Hanukkah 2025: When is the First Night and Why is it Celebrated?

First Night of Hanukkah 2025: Prepare your Hanukkah candles as the first night approaches. First Night of Hanukkah 2025 is the first night of the celebration days with families and communities worldwide preparing for eight days of celebration and tradition. The Festival of Lights is one of the most important and anticipated Jewish holidays, marked by menorah lighting, special foods, and joyful gatherings. As excitement builds, people are gearing up for a period filled with historical significance, cultural pride, and the spirit of hope. The first night is just around the corner, heralding the start of a joyous and meaningful festival. Learn when the first night of Hanukkah 2025 is, why it is celebrated, and when to light the first Hanukkah candle. Discover the history and traditions behind this festive holiday.

When is the First Night of Hanukkah 2025? The first night of Hanukkah 2025 falls on the evening of Sunday, December 14, 2025. Hanukkah begins at sundown and lasts for eight nights, ending on Monday, December 22, 2025. The holiday’s timing is determined by the Hebrew calendar, which follows the lunar cycle. The first night is a time for family gatherings, blessings, and the start of festive traditions. Check Out | What are the Traditions of Hanukkah? Why is Hanukkah Celebrated? Hanukkah is celebrated to commemorate the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem after the Maccabean Revolt in the 2nd century BCE. The holiday honors the miracle of the oil, which lasted for eight days instead of one, symbolizing hope and resilience. Hanukkah is a time for remembering faith, perseverance, and the triumph of light over darkness. Families celebrate with special foods, games, and the lighting of the menorah.