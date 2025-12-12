ICSI CS December 2025 Admit Card Expected Soon, Download CS Executive and Professional Hall Ticket at icsi.edu

CS December 2025 Admit Card: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to release the CS December 2025 admit card soon. Candidates appearing for the CS Executive and CS Professional examinations from December 22 can visit the official website to download the hall ticket. ICSI is scheduled to conduct the CS Executive and Professional exams from December 22 to 29, 2025. The exam will be held from 02:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Candidates preparing for the exam must make sure they have their CS December 2025 admit cards with them.

The ICSI CS December 2025 session hall ticket is a mandatory document that students must carry to the exam centre. The admit card will include details like candidate name, roll number, name of exam, exam centre details, reporting time to exam centre and the exam day instructions. The link for candidates to download their ICSI CS December 2025 Executive and Professional exam admit card will be available on the official website icsi.edu. A direct link for candidates to download the CS December 2025 admit card will also be provided on this page.