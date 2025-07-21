Punjab Board Compartment Exam 2025: PSEB Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Date Sheet Schedule Announced at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has shared the timetable for the Class 10 and 12 compartment exams 2025. These exams will start on August 8 and finish on August 29, 2025. The exams will be held in one shift from 11 AM to 2:15 PM.

Students who failed in one or two subjects in their main exams can take these compartmental exams to pass. To see the full exam timetable, students should visit the official Punjab Board website at pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Compartmental Exam 2025: Datesheet

Punjab Board has released the Class 10 and 12 compartment exam datesheet for 2025. Exams will start from August 8 and continue till August 29 in one shift from 11 AM to 2:15 PM. Check the below table for detailed information: