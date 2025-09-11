Bihar STET Previous Year Papers: Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test or STET is conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to gauge the candidate’s eligibility for Secondary teachers (Class 9-10) and Higher Secondary teachers (Class 11-12). Candidates preparing for this test should start by analysing the entire syllabus and previous year papers to gain insights into areas from which questions are asked. It helps them get used to the exam standards and adjust their study plan accordingly. Get all the Bihar STET Previous Year Question Paper PDF links on this page. This will allow you to solve unlimited questions, ranging from easy to moderate and sharpen your time management skills. Bihar STET Previous Year Question Papers Bihar STET Previous Year Papers are one of the reliable resources to elevate your performance. It will not only help candidates solidify their basics, but also equip them with problem-solving skills and the ability to stay calm under extreme exam pressure. Solving the Bihar STET previous year question papers helps you revisit all the topics covered so far in the preparation.

Bihar STET exam has two papers, and each paper features 150 MCQs for 150 marks. Upon learning the basic concepts, you should start solving old papers to determine weak areas and strengths. Regularly practising these papers will also help you learn time management techniques and questions repeatedly asked in the test over the years. Bihar STET Question Paper: Highlights BSEB conducts Bihar STET exam in online mode, comprising 150 objective type questions. Check the key highlights in the table below, Exam Name Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (Bihar STET) Conducting Body Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) Exam Mode Online Exam Duration Paper I: 2.30 hr Paper-II: 2.30 hr Paper 1 Subjects Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Maithili, Sanskrit, Arabic, Farsi, Bhojpuri, English, Maths, Science, Social Science and Physical education Paper 2 Subjects Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Maithili, Sanskrit, Magahi, Pali, Prakrit, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Philosophy, Psychology and Home Science, Arabic, Farsi, Bhojpuri, English, Maths, Commerce, Computer Science, Agriculture and Music Official Website bsebstet.com

Bihar STET Previous Year Paper with Answer Key Solving Bihar STET PYQs with Solutions will help you analyse your strong and weak areas. It will help you evaluate your overall performance and strategize your preparation accordingly. Bihar STET Paper 1 2019 Download PDF Bihar STET Paper 2 2019 Download PDF Bihar STET Paper 3 2019 Download PDF Bihar STET Paper 4 2019 Download PDF How to Solve Bihar STET Previous Year Papers Applicants should incorporate an expert strategy to solve the Bihar STET previous year papers confidently. Solving these papers helps them understand test requirements and conditions clearly. They will be able to differentiate between easy and challenging topics and prioritise them accordingly during the exam. Follow the quick tips given below to know how to solve previous papers:

Set a stopwatch to match the actual exam duration.

Find a distraction-free space before attempting previous year papers.

Read the full paper and attempt the easy and familiar questions first.

Check your performance afterwards to work on weak topics and sharpen your strengths. Benefits of Bihar STET Previous Year Question Papers Solving the Bihar STET previous year question papers can be advantageous for all. It helps you experience real exam conditions and improve your ability to tackle time-limited questions. Below are the key advantages of past papers: Practising previous papers provides you with insights into the paper pattern, marking rules, weightage, and other essential exam requirements.

Regular practice with previous papers sharpens your problem-solving speed, builds confidence, and helps you answer more accurately.

Solving Bihar STET previous year papers helps you avoid frequent errors and create an effective strategy for the actual exam.

Practising old question papers can refresh your core concepts and strengthen your grip on high-priority areas.

It also allows you to focus more on areas and questions that appear repeatedly in the test.

Bihar STET Previous Year Papers Pattern Analysing the Bihar STET previous year papers pattern is useful for understanding the paper pattern and marks distribution. Here are the quick highlights of the Bihar STET exam pattern for reference purposes: Paper 1 is for Secondary-level teachers (Class 9 to 10). It is an online test that comprises 150 objective-type questions for a total of 150 marks. The test duration will be 150 minutes. There shall be no negative marking or penalty for wrong responses.

Paper 1 is for Higher secondary-level teachers (Class 11 to 12). It is a computer-based test that consists of 150 objective-type questions worth 150 marks. The test will be conducted for 150 minutes. No negative marking or penalty will be applicable for incorrect answers. Bihar STET Bihar STET Paper I (Class 9-10) Bihar STET Paper II (Class 11-12) Subjects Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Maithili, Sanskrit, Arabic, Farsi, Bhojpuri, English, Maths, Science, Social Science, Special Education, Physical Education, Fine Arts, and Dance Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Maithili, Sanskrit, Magahi, Pali, Prakrit, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Philosophy, Psychology, Home Science, Arabic, Farsi, Bhojpuri, English, Maths, Commerce, Computer Science, Agriculture, and Music Number of Questions 150 150 Exam Mode Online (CBT) Online (CBT) Total Marks 150 150 Number of Sections Section 1: Specified Subject

Section 2: Teaching Arts & Skills Section 1: Specified Subject

Section 2: Teaching Arts & Skills Exam Duration 2.5 hours (150 minutes) 2.5 hours (150 minutes) Type of Questions MCQS (Multiple-Choice Questions) MCQS (Multiple-Choice Questions) Marking Scheme +1 for each correct answer

No negative marking +1 for each correct answer

No negative marking Difficulty Level Graduation / Bachelor’s Level Syllabus Graduation Honours Level Syllabus Language of Paper Hindi Hindi