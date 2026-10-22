ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27, Download Syllabus PDF Here
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus 2026: The ICSE Class 10 Chemistry syllabus for the 2026–27 academic year has been released with no major changes. Students are advised to follow the complete syllabus and exam pattern as shared by CISCE for effective exam preparation.
The ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus 2026 covers the concepts and reactions students need to study for their board examination. From understanding how elements behave in the periodic table to solving numerical problems and learning the properties of organic compounds, the subjects combined theory with practical application. Students can use the syllabus to identify the topics included in each chapter, organise their revision and practice chemical equations and numerical questions accordingly. The Chemistry paper carries 80 marks, while practical work and internal assessment account for the remaining 20 marks. Scroll for list of topics for chemistry syllabus.
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27
Class 10th students can check the table listed below to know the unit wise names and list of topics to prepare for Class 10 Chemistry exam.
|
S. No.
|
Unit
|
List of topics covered
|
1
|
Periodic Properties and Variations of Properties
|
Atomic size; metallic character; non-metallic character; ionisation potential; electron affinity; electronegativity; periodicity based on atomic number; modern periodic table up to Period 4; nuclear charge and shells; special reference to alkali metals and halogens.
|
2
|
Chemical Bonding
|
Electrovalent bonding; covalent bonding; coordinate bonding; electron-dot structures; NaCl, MgCl₂, CaO; non-polar covalent compounds (H₂, Cl₂, O₂, N₂, CCl₄, CH₄); polar covalent compounds (HCl, NH₃, H₂O); properties and comparison of electrovalent and covalent compounds; lone pairs; formation of H₃O⁺, OH⁻ and NH₄⁺ ions.
|
3
|
Study of Acids, Bases and Salts
|
Definitions and characteristic properties; ions in mineral acids, alkalis and salts; litmus, methyl orange, phenolphthalein and pH paper; hydronium and hydroxyl ions; pH scale; definition and types of salts—normal, acid, basic and complex; action of dilute acids on salts; decomposition of carbonates, hydrogen carbonates, sulphites, hydrogen sulphites and sulphides; methods of preparation of normal salts.
|
4
|
Analytical Chemistry
|
Action of ammonium hydroxide and sodium hydroxide on solutions of iron, copper, zinc and lead salts; colour of salts and precipitates; addition drop by drop and in excess; special action of ammonium hydroxide on copper salts; action of sodium hydroxide on ammonium salts; amphoteric nature of aluminium, zinc and lead, including their oxides and hydroxides.
|
5
|
Mole Concept and Stoichiometry
|
Gay-Lussac’s Law of Combining Volumes; Avogadro’s Law; mole and Avogadro’s number; molar volume at STP; atomicity of hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen and chlorine; vapour density and relative molecular mass; empirical and molecular formulae; percentage composition; mole and mass relationships; gram atomic mass; gram molecular mass; calculations involving mass, volume, Avogadro’s number and chemical equations.
|
6
|
Electrolysis
|
Electrolytes and non-electrolytes; substances containing molecules, ions, or both; strong and weak electrolytes; electrolysis, electrolyte, electrode, anode, cathode, anion and cation; oxidation and reduction; migration and selective discharge of ions; electrolysis of molten lead bromide, acidified water and aqueous copper(II) sulphate using copper and platinum electrodes; electroplating with nickel and silver; electro-refining of copper.
|
7
|
Metallurgy
|
Minerals and ores; common ores of iron, aluminium and zinc; pulverisation and dressing of ores; hydrolytic method, magnetic separation and froth flotation; roasting and calcination; reduction of metallic oxides; extraction of active metals by electrolysis; electro-refining (reference only); extraction of aluminium by Baeyer’s Process and Hall-Héroult’s Process; alloys and amalgams; composition and uses of stainless steel, magnalium, duralumin, brass, bronze and fuse metal/solder.
|
8
|
Study of Compounds
|
A. Hydrogen Chloride: Laboratory preparation, density, solubility, fountain experiment, preparation of hydrochloric acid, prevention of back suction, reactions with ammonia, acidic properties, aqua regia, precipitation reactions and tests. B. Ammonia: Laboratory preparation, preparation from nitrides and ammonium salts, Haber’s Process, density, solubility, fountain experiment, aqueous ammonia, reactions, catalytic oxidation, uses and tests. C. Nitric Acid: Laboratory preparation, Ostwald’s Process, oxidising properties, acidic properties and test. D. Sulphuric Acid: Contact Process, acidic properties, dibasic nature, oxidising and dehydrating properties, non-volatile nature and tests.
|
9
|
Organic Chemistry
|
Introduction to organic compounds; tetravalency and catenation of carbon; single, double and triple bonds; straight-chain, branched-chain and cyclic compounds; benzene structure; structural formulae; structural isomerism (chain and position); homologous series; IUPAC and trivial nomenclature; alkanes, alkenes and alkynes; preparation, reactions and uses of methane, ethane, ethene and ethyne; addition and substitution reactions; ethanol—preparation, properties and uses; denatured, methylated and spurious alcohol; acetic acid—structure, physical and chemical properties, esterification and uses.
|
10
|
Internal Assessment — Practical Work
|
Identification of gases and ions; action of heat on copper carbonate, zinc carbonate, zinc nitrate, copper nitrate and lead nitrate; analysis of unknown substances using sodium hydroxide or ammonium hydroxide; identification of Cu²⁺, Fe²⁺, Fe³⁺, Pb²⁺, Zn²⁺ and NH₄⁺; distinguishing a dilute acid from an alkali using two tests each; action of concentrated hydrochloric acid on copper oxide and manganese dioxide.
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus 2026 PDF
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus 2026: Internal Assessment (Practical Work)
The ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Practical Work forms an essential part of the ICSE Class X Chemistry syllabus. It focuses on students’ practical skills, including observing chemical reactions, identifying gases and ions, interpreting experimental results, and drawing conclusions from laboratory activities.
|
S. No.
|
Practical Work
|
Details
|
1
|
Identification of Gases
|
Identification of hydrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, chlorine, hydrogen chloride, sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, ammonia, water vapour and nitrogen dioxide.
|
2
|
Identification of Ions
|
Identification of copper, iron, lead, zinc and ammonium ions, along with carbonate, chloride, nitrate, sulphide, sulphite and sulphate ions.
|
3
|
Heating of Metal Carbonates
|
Heating copper carbonate and zinc carbonate, observing the changes and identifying the products formed.
|
4
|
Heating of Metal Nitrates
|
Heating zinc nitrate, copper nitrate and lead nitrate; observing the changes, identifying the products and drawing conclusions.
|
5
|
Action of Alkalis on Salts
|
Adding sodium hydroxide or ammonium hydroxide to solutions containing Cu²⁺, Fe²⁺, Fe³⁺, Pb²⁺, Zn²⁺ and NH₄⁺ ions, and recording the observations.
|
6
|
Distinguishing Acids and Alkalis
|
Using two tests for each to distinguish between a dilute acid and an alkali.
|
7
|
Action of Concentrated Hydrochloric Acid
|
Warming concentrated hydrochloric acid with copper(II) oxide and manganese dioxide, observing the reactions, identifying the products and drawing conclusions.
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus 2026: Evaluation
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry practical work evaluation assesses students’ ability to perform experiments carefully, observe chemical changes accurately, identify substances and interpret experimental findings. Students should prepare the prescribed practicals with attention to experimental procedures, observations, identification of products and relevant conclusions, as specified in the official ICSE Chemistry syllabus.
|
S. No.
|
Evaluation Component
|
Assessment Focus
|
1
|
Experimental Skills
|
Correct handling of apparatus and careful execution of prescribed experiments.
|
2
|
Observation and Recording
|
Accurate recording of colour changes, precipitates, gas evolution and other observable changes.
|
3
|
Identification of Substances
|
Correct identification of the specified gases, ions and reaction products.
|
4
|
Interpretation and Deduction
|
Drawing appropriate conclusions from experimental observations.
|
5
|
Practical Understanding
|
Demonstrating an understanding of the reactions and procedures involved in the prescribed practical work.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.