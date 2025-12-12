Rajasthan Jamadar Syllabus 2025: Detailed RSSB Jamadar Grade 2 Exam Pattern, Syllabus PDF

EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
By Meenu Solanki
Dec 12, 2025, 11:59 IST

RSSB Jamadar Syllabus: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will conduct RSSB Jamadar on 27 December. Aspirants planning to appear for RSMSSB Jamadar Grade 2 exam must be aware of the syllabus and exam pattern to outperform in the exam. Check the official syllabus PDF to know the subject-wise topics, exam format, and marking scheme here.

Rajasthan Jamadar Syllabus has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board along with the notification PDF. The exam is scheduled for 27 December. To succeed in this exam, candidates must understand the latest Rajasthan Jamadar Grade 2 Syllabus and Exam Pattern to plan their study schedule. Aspirants preparing for the RSSB Jamadar exam should be well-versed with the detailed syllabus to prepare strategically and perform well in the exam. In this article, we have mentioned the syllabus for each subject in detail.

Rajasthan Jamadar Syllabus 2025 – Overview

Rajasthan Jamadar Grade 2 exam will be conducted offline on 27 December to fill 72 vacancies. Being familiar with the syllabus can improve candidates' preparation strategy and give them a clear understanding of the topics that are likely to be asked in the exam. RSMSSB Jamadar Syllabus includes the topics from General Knowledge, Social Studies, Geography, History, Art and Culture, Everyday Science, Mathematics, and Current Affairs.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Post

Jamadar Grade II

Exam Type

Written + PET/PST

Total Marks

100

Duration

2 Hours

Negative Marking

⅓ marks

Selection Stages

Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Document Verification

Rajasthan Jamadar Exam Pattern 2025

RSMSSB Jamdar Grade 2 exam is held in offline mode, comprising 100 objective-type questions. Go through the exam pattern tabulated below to start your preparation.

  • Each question carries a weightage of one mark

  • ⅓ marks are deducted for every incorrect answer.

  • 2 hours will be allotted for completing the exam.

Subjects

Total Questions

Duration

General Knowledge, Social Studies, Geography, History, Art and Culture, Everyday Science, Mathematics, and Current Affairs

100

2 hours

Rajasthan Jamadar Syllabus 2025 – Subject-Wise Topics

The Rajasthan Jamadar exam is a competitive exam requiring thorough preparation and indepth knowledge of all the topics mentioned in the syllabus. Knowing the latest RSSB Jamdar Grade 2 Syllabus is the first and foremost step that you must take to begin your preparation on the right note. Scroll on to check the subject-wise syllabus and make sure to study these topics to crack the RSMSSB Jamdar Grade 2 Exam.

History of Rajasthan

  • Major ancient civilizations and important archaeological sites.

  • Major dynasties, Prominent rulers, and their achievements.

  • Revolution of 1857, Peasant movements, Tribal movements, Praja Mandal movements and the Integration of Rajasthan.

  • Prominent Historical Personalities

Art and Culture of Rajasthan

  • Architecture and Paintings.

  • Folk: Music, Musical Instruments, Dances, Dramas.

  • Major religious sects and folk deities.

  • Social life: Dresses, Ornaments, Fairs, Festivals, Customs and Traditions.

  • Language, Dialects, and Literature.

  • Prominent Personalities in the field of Art and Culture.

Indian Political Constitution Rajasthan

  • Nature of the Indian Constitution, Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles of State Policy, and Fundamental Duties.

  • Political and Administrative system of Rajasthan: Governor, Chief Minister, State Legislature, High Court, Rajasthan Public Service Commission, State Election Commission, State Information Commission, State Human Rights Commission, Administrative Structure and Functioning of State and District.

  • Local Self-Government and Panchayati Raj.

Geography of Rajasthan

  • Location, Expansion, Administrative and Physical Structure, Forest Resources.

  • Wildlife Sanctuaries, Forest and Wildlife Conservation.

  • Climate, Soil, Drainage System, Lakes, Major Crops, Major Irrigation Projects.

  • Mineral Resources, Energy Resources.

  • Tourism Places and Monuments.

  • Population – Size, Growth, Distribution, Density, Sex Ratio, and Literacy.

  • Disaster Management and Climate Change.

General Science

  • Physical and Chemical changes.

  • Metals, Non-Metals and Major Compounds.

  • Laws of light.

  • General terminology related to Genetics.

  • Human Body: Structure, Organ Systems.

  • Nutrition and Balanced Diet.

  • Major Human Diseases, Causes and Diagnosis, Waste Management.

  • Ecosystem and Biodiversity.

  • Knowledge of information technology and computer.

Mathematics

  • LCM & HCF, Average, Profit & Loss, Percentage,

  • Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Ratio Proportion.

  • Time, Speed, Distance, Work and Time

  • Area and Volume

  • Representation of Data through Diagrams (Graphs, Bar Charts, Pie Charts, Line Graphs, etc.)

National-level and State of Rajasthan Current Affairs

  • Major current events at the State and National Level in the Fields of Politics, Economy, Society, Culture, Technology, Geography, Ecology, Sports, etc.

  •  Famous Personalities

  •  Programs and Policies

Rajasthan Jamadar Syllabus PDF Download

The direct link to download RSSB Jamadar Syllabus PDF is provided below to aid you in your preparation.

RSSB Jamadar Syllabus PDF

Preparation Strategy for Rajasthan Jamadar Exam 2025

  • Start with Rajasthan GK and Constitution, as these are the highest-scoring sections.

  • Read newspaper daily to stay updated with the latest current affairs.

  • Revise maths formulas regularly and try to attempt at least 20–30 questions daily.

  • Go through previous year papers to understand frequently asked topics.

