Delhi Private School Admission 2026: Applications to Begin on December 4, Check Admission Schedule Here

Delhi Private School Admission 2026: The Directorate of Education, Delhi has issued a notification regarding the admissions for entry level classes in private schools across the capital city. The notification has been issued for the admissions to the 2026-27 academic session. Parents interested in securing admissions for their children can visit the official website to submit the applications.

According to the schedule released, applications are set to commence from December 4, 2025. Application forms will be available in the respective schools from December 4, 2025. School authorities will be releasing the criteria and their points in the module of the Department on the official website edudel.nic.in. Schools are to upload details of all applications by January 9, 2026, and the list with marks assigned under the points system by January 16, 2026. Based on the applications submitted the first allotment list along with the waiting list will be issued on January 23, 2026. Parents can raise queries regarding the allotment from January 24 to February 3, 2026.