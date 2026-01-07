Haryana School Holidays 2026: Planning school schedules, exams, family trips, or academic calendars becomes much easier when you know the official holiday list in advance. This article provides complete and updated information about the Haryana School Holidays List for 2026, including public holidays, gazetted holidays, and restricted holidays applicable to schools across Haryana.
We regularly update this article to reflect any sudden school closures, government notifications, or changes issued by the Haryana Government or Education Department, ensuring students, parents, and teachers always have the most accurate information.
Haryana School Holidays 2026 – Overview
The Haryana Government releases an annual holiday calendar covering government schools, aided schools, and most private institutions. These holidays include:
National holidays
Religious and cultural festivals
Birth anniversaries of national leaders
Martyrdom days
Restricted (optional) holidays
Below is the official Haryana School Public Holidays List 2026, followed by excluded holidays and restricted holidays.
Haryana School Public Holidays List 2026
These holidays will be observed by schools across Haryana as they fall on working days.
|Sr. No.
|Holiday Name
|Date
|Day
|1
|Sir Chottu Ram Jayanti / Basant Panchami
|23 January 2026
|Friday
|2
|Republic Day
|26 January 2026
|Monday
|3
|Holi
|4 March 2026
|Wednesday
|4
|Id-ul-Fitr
|21 March 2026
|Saturday
|5
|Shaheedi Diwas (Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev)
|23 March 2026
|Monday
|6
|Ram Navami
|26 March 2026
|Thursday
|7
|Mahavir Jayanti
|31 March 2026
|Tuesday
|8
|Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti / Vaisakhi
|14 April 2026
|Tuesday
|9
|Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)
|27 May 2026
|Wednesday
|10
|Maharana Pratap Jayanti
|17 June 2026
|Wednesday
|11
|Sant Kabir Jayanti
|29 June 2026
|Monday
|12
|Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day
|31 July 2026
|Friday
|13
|Independence Day
|15 August 2026
|Saturday
|14
|Raksha Bandhan
|28 August 2026
|Friday
|15
|Janmashtami
|4 September 2026
|Friday
|16
|Shaheed Divas / Haryana War Heroes’ Martyrdom Day
|23 September 2026
|Wednesday
|17
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|2 October 2026
|Friday
|18
|Dussehra
|20 October 2026
|Tuesday
|19
|Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|26 October 2026
|Monday
|20
|Vishvakarma Day
|9 November 2026
|Monday
|21
|Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti
|24 November 2026
|Tuesday
|22
|Christmas Day
|25 December 2026
|Friday
Holidays Falling on Sundays
The following holidays fall on Sundays or regular weekly off days and therefore do not result in additional school holidays. As schools remain closed on these days, they are excluded from the official school holiday list.
|Holiday Name
|Date
|Day
|Guru Ravidas Jayanti
|1 February 2026
|Sunday
|Maha Shivratri
|15 February 2026
|Sunday
|Parshuram Jayanti / Akshay Tritiya
|19 April 2026
|Sunday
|Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti
|11 October 2026
|Sunday
|Haryana Day
|1 November 2026
|Sunday
|Diwali
|8 November 2026
|Sunday
Haryana Restricted Holidays List 2026 (For Schools & Employees)
Apart from the public holidays, the following restricted holidays in Haryana for 2026 may be observed region-wise or as per the official decision of school authorities and institutional heads. These holidays are not compulsory and may vary depending on local traditions, administrative approvals, or organizational requirements.
|Sr. No.
|Restricted Holiday
|Date
|Day
|1
|Guru Brahmanand Jayanti / Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
|12 February 2026
|Thursday
|2
|Good Friday
|3 April 2026
|Friday
|3
|Buddha Purnima
|1 May 2026
|Friday
|4
|Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti
|25 May 2026
|Monday
|5
|Guru Arjan Dev’s Martyrdom Day
|18 June 2026
|Thursday
|6
|Muharram
|26 June 2026
|Friday
|7
|Hariyali Teej
|15 August 2026
|Saturday
|8
|Milad-un-Nabi (Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday)
|26 August 2026
|Wednesday
|9
|Karva Chauth
|29 October 2026
|Thursday
|10
|Goverdhan Puja
|9 November 2026
|Monday
|11
|Chhath Puja
|15 November 2026
|Sunday
|12
|Guru Teg Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day
|14 December 2026
|Monday
|13
|Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti
|26 December 2026
|Saturday
Haryana School Holidays List 2026 PDF Download
Download the official Haryana School Holidays 2026 PDF for easy reference, printing, and offline access. The PDF includes the complete list of public holidays observed by schools in Haryana for the year 2026.
|
Haryana School Holidays List in 2026: Download PDF Here
Important Notes for Haryana School Students & Parents
-
Holiday observance may vary slightly for private or CBSE/ICSE schools
-
Schools may declare additional holidays due to weather conditions, elections, or local administration orders
-
Summer vacation and winter vacation dates are announced separately by the Haryana Education Department
📌 We continuously update this article to include any emergency school closures, heatwave holidays, or revised government notifications.
The Haryana School Holidays List 2026 helps students, parents, and teachers plan academics, travel, and family events efficiently. Bookmark this page to stay informed about official public holidays, restricted holidays, and sudden school closure updates in Haryana.
