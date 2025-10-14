IPPB Recruitment 2025 Apply Online 348 GDS Executive Posts at ippbonline.com, Check Last Date and Eligibility Here

IPPB Recruitment 2025: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak post. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by October 29 at ippbonline.com. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 348 vacancies for the post of Executive (Gramin Dak Sevak). The selection of candidates will be based on the marks secured in graduation. Get complete details on IPPB Recruitment 2025, including vacancy breakdown, apply online dates, steps to apply, fees and more.
IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Link
IPPB Recruitment 2025
IPPB has released the official notification for 348 Executive (GDS) posts. Graduates aged between 21 and 35 years can submit their applications online at ippbonline.com. The last date to apply is October 29. Check all the key details in the table below.
|
IPPB Executive Recruitment 2025- Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Indian Post Payment Bank Limited (IPPB)
|
Post Name
|
Executive (Gramin Dak Sevak)
|
Vacancies
|
348
|
Mode of Registration
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
9th to 29th October 2025
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduation
|
Age Limit
|
21 to 35 years
|
Official Website
|
ippbonline.com
IPPB Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
IPPB Recruitment 2025 notification was released on October 9. The online application process also began on the same day and will continue until October 29. However, the last date to print the application form is November 13.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
IPPB Notification release date
|
9 October
|
Apply online starts
|
9 October
|
Last date to apply online
|
29 October
|
Closure for editing the application
|
29 October
|
Last date for printing your application
|
13 November
IPPB Executive GDS Vacancy 2025
Check the state-wise vacancies in the table below.
|
State
|
No. of vacancies
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
8
|
Assam
|
12
|
Bihar
|
17
|
Chhattisgarh
|
9
|
Dadra And Nagar Haveli
|
1
|
Gujarat
|
29
|
Haryana
|
11
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
4
|
Jammu And Kashmir
|
3
|
Jharkhand
|
12
|
Karnataka
|
19
|
Kerala
|
6
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
29
|
Goa
|
1
|
Maharashtra
|
31
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
9
|
Manipur
|
4
|
Meghalaya
|
4
|
Mizoram
|
2
|
Nagaland
|
8
|
Tripura
|
3
|
Odisha
|
11
|
Punjab
|
15
|
Rajasthan
|
10
|
Tamil Nadu
|
17
|
Telangana
|
9
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
40
|
Uttarakhand
|
11
|
Sikkim
|
1
|
West Bengal
|
12
|
Total
|
348
How to Apply Online for IPPB Executive Recruitment 2025
Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can follow the steps below to apply online for IPPB Executive Recruitment 2025:
-
Visit the official website at ippbonline.com.
-
On the homepage, click on the “Careers” section and select “Apply Online for Executive (GDS) Recruitment 2025”.
-
Complete the registration process using a valid email ID and mobile number.
-
Log in to your account.
-
Fill out the application form and upload the required documents in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes.
-
Download and take a printout for future reference.
IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025 - Application Fee
Candidates applying for the IPPB Executive post are required to pay an application fee of Rs 750. The fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. It is important to complete the payment to successfully submit the application form.
