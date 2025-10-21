IPPB GDS Eligibility 2025: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has announced 348 vacancies for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks. All interested aspirants can apply online for this role from October 9 to 29, 2025, only at the official website. No other mode of application will be accepted. Before applying, candidates must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility conditions outlined by the authorities. This includes a wide range of factors such as age limit, qualifications, and nationality. Any incorrect information in the form will lead to rejection of their applications. Continue reading to learn more about the IPPB GDS eligibility criteria and other details here.
IPPB GDS Eligibility 2025
India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has announced the eligibility criteria for the Gramin Dak Sevaks in the official notification PDF. It is a prestigious role that attracts a huge number of applicants every year. Candidates intending to apply for this executive designation should thoroughly read the advertisement to identify whether they are qualified for the post. To be eligible, candidates must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised University. Additionally, they should fall within the age group of 20 to 35 years to be eligible for this post. But applicants should have no vigilance/ disciplinary case pending against them and must also not be serving punishment when applying for the post. Read to understand IPPB GDS Eligibility, including age limit, qualification, and nationality on this page.
IPPB GDS Age Limit 2025
The age limit is an important parameter of the IPPB GDS eligibility criteria. The age of the candidates will be calculated as of 01.08.2025. As per the official notification, the minimum age should be 20 years at the time of applying for the post. Check the minimum and maximum IPPB GDS age limit in the table shared below.
|
Minimum age limit
|
20 years
|
Maximum age limit
|
35 years
IPPB GDS Educational Qualifications
Another important factor of the IPPB GDS eligibility criteria is the educational qualifications. You must possess a qualifying degree from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body. Candidates must have completed graduation in any discipline (Regular/Distance Learning) to be eligible for the post. They should provide the relevant documents and certificates about their qualifications at the time of verification.
IPPB GDS Executive Eligibility 2025: Nationality
The candidate should be a citizen of India when applying for the IPPB GDS recruitment drive.
Documents Required to Prove IPPB GDS Eligibility
Applicants should ensure they provide all the valid information about their eligibility (age, qualification, and nationality) and identity in the application form. An incomplete application shall be rejected, and no further correspondence shall be accepted. Those who fail to produce any required documents during the verification will face disqualification of their candidature. The list of documents required to prove IPPB GDS eligibility is as follows:
-
Proof of Date of Birth
-
Certificates and Marksheets of all Educational Qualifications
-
Proof of Identity
-
Statement giving details of Major/Minor penalties imposed upon the Employee, if any, during the last five (5) years.
-
Vigilance Clearance Certificate from the Divisional/Sub Divisional Head.
-
Other Relevant Documents
