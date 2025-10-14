IPPB Recruitment 2025 Apply Online 348 GDS Executive Posts at ippbonline.com, Check Last Date and Eligibility Here

IPPB Recruitment 2025: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak post. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by October 29 at ippbonline.com. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 348 vacancies for the post of Executive (Gramin Dak Sevak). The selection of candidates will be based on the marks secured in graduation. Get complete details on IPPB Recruitment 2025, including vacancy breakdown, apply online dates, steps to apply, fees and more.

IPPB Recruitment 2025

IPPB has released the official notification for 348 Executive (GDS) posts. Graduates aged between 21 and 35 years can submit their applications online at ippbonline.com. The last date to apply is October 29. Check all the key details in the table below.