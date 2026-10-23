CCI Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF at cotcorp.org.in
CCI Result 2026: CCI Result 2026 has been released on October 23, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the CBT examination can now check their name and roll number in the merit list PDF on the official website, cotcorp.org.in. Check this article to get the direct merit list PDF and other details.
Key Points
- The CCI Result 2026 was released on October 23, 2026, for its recruitment exam.
- The online exam for 148 vacancies was conducted on September 1, 2026.
- Candidates can download the merit list PDF from the official website, cotcorp.org.in.
CCI Result 2026: The Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCI) has released the CCI Result 2026 on October 23, 2026, for its recruitment exam. The online exam was held on 1 September 2026 for 148 vacancies, including Assistant Manager, Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive, and Junior Assistant posts. Candidates can now download the merit list PDF from the official website, cotcorp.org.in. The PDF contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates who will move to the next stage of selection. In this article, we have shared the steps to check the result, key details of the merit list, cut-off information, and what candidates should do next.
CCI Result 2026 Overview
The Cotton Corporation of India has announced the result of its recruitment exam, and candidates can check it online. The table below gives the key details.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCI)
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Administrative Body
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Ministry of Textiles, Government of India
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Recruitment Name
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Cotton Corporation of India Recruitment 2026
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Post Designations
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Assistant Manager, Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive, Junior Assistant, and others
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Total Vacancies
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148 Posts
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Online Application Dates
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09 July 2026 to 24 July 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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21 August 2026
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Computer-Based Test (CBT) Date
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01 September 2026
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Provisional Answer Key Date
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03 September 2026
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Phase-I Result Declaration Date
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23 October 2026
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Result Status & Document Type
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Officially Released (Merit List PDF format)
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Selection Lifecycle Stages
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CBT Written Exam Document Verification (DV) Medical Test
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Official Web Portal
CCI Result 2026 OUT
Candidates who appeared in the CCI exam can download the result and merit list PDF from the official website, cotcorp.org.in. Candidates can find the direct link given below to download the list of selected candidates and the merit list PDF.
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CCI Result 2026 Merit List PDF
How to Check CCI Result 2026 at cotcorp.org.in?
Candidates can check and download the CCI Result 2026 by following the steps below, and use only the official website to avoid fake links.
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Visit the official website of the Cotton Corporation of India, cotcorp.org.in.
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On the homepage, open the "Careers" or "Recruitment" section.
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Click the link for "CCI Result 2026" or "Merit List 2026" for your post.
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The merit list PDF will open on your screen.
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Press Ctrl+F (or use the search option on mobile) and type your roll number.
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Download the PDF and save a printout for the next stage.
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If your roll number appears in the list, you are shortlisted for the document verification round.
What Details will be Mentioned on CCI Merit List 2026?
The Cotton Corporation of India Result contains various details such as the candidate’s personal information, pass/fail status, and more.
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Name of Examination
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Conducting Body
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Gender
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Category (ST, SC, OBC, General, etc.)
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Date of birth
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Roll Number
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Application Number
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Guardian’s Name
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Subject-wise Marks scored
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Overall scores
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Pass/Fail Status
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Cotton Corporation of India exam Cut Off
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Percentage
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Details Regarding the next stage
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Stamp and Signature of Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCI)
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com