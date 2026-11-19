The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has prescribed category-wise qualifying marks for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination must secure the minimum marks specified for their respective categories to qualify. The minimum qualifying percentage is 50% for General category candidates, 45.5% for Backward Class (BC), 42.5% for Extremely Backward Class (EBC), and 40% for SC, ST, Divyang and women candidates. Bihar STET Exam 2026 is conducted for two teaching levels through Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is meant for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 9 and 10, while Paper 2 is for those aspiring to teach Classes 11 and 12. Both papers carry 150 marks and follow the prescribed category-wise qualifying criteria. Candidates can check the qualifying marks, paper-wise requirements and other important details below.

Bihar STET Cut Off 2026: Overview Applicants appearing for Bihar STET 2026 can check the examination details and category-wise qualifying marks in the overview table below. It provides key information about the examination, including the conducting authority, paper levels, total marks and minimum qualifying percentages. Feature Details Exam Name Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) Conducting Body Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Exam Level State Level (Bihar) Frequency of Exam Once a year Exam Mode Online Total Marks 150 Marks (per paper) Official Website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in / stetregistration.cbrt.co.in Bihar STET Qualifying Marks 2026: Category-Wise Marks The qualifying percentage for Bihar STET 2026 varies according to the candidate's category. General category candidates have to secure at least 50% marks, whereas candidates belonging to specified reserved categories receive relaxation in the minimum qualifying requirement.The category-wise qualifying marks for Bihar STET 2026 are given below.

Category Qualifying Percentage Cutoff Marks (Out of 150) General 50% 75 BC 45.50% 68.25 OBC 42.50% 63.75 SC / ST 40% 60 PwD 40% 60 Women (All Categories) 40% 60 Note: Unlike many competitive exams where cutoffs fluctuate based on competition, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) maintains a fixed minimum qualifying percentage. Candidates who score equal to or above these exact marks out of 150 are officially declared qualified to receive the STET certificate. Previous Year Bihar STET Cutoffs The BSEB follows a fixed qualifying marks policy rather than a merit-based cutoff system. As a result, the qualifying marks generally remain unchanged across exam cycles. The official cutoffs for 2025, 2024 and 2023 have therefore remained consistent.

Category Previous Year Cutoff Marks (Out of 150) General 75 BC 68.25 OBC 63.75 SC / ST 60 PwD 60 Women 60 Bihar STET 2026 Normalisation Process Bihar STET 2026 is conducted through a Computer-Based Test (CBT). Since the examination may be held in multiple shifts, the difficulty level of question papers can vary. To address these differences, BSEB uses a normalisation process to calculate candidates' scores. Normalisation helps ensure that candidates appearing in different shifts are assessed fairly. Instead of considering only the raw marks obtained, the board uses the normalised score to determine the qualifying status.Candidates should understand the following points about the normalisation process: The process accounts for variations in question-paper difficulty across different shifts.

Candidates' raw scores may be adjusted through statistical normalisation.

The final qualifying status is determined using the applicable normalised score.

Candidates should refer to their official scorecards rather than relying only on their estimated marks.

Therefore, candidates should avoid drawing conclusions about their results based solely on the number of correct answers or expected raw scores. Difference Between Bihar STET Qualifying Marks and Recruitment Cut Off Bihar STET qualifying marks and teacher recruitment cut-off marks are two different things. Although candidates often use these terms interchangeably, they serve different purposes. Bihar STET is an eligibility examination conducted to assess whether candidates meet the minimum requirements for teaching at the secondary and higher secondary levels. Candidates who secure the prescribed qualifying marks become eligible for the relevant teaching recruitment opportunities. A recruitment cut-off, on the other hand, is determined during the selection process for specific teaching vacancies. It may vary according to the number of available posts, candidate performance, reservation categories and other selection conditions. Thus, qualifying Bihar STET does not guarantee selection for a government teaching post. Candidates must separately fulfil the eligibility and selection requirements of the respective recruitment process.

How to Check Bihar STET Result 2026? Candidates will be able to check their Bihar STET 2026 results through the official examination website after the board declares the results. They will need their login credentials to access the scorecard. Follow the steps below to check the result: Visit the official Bihar STET website, bsebstet.org Look for the Bihar STET 2026 Result or Scorecard link on the homepage. Click on the relevant result link. Enter the required login details, such as registration number and password or date of birth. Submit the information to access the scorecard. Check the marks obtained and qualifying status. Download the scorecard and keep a copy for future reference. What Happens After Qualifying Bihar STET 2026? Qualifying Bihar STET 2026 makes candidates eligible for the relevant secondary or higher secondary teaching opportunities in Bihar, subject to the recruitment rules. It is an important eligibility requirement for candidates planning to pursue teaching careers in government schools.After qualifying the examination, candidates should: