ICSI CS December 2025 Admit Card Expected Soon, Download CS Executive and Professional Hall Ticket at icsi.edu

Dec 12, 2025, 09:11 IST

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is expected to announce the ICSI CS December 2025 Executive and Professional examination hall ticket soon. Candidates who have applied for the December 2025 session exams can download the admit card through the link on the official website.

ICSI CS December 2025 Executive and Professional Admit Card at icsi.edu
Key Points

  • ICSI CS December 2025 session exams to be held from December 22 to 29, 2025
  • Download the CS Professional and Executive exam admit card with login ID and password
  • CS December 2025 hall ticket is mandatory to appear for the Executive and Professional Exams

CS December 2025 Admit Card: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to release the CS December 2025 admit card soon. Candidates appearing for the CS Executive and CS Professional examinations from December 22 can visit the official website to download the hall ticket. ICSI is scheduled to conduct the CS Executive and Professional exams from December 22 to 29, 2025. The exam will be held from 02:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Candidates preparing for the exam must make sure they have their CS December 2025 admit cards with them.

The ICSI CS December 2025 session hall ticket is a mandatory document that students must carry to the exam centre. The admit card will include details like candidate name, roll number, name of exam, exam centre details, reporting time to exam centre and the exam day instructions. The link for candidates to download their ICSI CS December 2025 Executive and Professional exam admit card will be available on the official website icsi.edu. A direct link for candidates to download the CS December 2025 admit card will also be provided on this page. 

ICSI CS December 2025 Admit Card - Click Here (Available Soon)

ICSI CS Admit Card December 2025 Date and Time

The ICSI CS December 2025 admit card will be issued by this week. According to media reports, the CS Professional and Executive exam admit card is expected by today, December 12, 2025, considering that the ICSI issues the admit card atleast 10 days prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

ICSI CS Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download CS Executive and Professional Hall Ticket

The ICSI CS December 2025 session admit card is expected to be issued by officials in the coming days. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CS

Step 2: Click on CS December 2025 admit card link

Step 3: Login with the CS Executive and Professional Login Credentials

Step 4: The CS December 2025 session admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CS admit card for further reference

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
Latest Education News