100+ One Word Substitution in English, Meaning, Examples, and Categories for Exam Preparation

One Word Substitution means using a single word to replace a long phrase or sentence without changing its original meaning. It helps make communication more clear, concise, and effective. These substitutions are an Important part of English vocabulary. These are commonly used to simplify lengthy explanations.
Candidates should master one-word substitutions to boost language skills and save time during the test. These terms are also called Verbatim. It play an important role in polishing vocabulary for government exams and other competitive tests.
This article brings a carefully curated list of One Word Substitutions that are frequently asked in exams. Candidates who are preparing for government exams make sure to review this list thoroughly, as English is an essential part of most exam syllabus.
What is One Word Substitution?
One Word Substitution is the practice of using a single word to replace a long phrase or sentence, without changing its meaning. It helps make sentences shorter, clearer, and easier to understand. Language becomes more polished and concise by using one word instead of many.
Example: A person who writes poems can be replaced with the word Poet.
List of One Word Substitutions
One Word Substitution is a powerful tool to make your language sharper and more effective. These substitutions fall under different categories based on topics, emotions, professions, and more in English Grammar.
The following are the major categories of One Word Substitution you should know to strengthen your vocabulary. These are useful for competitive exams and fluent writing.
-
Study-related Terms
-
Types of Fear (Phobias)
-
General Terms and Definitions
-
Group or Collection Names
-
Likes and Dislikes
-
Government and Political Systems
-
People or Person-based Words
-
Professions and Occupations
-
Scientific and Research Terms
-
Words Related to Killing or Death
-
Sounds, Events, and Spot Names
Candidates can explore each category below and master one-word substitutions to improve command over the English language and perform better in exams.
One Word Substitution List with Categories
Learning One Word Substitution is one of the easiest ways to improve vocabulary and score better in competitive exams. It replaces long definitions with a single, precise word. This makes communication crisp and effective. The following are the most important categories of one-word substitutions, each with relevant examples to help learn quickly and remember better.
Study-related One Word Substitution
|
One Word
|
Meaning
|
Philology
|
Study of languages and their history
|
Astronomy
|
Study of celestial bodies
|
Anthropology
|
Study of mankind
|
Biology
|
Study of living beings
|
Botany
|
Study of plants
|
Zoology
|
Study of animals
|
Ecology
|
Study of environment
|
Genetics
|
Study of heredity
|
Ornithology
|
Study of birds
|
Numismatics
|
Study of coins
|
Archaeology
|
Study of ancient things
|
Theology
|
Study of religion
|
Entomology
|
Study of insects
|
Psychology
|
Study of human mind
|
Oceanography
|
Study of oceans
|
Seismology
|
Study of earthquakes
|
Acoustics
|
Study of sound
|
Cardiology
|
Study of heart
One Word Substitution for Types of Fear (Phobias)
|
One Word
|
Meaning
|
Acrophobia
|
Fear of heights
|
Claustrophobia
|
Fear of confined spaces
|
Nyctophobia
|
Fear of darkness
|
Hydrophobia
|
Fear of water
|
Agoraphobia
|
Fear of open spaces
|
Xenophobia
|
Fear of strangers/foreigners
|
Zoophobia
|
Fear of animals
|
Thanatophobia
|
Fear of death
|
Aerophobia
|
Fear of flying
|
Arachnophobia
|
Fear of spiders
Terms-related One Word Substitution
|
One Word
|
Meaning
|
Biography
|
Life story written by someone else
|
Autobiography
|
Life story written by oneself
|
Manuscript
|
Handwritten document
|
Memoir
|
A written account of someone's life
|
Epilogue
|
Concluding part of a literary work
|
Prologue
|
Introduction to a literary work
|
Pseudonym
|
A false name used by a writer
|
Monologue
|
Speech by a single character
|
Dialogue
|
Conversation between two or more people
One Word Substitution for Group/Collection
|
One Word
|
Meaning
|
Bouquet
|
Collection of flowers
|
Flock
|
Group of birds or sheep
|
Herd
|
Group of cattle or elephants
|
Shoal
|
Group of fish
|
Bunch
|
Collection of grapes or keys
|
Army
|
Group of soldiers
|
Jury
|
Group of people selected for judgement
|
Pack
|
Group of wolves/dogs/cards
|
Swarm
|
Group of bees
|
Galaxy
|
Collection of stars
|
Mob
|
Disorderly crowd
One Word Substitution for Likes/Dislikes
|
One Word
|
Meaning
|
Bibliophile
|
One who loves books
|
Misogynist
|
One who hates women
|
Philanthropist
|
One who loves mankind
|
Misanthrope
|
One who hates mankind
|
Glutton
|
One who eats too much
|
Aesthete
|
One who appreciates beauty/art
|
Bibliophobe
|
One who hates books
|
Altruist
|
One who is selflessly concerned for others
Government/Political Systems-related One Word Substitution
|
One Word
|
Meaning
|
Democracy
|
Government by the people
|
Monarchy
|
Rule by a king or queen
|
Anarchy
|
Absence of government
|
Bureaucracy
|
Government by departments
|
Aristocracy
|
Government by the elite/nobles
|
Plutocracy
|
Government by the wealthy
|
Oligarchy
|
Government by a few
|
Theocracy
|
Government by religious leaders
|
Autocracy
|
Rule by one person with absolute power
One Word Substitution for People/Person
|
One Word
|
Meaning
|
Bachelor
|
Unmarried man
|
Spinster
|
Unmarried woman
|
Widower
|
Man whose wife is dead
|
Widow
|
Woman whose husband is dead
|
Orphan
|
Child with no parents
|
Cynic
|
One who sneers at others' motives
|
Mentor
|
Trusted guide or advisor
|
Novice
|
Beginner
|
Recluse
|
Person who avoids others
|
Stoic
|
One who is indifferent to pain or pleasure
One Word Substitution for Profession/Occupation
|
One Word
|
Meaning
|
Pediatrician
|
Doctor for children
|
Cardiologist
|
Heart specialist
|
Florist
|
One who sells flowers
|
Butcher
|
One who sells meat
|
Cobbler
|
One who mends shoes
|
Barber
|
One who cuts hair
|
Chef
|
Professional cook
|
Tailor
|
One who stitches clothes
|
Plumber
|
One who repairs water pipes
|
Mason
|
One who works with bricks and stones
One Word Substitution for Science/Research
|
One Word
|
Meaning
|
Scientist
|
Person engaged in scientific study
|
Inventor
|
Person who creates new devices or ideas
|
Physicist
|
Expert in physics
|
Chemist
|
Expert in chemistry
|
Biologist
|
Expert in biology
|
Economist
|
Expert in economics
|
Statistician
|
Expert in statistics
|
Analyst
|
Person who examines in detail
|
Philosopher
|
Thinker who studies general human knowledge
Killing/Death-related One Word Substitution
|
One Word
|
Meaning
|
Suicide
|
Killing of oneself
|
Homicide
|
Killing of a human
|
Patricide
|
Killing of one's father
|
Matricide
|
Killing of one's mother
|
Fratricide
|
Killing of one's brother
|
Genocide
|
Killing of a large group, especially race
|
Infanticide
|
Killing of an infant
|
Regicide
|
Killing of a king
|
Uxoricide
|
Killing of one’s wife
One Word Substitution for Sound/Event/Spots
|
One Word
|
Meaning
|
Echo
|
Repetition of sound
|
Murmur
|
Low continuous sound
|
Rumble
|
Deep rolling sound
|
Explosion
|
Sudden burst with loud noise
|
Whisper
|
Speak in a low voice
|
Auditorium
|
Place to hear lectures or performances
|
Arena
|
Place for sports/events
|
Cemetery
|
Place where the dead are buried
|
Observatory
|
Place for observing stars
|
Laboratory
|
Place for scientific experiments
Questions for One Word Substitution for English Language
It is helpful to practice with actual sample questions to understand how One Word Substitution is used in competitive exams to understand how One Word Substitution is used in competitive exams,. These types of questions commonly appear in exams like SSC, Banking, UPSC, and other government tests.
Q1. A person who believes in fate
a) Realist
b) Optimist
c) Fatalist
d) Pessimist
Answer: (3) Fatalist
Q2. One who looks at the bright side of things
a) Optimist
b) Pessimist
c) Opportunist
d) Altruist
Answer: (1) Optimist
Q3. A person who speaks many languages
a) Monolingual
b) Multilingual
c) Bilingual
d) Polyglot
Answer: (4) Polyglot
Q4. A place where animals are kept
a) Aviary
b) Sanctuary
c) Zoo
d) Kennel
Answer: (3) Zoo
Q5. An act of stealing from one’s own company or organization
a) Theft
b) Robbery
c) Embezzlement
d) Plagiarism
Answer: (3) Embezzlement
Q6. A person who never takes sides in a dispute
a) Rebel
b) Arbitrator
c) Neutral
d) Spectator
Answer: (3) Neutral
Q7. A person who is all-powerful
a) Omnipresent
b) Omniscient
c) Omnipotent
d) Invincible
Answer: (3) Omnipotent
Q8. A place where books are kept
a) Bookstore
b) Library
c) Museum
d) Archives
Answer: (2) Library
Q9. One who walks in sleep
a) Insomniac
b) Dreamer
c) Somnambulist
d) Sleepwalker
Answer: (3) Somnambulist
Q10. A person who studies weather and atmospheric conditions
a) Geologist
b) Astronomer
c) Climatologist
d) Meteorologist
Answer: (4) Meteorologist
