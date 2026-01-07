Haryana School Holidays 2026: Planning school schedules, exams, family trips, or academic calendars becomes much easier when you know the official holiday list in advance. This article provides complete and updated information about the Haryana School Holidays List for 2026, including public holidays, gazetted holidays, and restricted holidays applicable to schools across Haryana.

We regularly update this article to reflect any sudden school closures, government notifications, or changes issued by the Haryana Government or Education Department, ensuring students, parents, and teachers always have the most accurate information.

Haryana School Holidays 2026 – Overview

The Haryana Government releases an annual holiday calendar covering government schools, aided schools, and most private institutions. These holidays include: