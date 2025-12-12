Rajasthan Jamadar Syllabus 2025: Detailed RSSB Jamadar Grade 2 Exam Pattern, Syllabus PDF

Rajasthan Jamadar Syllabus has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board along with the notification PDF. The exam is scheduled for 27 December. To succeed in this exam, candidates must understand the latest Rajasthan Jamadar Grade 2 Syllabus and Exam Pattern to plan their study schedule. Aspirants preparing for the RSSB Jamadar exam should be well-versed with the detailed syllabus to prepare strategically and perform well in the exam. In this article, we have mentioned the syllabus for each subject in detail.

Rajasthan Jamadar Syllabus 2025 – Overview

Rajasthan Jamadar Grade 2 exam will be conducted offline on 27 December to fill 72 vacancies. Being familiar with the syllabus can improve candidates' preparation strategy and give them a clear understanding of the topics that are likely to be asked in the exam. RSMSSB Jamadar Syllabus includes the topics from General Knowledge, Social Studies, Geography, History, Art and Culture, Everyday Science, Mathematics, and Current Affairs.