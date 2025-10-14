IPPB Recruitment 2025 Apply Online 348 GDS Executive Posts at ippbonline.com, Check Last Date and Eligibility Here

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
By Meenu Solanki
Oct 14, 2025, 16:42 IST

IPPB Executive Recruitment 2025 Application Form is released for 348 Executive (GDS) posts. Interested candidates can apply online through ippbonline.com until October 29. Check details on eligibility, application fee, selection process, and important dates for IPPB Recruitment 2025 below.

IPPB Recruitment 2025: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak post. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by October 29 at ippbonline.com. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 348 vacancies for the post of Executive (Gramin Dak Sevak). The selection of candidates will be based on the marks secured in graduation. Get complete details on IPPB Recruitment 2025, including vacancy breakdown, apply online dates, steps to apply, fees and more.

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Link

IPPB Recruitment 2025

IPPB has released the official notification for 348 Executive (GDS) posts. Graduates aged between 21 and 35 years can submit their applications online at ippbonline.com. The last date to apply is October 29. Check all the key details in the table below.

IPPB Executive Recruitment 2025- Overview

Conducting Body

Indian Post Payment Bank Limited (IPPB)

Post Name

Executive (Gramin Dak Sevak)

Vacancies

348

Mode of Registration

Online

Registration Dates

9th to 29th October 2025

Educational Qualification

Graduation

Age Limit

21 to 35 years

Official Website

ippbonline.com

IPPB Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

IPPB Recruitment 2025 notification was released on October 9. The online application process also began on the same day and will continue until October 29. However, the last date to print the application form is November 13.

Events

Dates

IPPB Notification release date

9 October

Apply online starts

9 October

Last date to apply online

29 October

Closure for editing the application

29 October

Last date for printing your application

13 November

IPPB Executive GDS Vacancy 2025

Check the state-wise vacancies in the table below.

State

No. of vacancies

Andhra Pradesh

8

Assam

12

Bihar

17

Chhattisgarh

9

Dadra And Nagar Haveli

1

Gujarat

29

Haryana

11

Himachal Pradesh

4

Jammu And Kashmir

3

Jharkhand

12

Karnataka

19

Kerala

6

Madhya Pradesh

29

Goa

1

Maharashtra

31

Arunachal Pradesh

9

Manipur

4

Meghalaya

4

Mizoram

2

Nagaland

8

Tripura

3

Odisha

11

Punjab

15

Rajasthan

10

Tamil Nadu

17

Telangana

9

Uttar Pradesh

40

Uttarakhand

11

Sikkim

1

West Bengal

12

Total

348

How to Apply Online for IPPB Executive Recruitment 2025

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can follow the steps below to apply online for IPPB Executive Recruitment 2025:

  • Visit the official website at ippbonline.com.

  • On the homepage, click on the “Careers” section and select “Apply Online for Executive (GDS) Recruitment 2025”.

  • Complete the registration process using a valid email ID and mobile number.

  • Log in to your account.

  • Fill out the application form and upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes.

  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025 - Application Fee

Candidates applying for the IPPB Executive post are required to pay an application fee of Rs 750. The fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. It is important to complete the payment to successfully submit the application form.

