These are commonly used to simplify lengthy explanations. Candidates should master one-word substitutions to boost language skills and save time during the test. These terms are also called Verbatim. It play an important role in polishing vocabulary for government exams and other competitive tests. This article brings a carefully curated list of One Word Substitutions that are frequently asked in exams. Candidates who are preparing for government exams make sure to review this list thoroughly, as English is an essential part of most exam syllabus.

What is One Word Substitution? One Word Substitution is the practice of using a single word to replace a long phrase or sentence, without changing its meaning. It helps make sentences shorter, clearer, and easier to understand. Language becomes more polished and concise by using one word instead of many. Example: A person who writes poems can be replaced with the word Poet. List of One Word Substitutions One Word Substitution is a powerful tool to make your language sharper and more effective. These substitutions fall under different categories based on topics, emotions, professions, and more in English Grammar. The following are the major categories of One Word Substitution you should know to strengthen your vocabulary. These are useful for competitive exams and fluent writing. Study-related Terms

Types of Fear (Phobias)

General Terms and Definitions

Group or Collection Names

Likes and Dislikes

Government and Political Systems

People or Person-based Words

Professions and Occupations

Scientific and Research Terms

Words Related to Killing or Death

Sounds, Events, and Spot Names

Candidates can explore each category below and master one-word substitutions to improve command over the English language and perform better in exams. Also Check: Coding Decoding Questions Blood Relations Questions One Word Substitution List with Categories Learning One Word Substitution is one of the easiest ways to improve vocabulary and score better in competitive exams. It replaces long definitions with a single, precise word. This makes communication crisp and effective. The following are the most important categories of one-word substitutions, each with relevant examples to help learn quickly and remember better. Study-related One Word Substitution One Word Meaning Philology Study of languages and their history Astronomy Study of celestial bodies Anthropology Study of mankind Biology Study of living beings Botany Study of plants Zoology Study of animals Ecology Study of environment Genetics Study of heredity Ornithology Study of birds Numismatics Study of coins Archaeology Study of ancient things Theology Study of religion Entomology Study of insects Psychology Study of human mind Oceanography Study of oceans Seismology Study of earthquakes Acoustics Study of sound Cardiology Study of heart

One Word Substitution for Types of Fear (Phobias) One Word Meaning Acrophobia Fear of heights Claustrophobia Fear of confined spaces Nyctophobia Fear of darkness Hydrophobia Fear of water Agoraphobia Fear of open spaces Xenophobia Fear of strangers/foreigners Zoophobia Fear of animals Thanatophobia Fear of death Aerophobia Fear of flying Arachnophobia Fear of spiders Terms-related One Word Substitution One Word Meaning Biography Life story written by someone else Autobiography Life story written by oneself Manuscript Handwritten document Memoir A written account of someone's life Epilogue Concluding part of a literary work Prologue Introduction to a literary work Pseudonym A false name used by a writer Monologue Speech by a single character Dialogue Conversation between two or more people

One Word Substitution for Group/Collection One Word Meaning Bouquet Collection of flowers Flock Group of birds or sheep Herd Group of cattle or elephants Shoal Group of fish Bunch Collection of grapes or keys Army Group of soldiers Jury Group of people selected for judgement Pack Group of wolves/dogs/cards Swarm Group of bees Galaxy Collection of stars Mob Disorderly crowd One Word Substitution for Likes/Dislikes One Word Meaning Bibliophile One who loves books Misogynist One who hates women Philanthropist One who loves mankind Misanthrope One who hates mankind Glutton One who eats too much Aesthete One who appreciates beauty/art Bibliophobe One who hates books Altruist One who is selflessly concerned for others

Government/Political Systems-related One Word Substitution One Word Meaning Democracy Government by the people Monarchy Rule by a king or queen Anarchy Absence of government Bureaucracy Government by departments Aristocracy Government by the elite/nobles Plutocracy Government by the wealthy Oligarchy Government by a few Theocracy Government by religious leaders Autocracy Rule by one person with absolute power One Word Substitution for People/Person One Word Meaning Bachelor Unmarried man Spinster Unmarried woman Widower Man whose wife is dead Widow Woman whose husband is dead Orphan Child with no parents Cynic One who sneers at others' motives Mentor Trusted guide or advisor Novice Beginner Recluse Person who avoids others Stoic One who is indifferent to pain or pleasure

One Word Substitution for Profession/Occupation One Word Meaning Pediatrician Doctor for children Cardiologist Heart specialist Florist One who sells flowers Butcher One who sells meat Cobbler One who mends shoes Barber One who cuts hair Chef Professional cook Tailor One who stitches clothes Plumber One who repairs water pipes Mason One who works with bricks and stones One Word Substitution for Science/Research One Word Meaning Scientist Person engaged in scientific study Inventor Person who creates new devices or ideas Physicist Expert in physics Chemist Expert in chemistry Biologist Expert in biology Economist Expert in economics Statistician Expert in statistics Analyst Person who examines in detail Philosopher Thinker who studies general human knowledge

Killing/Death-related One Word Substitution One Word Meaning Suicide Killing of oneself Homicide Killing of a human Patricide Killing of one's father Matricide Killing of one's mother Fratricide Killing of one's brother Genocide Killing of a large group, especially race Infanticide Killing of an infant Regicide Killing of a king Uxoricide Killing of one’s wife One Word Substitution for Sound/Event/Spots One Word Meaning Echo Repetition of sound Murmur Low continuous sound Rumble Deep rolling sound Explosion Sudden burst with loud noise Whisper Speak in a low voice Auditorium Place to hear lectures or performances Arena Place for sports/events Cemetery Place where the dead are buried Observatory Place for observing stars Laboratory Place for scientific experiments

Questions for One Word Substitution for English Language It is helpful to practice with actual sample questions to understand how One Word Substitution is used in competitive exams to understand how One Word Substitution is used in competitive exams,. These types of questions commonly appear in exams like SSC, Banking, UPSC, and other government tests. Q1. A person who believes in fate a) Realist

b) Optimist

c) Fatalist

d) Pessimist Answer: (3) Fatalist Q2. One who looks at the bright side of things a) Optimist

b) Pessimist

c) Opportunist

d) Altruist Answer: (1) Optimist Q3. A person who speaks many languages a) Monolingual

b) Multilingual

c) Bilingual

d) Polyglot Answer: (4) Polyglot Q4. A place where animals are kept a) Aviary

b) Sanctuary

c) Zoo

d) Kennel Answer: (3) Zoo Q5. An act of stealing from one’s own company or organization