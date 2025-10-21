IPPB GDS Eligibility 2025: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has announced 348 vacancies for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks. All interested aspirants can apply online for this role from October 9 to 29, 2025, only at the official website. No other mode of application will be accepted. Before applying, candidates must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility conditions outlined by the authorities. This includes a wide range of factors such as age limit, qualifications, and nationality. Any incorrect information in the form will lead to rejection of their applications. Continue reading to learn more about the IPPB GDS eligibility criteria and other details here.

IPPB GDS Eligibility 2025

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has announced the eligibility criteria for the Gramin Dak Sevaks in the official notification PDF. It is a prestigious role that attracts a huge number of applicants every year. Candidates intending to apply for this executive designation should thoroughly read the advertisement to identify whether they are qualified for the post. To be eligible, candidates must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised University. Additionally, they should fall within the age group of 20 to 35 years to be eligible for this post. But applicants should have no vigilance/ disciplinary case pending against them and must also not be serving punishment when applying for the post. Read to understand IPPB GDS Eligibility, including age limit, qualification, and nationality on this page.