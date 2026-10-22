ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27, Download Syllabus PDF Here

The ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus 2026 covers the concepts and reactions students need to study for their board examination. From understanding how elements behave in the periodic table to solving numerical problems and learning the properties of organic compounds, the subjects combined theory with practical application. Students can use the syllabus to identify the topics included in each chapter, organise their revision and practice chemical equations and numerical questions accordingly. The Chemistry paper carries 80 marks, while practical work and internal assessment account for the remaining 20 marks. Scroll for list of topics for chemistry syllabus.

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27

Class 10th students can check the table listed below to know the unit wise names and list of topics to prepare for Class 10 Chemistry exam.