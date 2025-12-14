List of Famous U.S. Landmarks- Read Now!

BSF Admit Card 2025 OUT
By Sneha Singh
Dec 14, 2025, 02:45 EDT

Famous US landmarks: Here is a list of famous US landmarks, from the Statue of Liberty to the Grand Canyon. Learn about their history, cultural significance, and what they represent in terms of the United States’ values.

Famous U.S. Landmarks
Famous U.S. Landmarks

Famous US landmarks: The United States of America is home to some of the most well-known and historically important landmarks in the world. These landmarks are not just popular tourist attractions; they represent the country’s history, culture, struggles, achievements, and values. From monuments that honour freedom and democracy to natural wonders shaped over millions of years, US landmarks tell powerful stories about the country’s past and present. Many of these sites are recognised globally and attract millions of visitors every year, including students, researchers, and travellers from across the world.

Understanding famous US landmarks helps you learn about American history, architecture, and natural heritage in a more meaningful way. Some landmarks symbolise independence and national pride, while others highlight artistic excellence or natural beauty. 

Famous U.S. Landmarks

This is the list of famous US landmarks:

Landmark Name

Location

Statue of Liberty

New York

White House

Washington, D.C.

Mount Rushmore

South Dakota

Golden Gate Bridge

San Francisco

Lincoln Memorial

Washington, D.C.

Times Square

New York

Grand Canyon

Arizona

Independence Hall

Philadelphia

Capitol Building

Washington, D.C.

Hollywood Sign

California

1. Statue of Liberty

Statue of Liberty (1)

The Statue of Liberty is one of the most recognised landmarks in the United States. Located on Liberty Island in New York Harbor, it was a gift from France in 1886. The statue symbolises freedom, democracy, and hope. For many immigrants arriving in the US by sea in the past, it was the first sight of their new life. Today, it remains a strong symbol of liberty and human rights.

2. White House

White House (3)

The White House is the official residence and workplace of the President of the United States. Situated in Washington, D.C., it has been the centre of American political life since 1800. This landmark represents the executive power of the US government and is an important symbol of leadership and democracy.

3. Mount Rushmore

Mount Rushmore (1)

Mount Rushmore features the carved faces of four former US presidents—George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. These leaders were chosen for their role in shaping the nation. The monument highlights American history, leadership, and national unity.

4. Golden Gate Bridge

Golden Gate Bridge

The Golden Gate Bridge is an engineering marvel and one of the most photographed bridges in the world. Opened in 1937, it connects San Francisco to Marin County. Known for its distinctive red colour and impressive design, it symbolises innovation and progress.

5. Lincoln Memorial

Lincoln Bridge

The Lincoln Memorial honours Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States. It stands as a reminder of his leadership during the Civil War and his efforts to end slavery. Many important civil rights speeches and events have taken place at this site.

