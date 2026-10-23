CCI Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF at cotcorp.org.in

CCI Result 2026: The Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCI) has released the CCI Result 2026 on October 23, 2026, for its recruitment exam. The online exam was held on 1 September 2026 for 148 vacancies, including Assistant Manager, Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive, and Junior Assistant posts. Candidates can now download the merit list PDF from the official website, cotcorp.org.in. The PDF contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates who will move to the next stage of selection. In this article, we have shared the steps to check the result, key details of the merit list, cut-off information, and what candidates should do next.

CCI Result 2026 Overview

The Cotton Corporation of India has announced the result of its recruitment exam, and candidates can check it online. The table below gives the key details.