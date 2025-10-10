SLPRB Assam Police Final Result 2025 Out at slprbassam.in, Check Constables, SI and other Posts Merit List - Link Here

SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has declared the result for the recruitment of Constables, Sub-Inspectors (SI), and various other posts today, October 10, 2025, at 11:30 AM. on its official website. Candidates can download the result after using their login credententials to the link. Candidates appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the final Results at the website of SLPRB-www.slprbassam.in) and concerned Departments. In case of any difficulty, candidates can contact the numbers given in the notification. The common written test (CWT), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Trade Proficiency Test (TPT) were conducted for the recruitment of Constable (AB & UB) and equivalent posts in Assam Police and other Departments.

SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025 - Date and Time The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the final results for the recruitment of Constables, Sub-Inspectors (SI), and various other posts today, October 10, 2025 on its official website. The result download link will be activated today at 11:30 A.M. at the official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for various posts including Constables, Sub-Inspectors (SI), Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) posts can download the final Results at the website of SLPRB-www.slprbassam.in and concerned Departments website. assam adre result 2025 Official Website and Helpline Details In case of any difficulty, candidates can contact the numbers given in the notification. Below are the list of helpline numbers-

7977259728

8108014947

9667062063 Assam Police Result 2025 Credentials Required To check the SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the official website of SLPRB-https://slprbassam.in. Below are the list of credentials required to check the result- Application Number

Candidate's Name

Date of Birth

Captcha How to Download SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025? Candidates can download their result after following the steps given below Visit the official website, slprbassam.in

On the home page click on the SLPRB/REC/SI (UB)/646/2023/181 Result link

A new page will open up

Provide the details such as Application number, candidate name, date of birth, fill captcha and click the download button

Result will be displayed on the screen verify all the details

Download and pint the result for future reference

Physical Test (PST/PET) and Written Exam Details Under the selection process, candidates have to undergo different rounds including Physical Test (PST/PET)/written test/DV round and others. The selected candidates of Assam Police Constable appeared in different rounds including Viva Voce, Trade Proficiency Test, and Practical Tests (Swimming & Boating) which was held earlier.The common written test (CWT), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Trade Proficiency Test (TPT) were conducted for the recruitment of Constable (AB & UB) and equivalent posts in Assam Police and other Departments. Merit List and Selection Process The selected candidates of Assam Police Constable have to appear in different rounds of selection process including Viva Voce, Trade Proficiency Test, and Practical Tests (Swimming & Boating). Although these different rounds of selection process are posts wise and candidates have appeared in these rounds for which the posts, they applied.