Haryana School Holidays in 2026: Complete Public Holiday Calendar for Students

By Gurmeet Kaur
Jan 7, 2026, 00:19 IST

Check the complete Haryana School Holidays List 2026, including public holidays, festival breaks, and important observances for students and schools. Download the complete holiday calendar in PDF. Stay updated with official announcements and sudden school closures in Haryana.

Haryana School Holidays List 2026: Complete Public Holiday Calendar for Students
Haryana School Holidays 2026: Planning school schedules, exams, family trips, or academic calendars becomes much easier when you know the official holiday list in advance. This article provides complete and updated information about the Haryana School Holidays List for 2026, including public holidays, gazetted holidays, and restricted holidays applicable to schools across Haryana.

We regularly update this article to reflect any sudden school closures, government notifications, or changes issued by the Haryana Government or Education Department, ensuring students, parents, and teachers always have the most accurate information.

Haryana School Holidays 2026 – Overview

The Haryana Government releases an annual holiday calendar covering government schools, aided schools, and most private institutions. These holidays include:

  • National holidays

  • Religious and cultural festivals

  • Birth anniversaries of national leaders

  • Martyrdom days

  • Restricted (optional) holidays

Below is the official Haryana School Public Holidays List 2026, followed by excluded holidays and restricted holidays.

Haryana School Public Holidays List 2026

These holidays will be observed by schools across Haryana as they fall on working days.

Sr. No.Holiday NameDateDay
1 Sir Chottu Ram Jayanti / Basant Panchami 23 January 2026 Friday
2 Republic Day 26 January 2026 Monday
3 Holi 4 March 2026 Wednesday
4 Id-ul-Fitr 21 March 2026 Saturday
5 Shaheedi Diwas (Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev) 23 March 2026 Monday
6 Ram Navami 26 March 2026 Thursday
7 Mahavir Jayanti 31 March 2026 Tuesday
8 Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti / Vaisakhi 14 April 2026 Tuesday
9 Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) 27 May 2026 Wednesday
10 Maharana Pratap Jayanti 17 June 2026 Wednesday
11 Sant Kabir Jayanti 29 June 2026 Monday
12 Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day 31 July 2026 Friday
13 Independence Day 15 August 2026 Saturday
14 Raksha Bandhan 28 August 2026 Friday
15 Janmashtami 4 September 2026 Friday
16 Shaheed Divas / Haryana War Heroes’ Martyrdom Day 23 September 2026 Wednesday
17 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2 October 2026 Friday
18 Dussehra 20 October 2026 Tuesday
19 Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 26 October 2026 Monday
20 Vishvakarma Day 9 November 2026 Monday
21 Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti 24 November 2026 Tuesday
22 Christmas Day 25 December 2026 Friday

Holidays Falling on Sundays

The following holidays fall on Sundays or regular weekly off days and therefore do not result in additional school holidays. As schools remain closed on these days, they are excluded from the official school holiday list.

Holiday NameDateDay
Guru Ravidas Jayanti 1 February 2026 Sunday
Maha Shivratri 15 February 2026 Sunday
Parshuram Jayanti / Akshay Tritiya 19 April 2026 Sunday
Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 11 October 2026 Sunday
Haryana Day 1 November 2026 Sunday
Diwali 8 November 2026 Sunday

Haryana Restricted Holidays List 2026 (For Schools & Employees)

Apart from the public holidays, the following restricted holidays in Haryana for 2026 may be observed region-wise or as per the official decision of school authorities and institutional heads. These holidays are not compulsory and may vary depending on local traditions, administrative approvals, or organizational requirements.

Sr. No.Restricted HolidayDateDay
1 Guru Brahmanand Jayanti / Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 12 February 2026 Thursday
2 Good Friday 3 April 2026 Friday
3 Buddha Purnima 1 May 2026 Friday
4 Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti 25 May 2026 Monday
5 Guru Arjan Dev’s Martyrdom Day 18 June 2026 Thursday
6 Muharram 26 June 2026 Friday
7 Hariyali Teej 15 August 2026 Saturday
8 Milad-un-Nabi (Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday) 26 August 2026 Wednesday
9 Karva Chauth 29 October 2026 Thursday
10 Goverdhan Puja 9 November 2026 Monday
11 Chhath Puja 15 November 2026 Sunday
12 Guru Teg Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day 14 December 2026 Monday
13 Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti 26 December 2026 Saturday

Haryana School Holidays List 2026 PDF Download

Download the official Haryana School Holidays 2026 PDF for easy reference, printing, and offline access. The PDF includes the complete list of public holidays observed by schools in Haryana for the year 2026.

Haryana School Holidays List in 2026: Download PDF Here

Important Notes for Haryana School Students & Parents

  • Holiday observance may vary slightly for private or CBSE/ICSE schools

  • Schools may declare additional holidays due to weather conditions, elections, or local administration orders

  • Summer vacation and winter vacation dates are announced separately by the Haryana Education Department

📌 We continuously update this article to include any emergency school closures, heatwave holidays, or revised government notifications.

The Haryana School Holidays List 2026 helps students, parents, and teachers plan academics, travel, and family events efficiently. Bookmark this page to stay informed about official public holidays, restricted holidays, and sudden school closure updates in Haryana.

Also Check School Holidays List in 2026 - Month-wise Holiday Calender 

