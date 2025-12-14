List of Famous U.S. Landmarks- Read Now!

Famous US landmarks: The United States of America is home to some of the most well-known and historically important landmarks in the world. These landmarks are not just popular tourist attractions; they represent the country’s history, culture, struggles, achievements, and values. From monuments that honour freedom and democracy to natural wonders shaped over millions of years, US landmarks tell powerful stories about the country’s past and present. Many of these sites are recognised globally and attract millions of visitors every year, including students, researchers, and travellers from across the world. Understanding famous US landmarks helps you learn about American history, architecture, and natural heritage in a more meaningful way. Some landmarks symbolise independence and national pride, while others highlight artistic excellence or natural beauty.

Famous U.S. Landmarks This is the list of famous US landmarks: Landmark Name Location Statue of Liberty New York White House Washington, D.C. Mount Rushmore South Dakota Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco Lincoln Memorial Washington, D.C. Times Square New York Grand Canyon Arizona Independence Hall Philadelphia Capitol Building Washington, D.C. Hollywood Sign California 1. Statue of Liberty The Statue of Liberty is one of the most recognised landmarks in the United States. Located on Liberty Island in New York Harbor, it was a gift from France in 1886. The statue symbolises freedom, democracy, and hope. For many immigrants arriving in the US by sea in the past, it was the first sight of their new life. Today, it remains a strong symbol of liberty and human rights.

2. White House The White House is the official residence and workplace of the President of the United States. Situated in Washington, D.C., it has been the centre of American political life since 1800. This landmark represents the executive power of the US government and is an important symbol of leadership and democracy. 3. Mount Rushmore Mount Rushmore features the carved faces of four former US presidents—George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. These leaders were chosen for their role in shaping the nation. The monument highlights American history, leadership, and national unity. 4. Golden Gate Bridge The Golden Gate Bridge is an engineering marvel and one of the most photographed bridges in the world. Opened in 1937, it connects San Francisco to Marin County. Known for its distinctive red colour and impressive design, it symbolises innovation and progress.