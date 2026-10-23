WhatsApp, Telegram New Rules From January 1, 2027: What Users Need to Know

WhatsApp and Telegram won't work in mobile phones not linked to active SIM card associated with the registered mobile number from January 1, 2027. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked certain messaging apps to keep their accounts linked to the active SIM card used to register them. The deadline for these apps to follow the rules is December 31, 2026. Keep reading to know in detail. Why are these new rules made? The new rules aim to prevent online fraud and stop criminals from misusing Indian mobile numbers. Users who access messaging apps without keeping their registered SIM cards in their devices may be affected. Key Details of the New SIM Binding Rules Detail Information Department Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Original Directions Issued November 28, 2025 Compliance Deadline December 31, 2026 Expected Start Date January 1, 2027 Main Rule The registered, active SIM must be present in the device Main Purpose To prevent online fraud and misuse of Indian mobile numbers Apps Covered WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Snapchat, Arattai, ShareChat, Josh, and JioChat

What Are the New WhatsApp and Telegram Rules? The government has introduced a rule called SIM binding. Under this rule messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram must remain linked to the active SIM card connected to the mobile number used to register the account. Will WhatsApp Stop Working Without an Active SIM Card? Users may lose access to their accounts if the registered SIM card is not available in the device. People who keep their registered SIM active in the phone they use for messaging are less likely to face problems. The requirements are also expected to recognise active eSIMs but users should check the app’s official guidance. Also read- Which Android Version Will No Longer Be Supported by WhatsApp? Which Apps Are Included in the SIM Binding Rules? The original DoT directions named the following apps WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Snapchat, Arattai, ShareChat, Josh and JioChat.