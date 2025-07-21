Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Punjab Board Compartment Exam 2025: PSEB Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Date Sheet Schedule Announced at pseb.ac.in

Punjab Board has released the Class 10 and 12 compartment exam datesheet for 2025. Exams will be held from August 8 to August 29, 2025, in one shift from 11 AM to 2:15 PM. Students who failed one or two subjects can appear for these exams. The full timetable is available on the official website, pseb.ac.in. Students can download the date sheet easily by visiting the website and saving it for future use.

Jul 21, 2025, 12:07 IST
Punjab Board Compartment Exam 2025
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has shared the timetable for the Class 10 and 12 compartment exams 2025. These exams will start on August 8 and finish on August 29, 2025. The exams will be held in one shift from 11 AM to 2:15 PM.

Students who failed in one or two subjects in their main exams can take these compartmental exams to pass. To see the full exam timetable, students should visit the official Punjab Board website at pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Compartmental Exam 2025: Datesheet

Punjab Board has released the Class 10 and 12 compartment exam datesheet for 2025. Exams will start from August 8 and continue till August 29 in one shift from 11 AM to 2:15 PM. Check the below table for detailed information:

Date

Class 12 Subjects

Class 10 Subjects

August 8, 2025

General Punjabi, Punjab History & Culture

Home Science

August 11, 2025

Political Science, Accountancy

Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)

August 12, 2025

History

Computer Science

August 13, 2025

Computer Applications

Science

August 14, 2025

Philosophy, Chemistry, Agriculture

Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A

August 18, 2025

General English

Music (Tabla)

August 19, 2025

Physical Education and Sports, NCC

Mathematics

August 20, 2025

Mathematics

English

August 21, 2025

Economics

Social Science

August 22, 2025

Sociology, Public Administration, Business Studies

Health and Physical Education

August 25, 2025

Psychology, Biology, Fundamentals of e-Business, Defence Studies, NSQF Vocational Subjects

Playing Music

August 26, 2025

Computer Science

Punjab-B, History and Civilisation of Punjab

August 27, 2025

Geography

August 28, 2025

Home Science

Languages – Sanskrit, Urdu, French, German, NSQF Vocational Subjects

August 29, 2025

Elective & Language Subjects (Music, Media, French, German, Dance)

Music (Singing)

How to Download PSEB Compartment Date Sheet 2025?

Follow the given steps to download the PSEB Compartmental Date Sheet 2025:

  • Go to the official Punjab Board website at pseb.ac.in

  • Look for the Notifications section.

  • Click on the PSEB 10th/12th Compartment Date Sheet 2025 link.

  • The exam timetable will appear on your screen.

  • Download the date sheet and save it for later use.

