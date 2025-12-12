ICSI CS December 2025 Admit Card Expected Soon, Download CS Executive and Professional Hall Ticket at icsi.edu

Key Points
- ICSI CS December 2025 session exams to be held from December 22 to 29, 2025
- Download the CS Professional and Executive exam admit card with login ID and password
- CS December 2025 hall ticket is mandatory to appear for the Executive and Professional Exams
CS December 2025 Admit Card: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to release the CS December 2025 admit card soon. Candidates appearing for the CS Executive and CS Professional examinations from December 22 can visit the official website to download the hall ticket. ICSI is scheduled to conduct the CS Executive and Professional exams from December 22 to 29, 2025. The exam will be held from 02:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Candidates preparing for the exam must make sure they have their CS December 2025 admit cards with them.
The ICSI CS December 2025 session hall ticket is a mandatory document that students must carry to the exam centre. The admit card will include details like candidate name, roll number, name of exam, exam centre details, reporting time to exam centre and the exam day instructions. The link for candidates to download their ICSI CS December 2025 Executive and Professional exam admit card will be available on the official website icsi.edu. A direct link for candidates to download the CS December 2025 admit card will also be provided on this page.
ICSI CS December 2025 Admit Card - Click Here (Available Soon)
ICSI CS Admit Card December 2025 Date and Time
The ICSI CS December 2025 admit card will be issued by this week. According to media reports, the CS Professional and Executive exam admit card is expected by today, December 12, 2025, considering that the ICSI issues the admit card atleast 10 days prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.
ICSI CS Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download CS Executive and Professional Hall Ticket
The ICSI CS December 2025 session admit card is expected to be issued by officials in the coming days. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CS
Step 2: Click on CS December 2025 admit card link
Step 3: Login with the CS Executive and Professional Login Credentials
Step 4: The CS December 2025 session admit card will be displayed
Step 5: Download the CS admit card for further reference
