100+ One Word Substitution in English, Meaning, Examples, and Categories for Exam Preparation

One Word Substitution is the use of a single word in place of a lengthy phrase to make sentences crisp and clear. This article provides 100+ categorized one-word substitutions that are frequently asked in SSC, UPSC, and other government exams. Learn with easy examples to boost your English vocabulary and exam performance.

100+ One Word Substitution in English

One Word Substitution means using a single word to replace a long phrase or sentence without changing its original meaning. It helps make communication more clear, concise, and effective. These substitutions are an Important part of English vocabulary. These are commonly used to simplify lengthy explanations.

Candidates should master one-word substitutions to boost language skills and save time during the test. These terms are also called Verbatim. It play an important role in polishing vocabulary for government exams and other competitive tests.

This article brings a carefully curated list of One Word Substitutions that are frequently asked in exams. Candidates who are preparing for government exams make sure to review this list thoroughly, as English is an essential part of most exam syllabus.

What is One Word Substitution?

One Word Substitution is the practice of using a single word to replace a long phrase or sentence, without changing its meaning. It helps make sentences shorter, clearer, and easier to understand. Language becomes more polished and concise by using one word instead of many.

Example: A person who writes poems can be replaced with the word Poet.

List of One Word Substitutions

One Word Substitution is a powerful tool to make your language sharper and more effective. These substitutions fall under different categories based on topics, emotions, professions, and more in English Grammar.

The following are the major categories of One Word Substitution you should know to strengthen your vocabulary. These are useful for competitive exams and fluent writing.

  • Study-related Terms

  • Types of Fear (Phobias)

  • General Terms and Definitions

  • Group or Collection Names

  • Likes and Dislikes

  • Government and Political Systems

  • People or Person-based Words

  • Professions and Occupations

  • Scientific and Research Terms

  • Words Related to Killing or Death

  • Sounds, Events, and Spot Names

Candidates can explore each category below and master one-word substitutions to improve command over the English language and perform better in exams.

One Word Substitution List with Categories

Learning One Word Substitution is one of the easiest ways to improve vocabulary and score better in competitive exams. It replaces long definitions with a single, precise word. This makes communication crisp and effective. The following are the most important categories of one-word substitutions, each with relevant examples to help learn quickly and remember better.

Study-related One Word Substitution

One Word

Meaning

Philology

Study of languages and their history

Astronomy

Study of celestial bodies

Anthropology

Study of mankind

Biology

Study of living beings

Botany

Study of plants

Zoology

Study of animals

Ecology

Study of environment

Genetics

Study of heredity

Ornithology

Study of birds

Numismatics

Study of coins

Archaeology

Study of ancient things

Theology

Study of religion

Entomology

Study of insects

Psychology

Study of human mind

Oceanography

Study of oceans

Seismology

Study of earthquakes

Acoustics

Study of sound

Cardiology

Study of heart

One Word Substitution for Types of Fear (Phobias)

One Word

Meaning

Acrophobia

Fear of heights

Claustrophobia

Fear of confined spaces

Nyctophobia

Fear of darkness

Hydrophobia

Fear of water

Agoraphobia

Fear of open spaces

Xenophobia

Fear of strangers/foreigners

Zoophobia

Fear of animals

Thanatophobia

Fear of death

Aerophobia

Fear of flying

Arachnophobia

Fear of spiders

Terms-related One Word Substitution

One Word

Meaning

Biography

Life story written by someone else

Autobiography

Life story written by oneself

Manuscript

Handwritten document

Memoir

A written account of someone's life

Epilogue

Concluding part of a literary work

Prologue

Introduction to a literary work

Pseudonym

A false name used by a writer

Monologue

Speech by a single character

Dialogue

Conversation between two or more people

One Word Substitution for Group/Collection

One Word

Meaning

Bouquet

Collection of flowers

Flock

Group of birds or sheep

Herd

Group of cattle or elephants

Shoal

Group of fish

Bunch

Collection of grapes or keys

Army

Group of soldiers

Jury

Group of people selected for judgement

Pack

Group of wolves/dogs/cards

Swarm

Group of bees

Galaxy

Collection of stars

Mob

Disorderly crowd

One Word Substitution for Likes/Dislikes

One Word

Meaning

Bibliophile

One who loves books

Misogynist

One who hates women

Philanthropist

One who loves mankind

Misanthrope

One who hates mankind

Glutton

One who eats too much

Aesthete

One who appreciates beauty/art

Bibliophobe

One who hates books

Altruist

One who is selflessly concerned for others

Government/Political Systems-related One Word Substitution

One Word

Meaning

Democracy

Government by the people

Monarchy

Rule by a king or queen

Anarchy

Absence of government

Bureaucracy

Government by departments

Aristocracy

Government by the elite/nobles

Plutocracy

Government by the wealthy

Oligarchy

Government by a few

Theocracy

Government by religious leaders

Autocracy

Rule by one person with absolute power

One Word Substitution for People/Person

One Word

Meaning

Bachelor

Unmarried man

Spinster

Unmarried woman

Widower

Man whose wife is dead

Widow

Woman whose husband is dead

Orphan

Child with no parents

Cynic

One who sneers at others' motives

Mentor

Trusted guide or advisor

Novice

Beginner

Recluse

Person who avoids others

Stoic

One who is indifferent to pain or pleasure

One Word Substitution for Profession/Occupation

One Word

Meaning

Pediatrician

Doctor for children

Cardiologist

Heart specialist

Florist

One who sells flowers

Butcher

One who sells meat

Cobbler

One who mends shoes

Barber

One who cuts hair

Chef

Professional cook

Tailor

One who stitches clothes

Plumber

One who repairs water pipes

Mason

One who works with bricks and stones

One Word Substitution for Science/Research

One Word

Meaning

Scientist

Person engaged in scientific study

Inventor

Person who creates new devices or ideas

Physicist

Expert in physics

Chemist

Expert in chemistry

Biologist

Expert in biology

Economist

Expert in economics

Statistician

Expert in statistics

Analyst

Person who examines in detail

Philosopher

Thinker who studies general human knowledge

Killing/Death-related One Word Substitution

One Word

Meaning

Suicide

Killing of oneself

Homicide

Killing of a human

Patricide

Killing of one's father

Matricide

Killing of one's mother

Fratricide

Killing of one's brother

Genocide

Killing of a large group, especially race

Infanticide

Killing of an infant

Regicide

Killing of a king

Uxoricide

Killing of one’s wife

One Word Substitution for Sound/Event/Spots

One Word

Meaning

Echo

Repetition of sound

Murmur

Low continuous sound

Rumble

Deep rolling sound

Explosion

Sudden burst with loud noise

Whisper

Speak in a low voice

Auditorium

Place to hear lectures or performances

Arena

Place for sports/events

Cemetery

Place where the dead are buried

Observatory

Place for observing stars

Laboratory

Place for scientific experiments

Questions for One Word Substitution for English Language

It is helpful to practice with actual sample questions to understand how One Word Substitution is used in competitive exams to understand how One Word Substitution is used in competitive exams,. These types of questions commonly appear in exams like SSC, Banking, UPSC, and other government tests.

Q1. A person who believes in fate

a) Realist
b) Optimist
c) Fatalist
d) Pessimist

Answer: (3) Fatalist

Q2. One who looks at the bright side of things

a) Optimist
b) Pessimist
c) Opportunist
d) Altruist

Answer: (1) Optimist

Q3. A person who speaks many languages

a) Monolingual
b) Multilingual
c) Bilingual
d) Polyglot

Answer: (4) Polyglot

Q4. A place where animals are kept

a) Aviary
b) Sanctuary
c) Zoo
d) Kennel

Answer: (3) Zoo

Q5. An act of stealing from one’s own company or organization

a) Theft
b) Robbery
c) Embezzlement
d) Plagiarism

Answer: (3) Embezzlement

Q6. A person who never takes sides in a dispute

a) Rebel
b) Arbitrator
c) Neutral
d) Spectator

Answer: (3) Neutral

Q7. A person who is all-powerful

a) Omnipresent
b) Omniscient
c) Omnipotent
d) Invincible

Answer: (3) Omnipotent

Q8. A place where books are kept

a) Bookstore
b) Library
c) Museum
d) Archives

Answer: (2) Library

Q9. One who walks in sleep

a) Insomniac
b) Dreamer
c) Somnambulist
d) Sleepwalker

Answer: (3) Somnambulist

Q10. A person who studies weather and atmospheric conditions

a) Geologist
b) Astronomer
c) Climatologist
d) Meteorologist

Answer: (4) Meteorologist


