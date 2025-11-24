OTET Exam Pattern 2025: Check Paper 1 & Paper 2 Pattern and Marking Scheme Here

OTET Exam Pattern 2025: The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) is organized by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, to evaluate the eligibility of candidates who want to teach in state schools. Having the knowledge of the OTET 2025 exam pattern is crucial for effective preparation. This article explains the mode of exam, structure, duration, marking scheme, and a detailed breakdown of the syllabus for both Paper I and Paper II. OTET 2025 is scheduled to be conducted in two papers- Paper 1 for aspirants aiming to teach at the primary level (Classes 1 to 5), and Paper 2 for those aiming for upper primary level (Classes 6 to 8). The OTET 2025 will be conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode consisting of 150 questions in each paper for 2.5 hours duration. Understanding the precise pattern helps candidates strategize their preparation, manage time, and maximize their scoring potential.

Particulars Details Exam Name OTET (Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test) 2025 Conducting Body Board of Secondary Education, Odisha Mode Offline (Pen & Paper) Number of Papers Two- Paper 1 & Paper 2 Total Questions 150 per paper Total Marks 150 per paper Duration 2 hours 30 minutes (150 minutes) per paper Question Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with 4 options each Marking Scheme +1 for each correct answer; no negative marking Language / Medium Odia & English

OTET 2025 Exam Pattern for Paper 1 The aim of OTET Paper 1 is to certify the candidates for teaching Classes 1 to 5. The OTET Paper 1 exam pattern includes five sections viz. Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I (Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali), Language II (English), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Each section carries 30 questions for 30 marks, which means 1 mark per question. The total number of questions are 150. In Language I, candidates have to select one of the languages out of the given choices and the pattern consists of 20 questions from the content and 10 questions from pedagogy. Subject Number of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali) 30 30 Language II (English) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

OTET Exam Pattern for Paper 2 The objective of OTET Paper 2 is to conduct the exam to certify the candidates for teaching Classes 6 to 8. The OTET exam pattern for Paper 2 includes four sections- . The pattern consists of compulsory and optional sections: Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I (Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali), Language II (English), Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies. The candidates have to select their optional subject between Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies. The number of questions allotted for each section are 30 which carries 30 marks, except for optional subjects which consist of 60 questions for 60 marks totalling to 150 questions for 150 marks. Subject Number of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali) 30 30 Language II (English) 30 30 Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies (Optional) 60 60 Total 150 150