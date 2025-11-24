Delhi Private School Admission 2026: Applications to Begin on December 4, Check Admission Schedule Here

Key Points
- Application forms will be available in schools from December 4 to 27, 2025
- First admission and waiting list to be released on January 23, 2026
- Second admission and waiting list to be released on February 9, 2026
Delhi Private School Admission 2026: The Directorate of Education, Delhi has issued a notification regarding the admissions for entry level classes in private schools across the capital city. The notification has been issued for the admissions to the 2026-27 academic session. Parents interested in securing admissions for their children can visit the official website to submit the applications.
According to the schedule released, applications are set to commence from December 4, 2025. Application forms will be available in the respective schools from December 4, 2025. School authorities will be releasing the criteria and their points in the module of the Department on the official website edudel.nic.in. Schools are to upload details of all applications by January 9, 2026, and the list with marks assigned under the points system by January 16, 2026. Based on the applications submitted the first allotment list along with the waiting list will be issued on January 23, 2026. Parents can raise queries regarding the allotment from January 24 to February 3, 2026.
The second list for admissions will be released on February 9, 2026. Queries on the second list can be resolved from February 10 to 16, 2026. The admission process will close on March 19, 2026.
Delhi Private School Admission 2026 Official Notification - Click Here
Delhi Private School Admission 2026 Schedule
Check below the complete schedule for private school admissions below
|
Uploading the criteria and their points in the module of the Department
|
November 28, 2025
|
Commencement of admission process and availability of forms
|
December 4, 2025
|
Last date of submission of application forms in schools
|
December 27, 2025
|
Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats
|
January 9, 2026
|
Uploading marks (as per points system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seats
|
January 16, 2026
|
The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including Waiting List) (along with marks allotted under points system)
|
January 23, 2026
|
Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list.
|
January 24 to February 3, 2026
|
The date for displaying the second list of selected children (if any) (including Waiting list) (along with marks allotted under points system)
|
February 9, 2026
|
Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the second list.
|
February 10 to 16, 2026
|
Subsequent list of admission, if any
|
March 5, 2026
|
Closure of admission process
|
March 19, 2026
As per the notification issued, schools must display the schedule on its notice board and website. Schools have also been asked to ensure that the application forms are made available to parents until the last date.
Based on the reservation set for admissions, all private unaided recognised schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and/or class 1 will have a 25% reservation for EWS/ DG category students and children with Disability.
