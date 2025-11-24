OTET Exam Pattern 2025: Check Paper 1 & Paper 2 Pattern and Marking Scheme Here

OTET Exam Pattern 2025: The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) is organized by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, to evaluate the eligibility of candidates who want to teach in state schools. Having the knowledge of the OTET 2025 exam pattern is crucial for effective preparation. This article explains the mode of exam, structure, duration, marking scheme, and a detailed breakdown of the syllabus for both Paper I and Paper II.
OTET 2025 is scheduled to be conducted in two papers- Paper 1 for aspirants aiming to teach at the primary level (Classes 1 to 5), and Paper 2 for those aiming for upper primary level (Classes 6 to 8). The OTET 2025 will be conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode consisting of 150 questions in each paper for 2.5 hours duration.
Understanding the precise pattern helps candidates strategize their preparation, manage time, and maximize their scoring potential.
OTET Exam Pattern 2025
The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) for 2025 is organized by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha). The OTET is a qualifying examination to get certification to be considered eligible for teaching Classes 1 to 8 across the state. Here are the key details:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
OTET (Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test) 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Board of Secondary Education, Odisha
|
Mode
|
Offline (Pen & Paper)
|
Number of Papers
|
Two- Paper 1 & Paper 2
|
Total Questions
|
150 per paper
|
Total Marks
|
150 per paper
|
Duration
|
2 hours 30 minutes (150 minutes) per paper
|
Question Type
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with 4 options each
|
Marking Scheme
|
+1 for each correct answer; no negative marking
|
Language / Medium
|
Odia & English
OTET 2025 Exam Pattern for Paper 1
The aim of OTET Paper 1 is to certify the candidates for teaching Classes 1 to 5. The OTET Paper 1 exam pattern includes five sections viz. Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I (Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali), Language II (English), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Each section carries 30 questions for 30 marks, which means 1 mark per question. The total number of questions are 150. In Language I, candidates have to select one of the languages out of the given choices and the pattern consists of 20 questions from the content and 10 questions from pedagogy.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (English)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
OTET Exam Pattern for Paper 2
The objective of OTET Paper 2 is to conduct the exam to certify the candidates for teaching Classes 6 to 8. The OTET exam pattern for Paper 2 includes four sections- . The pattern consists of compulsory and optional sections: Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I (Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali), Language II (English), Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies. The candidates have to select their optional subject between Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies. The number of questions allotted for each section are 30 which carries 30 marks, except for optional subjects which consist of 60 questions for 60 marks totalling to 150 questions for 150 marks.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (English)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies (Optional)
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
OTET 2025 Marking Scheme and Negative Marking
The OTET 2025 consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the papers carry an equal number of questions. Each question carries 1 mark. There is no provision for negative marking, which means that there will be no penalty for wrong answers. Therefore, the candidates can attempt as many questions as possible and can score the maximum in each paper.
OTET 2025 Medium of the Exam
The OTET 2025 will be conducted in two languages- Odia and English. In the Language I section of both papers, candidates can select from Odia / Hindi / Telugu / Urdu / Bengali.
