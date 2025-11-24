BIhar STET Answer Key 2025
Delhi Private School Admission 2026: Applications to Begin on December 4, Check Admission Schedule Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 24, 2025, 08:49 IST

The Delhi Private School Admission 2026 schedule is available on the official webiste. Applications for the admissions will be available in the schools from December 4. Check details here.

Delhi Private School Admission 2026 Applications from December 4
Key Points

  • Application forms will be available in schools from December 4 to 27, 2025
  • First admission and waiting list to be released on January 23, 2026
  • Second admission and waiting list to be released on February 9, 2026

Delhi Private School Admission 2026: The Directorate of Education, Delhi has issued a notification regarding the admissions for entry level classes in private schools across the capital city. The notification has been issued for the admissions to the 2026-27 academic session. Parents interested in securing admissions for their children can visit the official website to submit the applications. 

According to the schedule released, applications are set to commence from December 4, 2025. Application forms will be available in the respective schools from December 4, 2025. School authorities will be releasing the criteria and their points in the module of the Department on the official website edudel.nic.in. Schools are to upload details of all applications by January 9, 2026, and the list with marks assigned under the points system by January 16, 2026. Based on the applications submitted the first allotment list along with the waiting list will be issued on January 23, 2026. Parents can raise queries regarding the allotment from January 24 to February 3, 2026. 

The second list for admissions will be released on February 9, 2026. Queries on the second list can be resolved from February 10 to 16, 2026. The admission process will close on March 19, 2026. 

Delhi Private School Admission 2026 Official Notification - Click Here

Delhi Private School Admission 2026 Schedule

Check below the complete schedule for private school admissions below

Uploading the criteria and their points in the module of the Department

November 28, 2025

Commencement of admission process and availability of forms

December 4, 2025

Last date of submission of application forms in schools

December 27, 2025

Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats

January 9, 2026

Uploading marks (as per points system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seats

January 16, 2026

The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including Waiting List) (along with marks allotted under points system)

January 23, 2026

Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list.

January 24 to February 3, 2026

The date for displaying the second list of selected children (if any) (including Waiting list) (along with marks allotted under points system)

February 9, 2026

Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the second list.

February 10 to 16, 2026

Subsequent list of admission, if any

March 5, 2026

Closure of admission process

March 19, 2026

As per the notification issued, schools must display the schedule on its notice board and website. Schools have also been asked to ensure that the application forms are made available to parents until the last date. 

Based on the reservation set for admissions, all private unaided recognised schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and/or class 1 will have a 25% reservation for EWS/ DG category students and children with Disability.  

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

