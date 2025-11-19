OTET Syllabus 2025: Download Odisha TET Paper 1 & 2 Syllabus PDF - Link Here

OTET Syllabus 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, conducts the OTET to assess a candidate’s eligibility for teaching in state schools. OTET 2025 will include Paper 1 (for primary teachers) and Paper 2 (for upper primary teachers). Understanding the detailed syllabus and the weightage for each section can help aspirants prepare effectively. The OTET 2025 consists of two papers and both the papers will be conducted on the same date in two shifts. The OTET Exam date is 17 December 2025 and the exam timings are: Paper I: 09:00 am to 11:30 am

Paper II: 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm OTET Syllabus 2025 The OTET is going to be conducted by BSE, Odisha on 17 December 2025. The candidates must download the OTET Syllabus according to the level they are going to appear for and start preparing soon. The OTET syllabus is a very important tool which will help the candidates to prepare their study plan accordingly. The candidates should thoroughly study the syllabus and then start preparing topic-wise or section-wise. Check the highlights of OTET 2025 here:

Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha Exam Name Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) Purpose To certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in Odisha government / state-aided schools (Classes I–VIII) Number of Papers 2 (Paper 1 & Paper 2) Exam Mode Offline (Pen-and-paper) Language / Medium Odia and English Total Questions 150 MCQs per paper Total Marks (each paper) 150 marks Exam Duration 2 hours 30 minutes (150 minutes) per paper Marking Scheme +1 for each correct answer; no negative marking Apply Online for OTET 2025 Here OTET Exam Pattern 2025 for Paper 1 The OTET exam pattern for Paper 1`includes five sections which total to 150 questions pertaining to 150 marks, which means 1 mark for each question. The number of questions are distributed evenly among all the five sections.

Subject Number of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali) 30 30 Language II (English) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150 OTET Exam Pattern 2025 for Paper 2 The OTET Paper 2 exam pattern consists of four sections, out of which three are compulsory sections and the other one is optional. The three compulsory sections are- Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I (Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali), Language II (English). Candidates can choose from the given optional subjects: Mathematics & Science, and Social Studies.



Subject Number of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali) 30 30 Language II (English) 30 30 Mathematics & Science 60 60 Social Studies 60 60 TOTAL 150 150

OTET Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates should download the OTET Syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 PDF to prepare well for the exam. The candidates should look for the syllabus and adhere to it to streamline their preparation. OTET Syllabus Paper 1 Download PDF OTET Syllabus Paper 2 Download PDF OTET Syllabus 2025 Paper-Wise The OTET 2025 exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Paper 1 is to teach at primary level (Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 is for Upper Primary level (Classes 6 to 8). Check the Paper 1 and Paper 2 detailed syllabus here. Paper I SECTION-A: CHILD DEVELOPMENT AND PEDAGOGY Unit-1:- Understanding Child children at primary level) Development during Childhood (focus on Concept, principles and stages of child development Unit-2:- Characteristics of physical, cognitive, social, emotional and moral development in childhood Influence of heredity and environment in understanding the child Understanding Learning Process and Learners Learning - concept, nature and individual differences in learning Understanding how child learns - learning through observation, limitation Understanding low child learns - various methods of learning Basic conditions of learning and promotion of learning through motivation, classroom learning environment and teacher behaviour Development of creative thinking

Unit-3:- Concept of Inclusive Education and Understanding Children with special needs Concept of inclusive education Addressing the needs of diverse group of learning in inclusive classroom (CWSN, girls, SC/ST) Addressing the talented, creative learning Unit-4:- Approaches to teaching and learning Unit-5:- Teacher-centred, learner-centred and learning-centred approach Competency-based and activity-based approach TLM - its importance, use and preparation for classroom transaction Teaching competency to handle mono-grade and multi-grade situation Assessment Continuous and comprehensive assessment Purpose of assessment Assessing scholastic and other scholastic areas Sharing of assessment outcomes and follow up SECTION B : LANGUAGE-I (ODIA/URDU/HINDI/TELUGU/BENGALI) GROUP-A : (PEDAGOGY) Unit-1:- Learning Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali at elementary level Aims and objectives of teaching Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali as mother tongue Principles of language teaching Acquisition of four-fold language skills in Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali viz., listening, speaking, reading and writing Interdependence of four language skills Objectives and strategies of transacting integrated text for the beginners

Unit-2:- Teaching, Reading and Writing Skills Technique of developing intensive and extensive reading skills Teaching-learning composition and creative writing Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning language communicating ideas in written form, Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom, language difficulties and errors. GROUP-B: (CONTENT) Unit-3:- Assessment of learning Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali Assessment language comprehensive and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading, writing - construction of different types of test items Remedial teaching Unit-4:- Language items Unit-5:- Part of speech - Noun, Pronoun, Verb, Adverb, Adjectives, Conjunction Formation of words - using prefix and suffix Synonyms and antonyms Phrases and idioms Language Comprehension Reading two unseen passages - one passage from prose and one from poem with questions on comprehension, drama, inference, grammar and verbal ability (prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative or discursive)

SECTION C : LANGUAGE-II (ENGLISH) GROUP-A : (PEDAGOGY) Unit -1:- Learning English at the Elementary Level Unit -2: Importance of learning English Objectives of learning English (in terms of content and competence specifications) Language Learning Principles of language teaching, Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom Unit-3 :- Skills in learning English Four-fold basic skills of learning viz., listening, speaking, reading and writing : interdependence of skills Techniques and activities for developing listening and speaking skills (recitation, story telling, dialogue) Development of reading skills: reading for comprehension, techniques and strategies for teaching, reading (phonic, alphabet, word, sentence and story) Development of writing skill - teaching composition Unit-4:- Assessment of English Assessing language comprehension and proficiency: listening, speaking, reading, writing

GROUP- В: (СONTENT) Unit -5:- Comprehension, Two unseen prose passage (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with questions on comprehension, grammar and verbal ability Unit-6:- Language items Nouns, Adverbs, Verbs, Tense and Time, Preposition, Articles, Adjectives, Prepositions, Punctuation Section D: MATHEMATICS GROUP-A : (PEDAGOGY) Unit-1:- Mathematics Education in Schools Nature of Mathematics (exactness, systematic, patterns, preciseness) Aims and objectives of teaching Mathematics Specific objectives of teaching Mathematics Unit-2:- Methods and Approaches to Teaching-Learning Mathematics Methods: Inductive, deductive, analysis, synthesis, play-way Approaches: Constructivist and Activity-based Unit-3:- Assessment in Mathematics Assessment in Mathematics Formal and informal assessment Different types of test items Planning for remedial and enrichment programme in Mathematics

GROUP - В : (CONTENT) Unit-4:- Number System and Operation in Numbers Unit-5:- Number system (natural, whole, rational, real) Fundamental operation on numbers Fractional numbers and decimals - operations in fractional numbers and decimals Factors and multiples - HCF and LCM Percentage and its application Measurement Measurement of length, weight, capacity Measurement of area and perimeter of rectangle and square Measurement of time (concept of am, pm and time interval) Unit-6 :- Shapes and spatial Relationship, Basic geometrical concepts (point, line segment, ray, straight line, angles) Geometry of triangles, quadrilaterals and circles Symmetry Geometrical slides (cube, cuboid, sphere, cylinder cone) Unit-7:- Data Handling and Patterns Pictography, bar graph, histogram, pie chart Interpretation of these graphs Patterns in numbers and figures

SECTION E : ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE (EVS) GROUP-A: (PEDAGOGY) Unit-1:- Concept Concept and Significance Integration of Science and Social Science Aims and objectives of teaching and learning EVS Unit -2:- Methods and Approaches Basic principles of teaching EVS Methods: Survey, Practical Work, discussion, observation, project Approaches: Activity-based, theme-based Unit-3 :- Evaluation in EVS Tools and techniques for evaluation learning in EVS Diagnostic assessment in EVS GROUP-B: (СONTENT) Unit-4 :- Governance Local-self, Government - State and Central Judiciary Unit -5:- Physical Features of Odisha and India Landscapе Climate Natural resources Agriculture and industry Unit -6:- History of Freedom Struggle in India and Odisha Unit-7:- Health and Diseases Nutritional, elements, balanced diet Nutritional, deficiency and diseases Waste materials and disposal First-aid Air and water pollution

Unit-8:- Internal Systems of Human Body Respiratory, circulatory, digestive and excretory system - structure and parts of plant - structure and function Unit-9 :- Matter, Force and Energy Matter and its properties Earth and sky, effect of rotation and revolution of earth Work and energy PAPER-II SECTION A : CHILD DEVELOPMENT AND PEDAGOGY Unit-I:- Child Development (Focus on Upper Primary School Children) Features of Physical, Cognitive, Social, Emotional & Moral development during pre-adolescence and adolescence Effect of Heredity and Environment on development Needs and problems of adolescents Individual differences among learners Unit-II :- Learning Learning as making knowledge and construction How children learn - observation, initiation, trial, error, experience Learning as social activity Rote learning and meaningful learning Factors affecting learning Strategies for promoting lessons Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties and impairment Addressing the talented, creative and specially abled learners

Unit-III: Curriculum Teaching - Learning Approaches and Evaluation Teacher-centred, learner centred and learning-centred approaches Principles of curriculum organization Teaching learning aids Continuous comprehensive assessment of learning, planning and designing achievement tests, rating scale, check list Test reliability and validity Data representation - mean, mode and median and standard deviation SECTION B : LANGUAGE I (ODIA / URDU / HINDI / TELUGU / BENGALI) GROUP A (PEDAGOGY) Unit-1:- Learning Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali at Upper Primary Level Unit-2:- Aims and objectives of learning Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali as first language Principles of teaching mother tongue Development of language skills (speaking, reading, writing and listening) Teaching Language Intensive and Extensive reading skills at upper primary level Teaching of non-detailed and detailed texts (prose, poetry) Teaching of composition and creative writing Teaching of grammar Challenges of teaching Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali in multi-lingual context

Unit-3 :- Assessment of Language Assessment of learning Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali language – listening, speaking, reading and writing Planning and designing achievement tests and other tools for assessment GROUP В (CONTENT) Unit-4: Elements of Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali Language Comprehension of two unseen passages (one from prose / drama and other from poem) with test items on comprehension, vocabulary and grammar. Unit-5:- Language Items Parts of speech (noun, pronoun, verb, adverb, adjectives, conjunction) Formation of words (pre-fix and suffix) Vocabulary (spelling and meaning of synonym and antonym) Phrases and idioms Unit-6:- Contribution of famous literates for development of Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali language Odia-Fakir Mohan Senapati, Gangadhar Meher, Radhanath Ray, Surendra Mohanty, Gopinath Mohanty Urdu - Altaf Hussain Hali, Niaz Fatepuri, Ali Sardar Jafri, Amir Khusroo, Majrooh Sultanpuri Hindi - Bharatendu Harischandra, Mahavir Prasad Dwivedy, Prem Chand, Jayashankar Prasad, Suryakanta Tripathy Nirala Bengali - Rabindra Nath Tagore, Sarat Chandra Chhatopadhya, TarasankarBandopadhyay, Bibhuti Bhusan Bandopadhyay Telugu - Srinanthadu, Gurajuda Appa Rao, Kandukuri Veeresalingam, Arudra, C. Narayan Reddy

SECTION C: LANGUAGE II (ENGLISH) GROUP A (PEDAGOGY) Unit-1:- Learning English at Upper Primary Level Importance of learning English Objective of learning English Unit-2:- Development of English Language Skills Basic skills of language (listening, speaking, reading, writing), interdependence of skills Teaching of prose, poetry and composition Teaching of creative writing Principles of language teaching Challenges of teaching English as second language at upper primary level Unit-3:- Assessment of learning English Language Assessment of comprehension and language skills (listening, speaking. reading and writing) GROUP В (CONTENT) Unit-4:- Comprehension Two unseen passages (one from prose / drama and another from poem) with questions on comprehension, grammar) Unit-5:- Language Items Parts of speech, tense, voice change and change of narration, use of article, use of punctuation mark Vocabulary - meaning and spelling

SECTION D: MATHEMATICS (ONLY FOR MATHEMATICS AND SCIENCE TEACHER) GROUP A (PEDAGOGY) Unit-1:- Mathematics at Upper Primary Stage Nature of Mathematics - logical, systematic, abstractions, pattern, mathematical language Aims and objectives of teaching Mathematics Specific objectives of teaching Mathematics Unit-2: Methods and Approaches to Teaching-Learning Mathematics Methods: induction, deduction, analysis and synthesis Approaches: Constructivist and activity-based Unit-3:- Evaluation in Mathematics Formal and informal evaluation Error analysis Remedial and enrichment programmes GROUP B (CONTENT) Unit-4:- Number System Number System (focus on real and rational numbers) Properties in different number systems Unit-5:-Algebra Basic concepts : terms, co-efficient, powers Algebraic equations and their applications (with one variable) Polynomials - operations in polynomials Laws of indices Identities

Unit-6:- Commercial Arithmetic Percentage and its application (profit and loss, simple and compound interest, banking, rebate) Ratio and proportion Variation and its application Square, square root, cube, cube root Unit-7:- Shapes and Spatial Relationship Triangles and Quadrilaterals Angles, complementary and supplementary angles, opposite angles, exterior angles of the triangle Angle sum property Parallel lines and properties relating to parallel lines Congruency and similarities Mensuration (area and circumference of circle, higher order problems relating to area of square, triangle, rectangle, parallelogram & trapezium, Pythagorean theorem) SECTION E: SCIENCE (ONLY FOR MATHEMATICS AND SCIENCE TEACHER) GROUP A (PEDAGOGY) Unit-1:- Nature of Science Aims and objectives of teaching learning science at upper primary stage

Unit-2:- Methods and Approaches Methods: Observation, Experimentation, Discovery, Project and Problemsolving Unit-3 :- Approaches: Integrated approach, constructivists approach Evaluation in Science Tools and techniques for assessing learning in Science GROUP В (CONTENT) Unit-4:- Physical Science Unit-5:- Metal, non-metal and metalloid Elements and compounds Symbol, valence and chemical equation Acid, base and salt Physical and chemical change in matters Force, motion, friction, pressure in solid, liquid and gases Electricity and current, chemical effects of electric current Refraction and reflection of light Solar system and planets Life Science Biological adaptation among living beings Respiration and transpiration Π Soil and forest resource Cell structure and function of cell organelle Micro-organisms Adolescence in human being

SECTION F: SOCIAL STUDY (ONLY FOR SOCIAL STUDY TEACHER) GROUP A (PEDAGOGY) Unit-1: Aims and Objectives of Teaching Social Studies Π Importance of teaching-learning Social Sciences at upper primary stage Aims and objectives of teaching-learning Social Sciences Specific objectives of teaching-learning Social Science Unit-2:- Methods and Approaches Methods: Survey, field work / trips, project, group work Approaches: Activity-based, theme-based Unit-3:- Evaluation in Social Science Π Tools and technique for assessment of learning in Social Science Diagnostic assessment and remedial teaching GROUP В (CONTENT) Unit-4:- History and Political Science Methods of historical studies, social, economic and political conditions of sultanate, Mughal and British period Slave, Khiliji, Tughlaq, Lodi Dynasty East India Company, British Crown, Impact of British rules, Ancient period, Kharabela, Ashoka Soma, Garganga, Surya, fall of Odisha, Odisha under Mughals Nationalist movement in India Development of Nationalism and Europe