Punjab Board Compartment Exam 2025: PSEB Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Date Sheet Schedule Announced at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has shared the timetable for the Class 10 and 12 compartment exams 2025. These exams will start on August 8 and finish on August 29, 2025. The exams will be held in one shift from 11 AM to 2:15 PM.
Students who failed in one or two subjects in their main exams can take these compartmental exams to pass. To see the full exam timetable, students should visit the official Punjab Board website at pseb.ac.in.
PSEB Compartmental Exam 2025: Datesheet
Punjab Board has released the Class 10 and 12 compartment exam datesheet for 2025. Exams will start from August 8 and continue till August 29 in one shift from 11 AM to 2:15 PM. Check the below table for detailed information:
|
Date
|
Class 12 Subjects
|
Class 10 Subjects
|
August 8, 2025
|
General Punjabi, Punjab History & Culture
|
Home Science
|
August 11, 2025
|
Political Science, Accountancy
|
Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)
|
August 12, 2025
|
History
|
Computer Science
|
August 13, 2025
|
Computer Applications
|
Science
|
August 14, 2025
|
Philosophy, Chemistry, Agriculture
|
Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A
|
August 18, 2025
|
General English
|
Music (Tabla)
|
August 19, 2025
|
Physical Education and Sports, NCC
|
Mathematics
|
August 20, 2025
|
Mathematics
|
English
|
August 21, 2025
|
Economics
|
Social Science
|
August 22, 2025
|
Sociology, Public Administration, Business Studies
|
Health and Physical Education
|
August 25, 2025
|
Psychology, Biology, Fundamentals of e-Business, Defence Studies, NSQF Vocational Subjects
|
Playing Music
|
August 26, 2025
|
Computer Science
|
Punjab-B, History and Civilisation of Punjab
|
August 27, 2025
|
Geography
|
—
|
August 28, 2025
|
Home Science
|
Languages – Sanskrit, Urdu, French, German, NSQF Vocational Subjects
|
August 29, 2025
|
Elective & Language Subjects (Music, Media, French, German, Dance)
|
Music (Singing)
How to Download PSEB Compartment Date Sheet 2025?
Follow the given steps to download the PSEB Compartmental Date Sheet 2025:
-
Go to the official Punjab Board website at pseb.ac.in
-
Look for the Notifications section.
-
Click on the PSEB 10th/12th Compartment Date Sheet 2025 link.
-
The exam timetable will appear on your screen.
-
Download the date sheet and save it for later use.
