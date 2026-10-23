WhatsApp, Telegram New Rules From January 1, 2027: What Users Need to Know
WhatsApp and Telegram users may need to keep their registered SIM active in their phones from January 2027. Check the new rules, deadline, affected apps and what users should do.
WhatsApp and Telegram won't work in mobile phones not linked to active SIM card associated with the registered mobile number from January 1, 2027. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked certain messaging apps to keep their accounts linked to the active SIM card used to register them. The deadline for these apps to follow the rules is December 31, 2026. Keep reading to know in detail.
Why are these new rules made?
The new rules aim to prevent online fraud and stop criminals from misusing Indian mobile numbers. Users who access messaging apps without keeping their registered SIM cards in their devices may be affected.
Key Details of the New SIM Binding Rules
|Detail
|Information
|Department
|Department of Telecommunications (DoT)
|Original Directions Issued
|November 28, 2025
|Compliance Deadline
|December 31, 2026
|Expected Start Date
|January 1, 2027
|Main Rule
|The registered, active SIM must be present in the device
|Main Purpose
|To prevent online fraud and misuse of Indian mobile numbers
|Apps Covered
|WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Snapchat, Arattai, ShareChat, Josh, and JioChat
What Are the New WhatsApp and Telegram Rules?
The government has introduced a rule called SIM binding. Under this rule messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram must remain linked to the active SIM card connected to the mobile number used to register the account.
Will WhatsApp Stop Working Without an Active SIM Card?
Users may lose access to their accounts if the registered SIM card is not available in the device. People who keep their registered SIM active in the phone they use for messaging are less likely to face problems. The requirements are also expected to recognise active eSIMs but users should check the app’s official guidance.
Also read- Which Android Version Will No Longer Be Supported by WhatsApp?
Which Apps Are Included in the SIM Binding Rules?
The original DoT directions named the following apps WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Snapchat, Arattai, ShareChat, Josh and JioChat.
What Is SIM Binding?
SIM binding means keeping a messaging account connected to the active SIM card associated with the mobile number used to register it. For example if a person registers WhatsApp using one mobile number and then removes that SIM card from the phone the app may no longer work as before under the new rules.
What Will Happen to WhatsApp Web and Desktop?
The original DoT directions also included rules for web versions of messaging apps. Initially, they required web sessions to log out periodically no later than every six hours with users able to link the device again using a QR code.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.