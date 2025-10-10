SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025
SLPRB Assam Police Final Result 2025 Out at slprbassam.in, Check Constables, SI and other Posts Merit List - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Oct 10, 2025, 13:22 IST

 SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025 has been released by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) for the recruitment of Constables, Sub-Inspectors (SI), and various other posts today, October 10, 2025, at 11:30 AM on the official website. Candidates can download the result which is available in online mode. In case of any difficulty, candidates can contact the  numbers given in the notification. Check all details about the result, cut off and others here. 

SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has declared the result for the recruitment of Constables, Sub-Inspectors (SI), and various other posts today, October 10, 2025, at 11:30 AM. on its official website. Candidates can download the result after using their login credententials to the link. Candidates appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the final Results at the website of SLPRB-www.slprbassam.in) and concerned Departments. In case of any difficulty, candidates can contact the  numbers given in the notification.

The common written test (CWT), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Trade Proficiency Test (TPT) were conducted for the recruitment of Constable (AB & UB) and equivalent posts in Assam Police and other Departments.

Assam Police Constable Result 2025: Direct Link

Candidates who appeared in the various round of selection process for these posts can check the result from the direct link provided below.The  Download Assam Police Result 2025 pdf download link will be activated on the official website. The final Results of these posts will be uploaded on the website of SLPRB www.slprbassam.in and concerned Departments. You can download the result after using your login credentials to the official website -https://slprbassam.in. Click on the direct link below to download the Assam Police Constable Result 2025

Assam Police Constable Result 2025

Direct Link

SLPRB Result 2025 PDF Download 

The slprb result 2025 pdf download for the recruitment of Constables, Sub-Inspectors (SI), Constables, Sub-Inspectors (SI),  Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) and various other posts is available on the official website. To downlod the slprb result 2025 pdf, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link.The slprb result 2025 pdf can also be downloaded directly through the link given above in the article. 

SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025 - Date and Time

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the final results for the recruitment of Constables, Sub-Inspectors (SI), and various other posts today, October 10, 2025 on its official website. The result download link will be activated today at 11:30 A.M. at the official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for various posts including Constables, Sub-Inspectors (SI),  Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) posts can download the final Results at the website of SLPRB-www.slprbassam.in and concerned Departments website.

assam adre result 2025 Official Website and Helpline Details

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has declared the result for the recruitment of Constables, Sub-Inspectors (SI), and various other posts today, October 10, 2025, at 11:30 A.M. on its official website. In case of any difficulty, candidates can contact the  numbers given in the notification. Below are the list of helpline numbers-

  • 7977259728
  • 8108014947
  • 9667062063

Assam Police Result 2025 Credentials Required

To check the  SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the official website of SLPRB-https://slprbassam.in. Below are the list of credentials required to check the result-

  • Application Number
  • Candidate's Name
  • Date of Birth
  • DD/MM/YYYY
  • Captcha

How to Download SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025?

Candidates can download their result after following the steps given below

  • Visit the official website, slprbassam.in
  • On the home page click on the SLPRB/REC/SI (UB)/646/2023/181Result link 
  • A new page will open up
  • Provide the details such as Application number, candidate name, date of birth, fill captcha and click the download button
  • Result will be displayed on the screen verify all the details
  • Download and pint the result for future reference

Physical Test (PST/PET) and Written Exam Details

Under the selection process, candidates have to undergo different rounds including  Physical Test (PST/PET)/written test/DV round and others. The selected candidates of Assam Police Constable appeared in different rounds including Viva Voce, Trade Proficiency Test, and Practical Tests (Swimming & Boating) which was held earlier.The common written test (CWT),  Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Trade Proficiency Test (TPT) were conducted for the recruitment of Constable (AB & UB) and equivalent posts in Assam Police and other Departments.

Merit List and Selection Process

The selected candidates of Assam Police Constable have to appear in different rounds of selection process including Viva Voce, Trade Proficiency Test, and Practical Tests (Swimming & Boating). Although these different rounds of selection process are posts wise  and candidates have appeared in these rounds for which the posts, they applied.

Check the table below for datewise schedule-

Post Name Final Stage
Constable (UB), Constable (AB), Constable (UB) in hill tribe category, Boatman, Driver Constable, Constable (Grade-III) Oral/Viva
Dresser under DGCD & CGHG, Nurse, Laboratory Technician, Teacher, Craft Instructor & Tractor Operator Trade Proficiency Test
Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD & CGHG Practical Test
Boatman

Swimming & Boating




